In our Persona 5 Strikers Zephyrus Mech and Akira the Hero Boss guide, we will tell you the weakness, strengths, skills, and stats of these two bosses. We will also tell you different strategies to defeat Zephyrus Mech and Akira the Hero Boss in Persona 5 Strikers. So, without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Persona 5 Strikers Zephyrus Mech and Akira the Hero Boss

Akira The Hero Boss or Akira Konoe is the King of Osaka Prison and wears the armor just like the Zephyrman

You will encounter him at Osaka Prison. His face is covered by a white helmet, and if you remove that helmet, you will free the Osaka Prison and all the wishes as well.

Boss Fight Preparations

Zephyrus Mech has a weakness against Electric and Nuclear skills. He is also resistant to Fire, Curse, Wind, and Sacred skills while Akira The Hero has a weakness against Electric and Nuclear skills.

For the fight against Zephyrus Mech and Akira The Hero, bringing Queen, Skull and Wolf will be a good decision as they will make this Boss fight relatively easier for you.

They have different skills and abilities that can help you in this Boss fight. Queen for his Nuclear abilities and skull for his electric abilities.

You can bring others as well with the same skills and abilities. It’s totally up to you. Don’t forget to bring along HP and SP’s

This Boss fight happens in two stages. In the first stage, you have to fight Mech Zephyrus and Akira The Hero in the second stage.

In addition, you will also need HP and SP recovery items for this fight.

You can either buy them from vending machines or stores or you can cook these items yourself from scratch.

Zephyrus Mech Skills and Abilities

Zephyrus Mech or Mech Zephyrus has skills and abilities that are different from Akira The Hero.

Double Laser

In Double Laser, Zephyrus’s body is rotated slowly, and a fire laser is fired from his feet.

Rocket Punch

In Rocket Punch, Zephyrus fires punches in front of him.

Homing Missiles

In Homing Missiles, a barrage of missiles is created that hit their designated targets.

Pounce Attack

In Pounce Attack, Zephyrus leaps to the ground.

Prominence Ray

In Prominence Ray, Zephyrus moves slowly and then starts firing a huge beam from his chest.

Supernova

Supernova is the attack in which Zephyrus rotates clockwise and fires two laser beams.

In addition, he also fires missiles to target the enemies that are outside the range of the laser beams.

Akira The Hero Skills and Abilities

Akira The Hero has completely different skills and abilities than Zephyrus Mech.

Megidolaon

Megidolaon causes severe divine damage over a large area.

Dynamic Weather

In Dynamic Weather, Akira jumps and forms a shock wave as it hits the ground.

Justice Slash – Type Zero

In Justice Splash – Type Zero, a shockwave is fired from Akira’s Lightsaber.

Justice Slash – Type 1

In Justice Splash – Type 1, Akira uses his Lightsaber to hit the enemies in front of him three times.

Justice Slash – Type 2

In Justice Splash – Type 2, Akira uses his Lightsaber to hit a party member

Justice Slash – Type 3

In Justice Splash – Type 3, Akira uses his Lightsaber to hit all his enemies and then dashes.

Battle Strategies for Zephyrus Mech

Before you go into the battle with Zephyrus Mech, you must defeat the Lock Keeper of Osaka Jail first.

Dodge the attacks

Dodging his attacks by any means necessary should be your first priority during the Boss fight.

Dodge Missiles and Lasers

Try to avoid and dodge the lasers as they can cause a great deal of damage to you.

Use Turrets

Use the Turrets on the ledges to stun the Mech Zephyrus for a short period of time and then attack him with all you have got.

Use Electric and Nuclear Attacks

Inflicting Electric and Nuclear attacks through Makoto and Ryuji and even Zenkichi for the divine abilities can help you a great deal in this boss fight.

Attack from the sides

The person on the side of the Boss can inflict a great deal of damage to Zephyrus as all his attacks are for enemies in front of him.

Use Debuffs

Use attack power decrease, defense power decrease, critical evasion buffs. You can only access these buffs through Joker.

There is another special buff that can be accessed by Joker and is to be used in one buff.

Use buffs

Party members can use attack power increase, defense power increase, critical evasion increase buffs.

You can only access these buffs through Joker, Skull and Queen Personas.

There is another special buff, Heat Riser, that can be accessed by Joker and is to be used in one buff.

You can increase the amount of damage you inflict on your enemies through Charge and Concentrate buffs.

Remove All-in-one buff skill

Zephyrus has an all-in-one buff skill that can be removed using a Dekaja Debuff, accessed by Joker and Wolf.

Choose the range of weapons wisely

Narrow range elemental skills are used if Zephyrus is close to you and wide range elemental skills are used if Ango is far from you.

Dodge special attacks

Make sure to avoid the special attacks of the Zephyrus. In case of Rocket Punch, quickly dash to dodge the attack.

In case of Homing Missiles, move in circles until there are few missiles left.

In case of Double Laser, you can either double jump you can go in between the legs of the Boss. In case of Pounce Attack, double jump after moving backward.

In case of Prominence Ray, you have to move away after luring the beam to a corner and then hit the back of the Boss. In case of Supernova, don’t stay in the ledges and run to the side.

Use Showtime Attacks

Showtime attacks can be very effective against the Boss. Fill up your showtime gauge and attack the Boss with the Showtime attack.

The Showtime gauge can also be built up using a consumable item.

Battle Strategies For Akira The Hero

Akira The Hero’s attacks come from his Lightsaber.

He is slow but you still have to be careful and you and your party members have to recover before engaging with Akira The Hero with HP and SP recovery items.

Avoid the three blows

Akira usually throws 3 blows with the Lightsaber. Since he is a bit slow, you can dodge and avoid these blows.

Use Debuffs

Use Dekaja or Debilitate Buff. You can only access these buffs through Joker and Wolf.

Use buffs

Party members can use attack power increase, defense power increase, critical evasion increase buffs.

You can only access these buffs through Joker. There is another special buff, Heat Riser, that can be accessed by Joker and is to be used in one buff.

You can increase the amount of damage you inflict on your enemies through Charge and Concentrate buffs.

Use Electric and Nuclear Attacks

Inflicting Electric and Nuclear attacks through Makoto and Ryuji and even Zenkichi for the divine abilities can help you a great deal in this boss fight.

Use Showtime Attacks

Showtime attacks can be very effective against the Boss. Fill up your showtime gauge and attack the Boss with the Showtime attack.

Showtime gauge can also be built up using a consumable item.

Dodge special attacks

Make sure to avoid the special attacks of the Boss. In case of Justice Slash, dodge to the side to avoid his three-strike combo.

In case of Dynamic Weather, a double jump is advised to avoid getting hit by the shockwave.

Use Terrain Gimmicks

Once you see the Terrain Gimmicks, transfer on them, and start using the Phantom Dash.

Zephyrus Mech Broken Limb Parts is the first Terrain Gimmick that can be used to destroy the broken part on Akira The Hero and unleash Electricity attack and shock Akira The Hero.

Opt for the close combat

Akira has an attack in which he activates a barrier that will hurl towards you and will cause a great deal of damage to you.

So fighting him in close combat is a much better option than fighting him from a distance.

Rewards

By defeating the Zephyrus Mech and Akira The Hero, you will get 12000 Exp in the Base Game, 8400 Exp in the Painful Past, and 18000 Exp in Painful Past Request+.

Similarly, you will get 62400 Yen in the Base Game, 43680 Yen in Painful Past, and 70200 Yen in Painful Past Request+.

You will also get the Cage of Vanity Conquered Trophy for clearing out the Osaka Jail.