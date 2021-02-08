Wastelanders is the third big expansion for Fallout 76, introducing various new quests and rewards for the player. In this Fallout 76 Wastelanders items guide, we’ll be walking you through all of the new things you can find scattered across the nuclear wasteland with the new expansion.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Items

Armor and Clothing

Blood Eagle Leather Jacket and Jeans

Worn by gang members of the Blood Eagles, it sports their logo on the back of the vest, and a bloody rugged jeans.

Location. Found as a reward for completing Beckett’s overarching quest, ‘An Eagle Flies Free.’

Chinese Stealth Armor

The Chinese Stealth Armor is an armored jump-suit with a built-in stealth system which can make you partially invisible from your enemies.

Location. Craftable by using the plan received as a reward from Invisible Ties.

You can also alternatively buy the armor plan for 4000 gold bullion along with the helmet plan for 1650 gold bullion. This requires the player to have a minimum reputation of Neighborly with the Settlers.

This armor can be made through crafting by using the following materials:

Chinese Stealth Armor

Ballistic Fiber

Circuitry

Fiber Optics

Nuclear Material

Rubber

Depending on the level of the armor to be crafted, the multiple instances of each mentioned item required will vary.

Chinese Stealth Helmet

The Chinese Stealth Helmet is an additional piece of armor that completes the Stealth suit.

Location. Craftable by using the plan received as a reward from Invisible Ties.

You can also alternatively buy the armor plan for 4000 gold bullion along with the helmet plan for 1650 gold bullion. This requires the player to have a minimum reputation of Neighborly with the Settlers.

It can be made through crafting.

Chinese Stealth Helmet

Ballistic Fiber

Circuitry

Fiber Optics

Rubber

Dud Explosive Collar

Explosive collar to control slaves.

Location. Given by Johnny Weston once you talk to him before the slave tournament match during The Ol’ Weston Shuffle.

Fashionable Raider Outfit

Made with a teal scarf and a long blue coat with a spiked pad on the right arm.

Location. Received as a reward by completing ‘Buried Treasure,’ should you choose to side with Crater during the Vault 79 raid.

Polly’s Old Head

Polly’s old head is akin to that of the Assaultron helmet. It has been painted on the back with “Polly Built To Kill.”

Location. Given to the player by Polly in the Wayward.

Prototype Steel Mill T-51b Helmet

A piece of armor made with heavy steel plating to increase wearer’s damage resistance painted with the Prototype Steel Mill paint.

Location. You can unlock the paint scheme exclusively for the helmet by looting the power frame in the maglocked room of the Grafton Steel Underground.

Make sure to get it while doing the ‘Fun and Games’ quest otherwise it becomes unobtainable.

Radicals Face Mask

A face mask made out of scrap metal that offers no protection against airborne diseases or hazards.

Location. Obtained if you choose to support the Free Radicals during the Wayward questline.

Settler Worker Outfit

Outfit that contains a blue jacket with a white shirt on the inside and a black tie. It also has brown trousers and black shoes.

Location. Obtainable by completing the quest ‘All That Glitters.’

Make sure to side with Foundation during the Vault 79 raid in order to get this costume. Alternatively, you can also find it on the Settler Colonists after you loot their bodies.

Blue Ridge Caravan Outfit

Armored coat used by guards of the caravans. It consists of a light blue jacket, red trousers and blue ridge caravan logo on the top-right corner of the coat.

Location. Rare reward for completing the ‘Riding Shotgun’ event.

Blueridge Caravan Gas Mask

Blueridge Caravan gas mask is used by guards in the Blue Ridge Caravan Company to protect them from potential hazards.

Location. Found as a potential rare reward for completing the ‘Riding Shotgun’ event.

Emmett Mountain Hazmat Suit

The Emmet Mountain Hazmat Suit is a variation of the original standard Hazmat Suit, which gives players 1,000 Radiation resistance, while the damaged version provides 500 more radiation resistance.

Location. Found as a possible reward from the ‘Radiation Rumble’ quest.

Secret Service Armor

The Secret Service armor is used by the pre-war secret service in Appalachia. Provides the wearer with high resistance against physical, energy, and radiation damage.

It can be crafted with an armor workbench with one Legendary Module for each piece. You can purchase said modules from Purveyor Murmrgh. The legendary effect is randomized.

Arms

Adhesive (2)

Leather (4)

Legendary module (1)

Plastic (6)

Rubber (4)

Steel (8)

Chest

Adhesive (2)

Leather (4)

Legendary module (1)

Plastic (6)

Rubber (4)

Steel (8)

Legs

Adhesive (2)

Leather (4)

Legendary module (1)

Plastic (8)

Rubber (4)

Steel (10)

Secret Service Underarmor

The Secret Service Underarmor is worn by the secret service in Appalachia on the inside of their armor.

Location. The plan for the Secret Service Underarmor can be bought from Regs.

T-65 Power Armor

The Power Armor; T-65 is a strong heavy suit that provides a significant amount of protection against incoming damage.

It offers the highest protection against ballistic and energy weapon attacks compared to any other power armor in the game and the second-best protection in the game against radiation.

Location. The plans for the T-65 Power Armor can be bought from Regs in Vault 79 after completing the ‘All That Glitters’ quest or ‘Secrets Revealed’ quest in order to unlock the gold bullion currency system.

Torso

15 Aluminum

10 Black Titanium

14 Circuitry

15 Gear

10 Nuclear Material

20 Rubber

15 Screw

14 Silver

26 Steel

Helmet

15 Aluminum

10 Black Titanium

17 Glass

16 Plastic

20 Rubber

15 Screw

14 Silver

26 Steel

Left Arm

15 Aluminum

10 Black Titanium

15 Gear

14 Oil

16 Plastic

15 Screw

14 Silver

26 Steel

Left Leg

15 Aluminum

10 Black Titanium

14 Oil

16 Plastic

15 Rubber

14 Silver

15 Spring

26 Steel

Right Arm

15 Aluminum

10 Black Titanium

15 Gear

14 Oil

16 Plastic

15 Screw

14 Silver

26 Steel

Right Leg

15 Aluminum

10 Black Titanium

14 Oil

16 Plastic

15 Screw

14 Silver

15 Spring

26 Steel

Weapons

Bow

Simple bow made out of polished wood which has high damage and rate of fire but can only use one arrow nocked at a time. It has a hidden silencer, which gives it a sneak attack functionality.

Can be crafted on a weapons workbench using:

Adhesive

Aluminum

Plastic

Rubber

Screw

Wood

The level of the bow crafted depends on the amount of each item used.

Compound Bow

The compound bow is a marginal improvement over the normal bow, boasting higher base damage but with a longer attack delay and a longer time to fully draw. It has a hidden silencer, which gives it a sneak attack functionality.

Location. It can be crafted at a weapons workbench if you know of the plan.

They can also be found as legendary weapons from quests if you have the plan or you can simply just go ahead and purchase it from Purveyor Murmrgh.

Fancy Pump Action Shotgun

The fancy pump action shotgun possesses a greater ammo capacity and faster reload speed compared to the standard pump action shotgun.

You can find it equipped with a receiver, barrel and stock and gives a guaranteed anti-armor, crippling and steadfast legendary effects.

Location. 1.5% chance to earn the pump action shotgun as a reward from the Pleasant Valley claim ticket to the bellhop in the basement section of the Pleasant Valley Ski Resort.

The tickets are only available after you complete the ‘Key to the Past’ quest in the main storyline.

Fancy Single Action Revolver

This is an ornate weapon pre-equipped with a special receiver, barrel and grip. It has the chance to spawn with a one-star effect if your player character is level 25 or above. You can not use any normal single action revolver mods with it.

Location. 1.5% chance to earn the pump action shotgun as a reward from the Pleasant Valley claim ticket to the bellhop in the basement section of the Pleasant Valley Ski Resort.

The tickets are only available after you complete the ‘Key to the Past’ quest in the main storyline.

Cattle Prod

Used as a makeshift weapon instead of herding livestock. Does an increased amount of damage compared to the baton, albeit being same in range, speed and weight.

Cattle prods use legendary modules and can become legendary weapons with randomly determined effects.

Location. Craftable at the weapons workbench if you have the plan bought from Samuel for 250 gold bullion with a Settlers Reputation of at least cautious after completing the main Wastelanders questline.

After learning the plan, you can earn them as quest rewards or find them on legendary enemies.

Can be crafted at the maximum level. The weapon will have a one-star, two-star, or three-star legendary weapon with randomly determined effects.

Adhesive

Aluminum

Circuitry

Legendary Module

Plastic

Rubber

Spring

Steel

Dynamite

The dynamite is a better explosive compared to the fragmentation grenade that deals more overall damage. Cheaper to craft and does a good amount of harm to anyone caught in its Area of Effect.

Location. Can be crafted if the plan for dynamite is known. You can buy it from Mortimer for a 100 gold bullion with a raiders reputation of at least Cautious.

Materials required for crafting the dynamite are:

2 Adhesive

2 Fertilizer

2 Oil

Dynamite Bundle

The dynamite bundle is a whole bunch of dynamites strapped together for an added and increased explosion radius and damage.

Location. Craftable at the tinker’s workbench if you have the plan bought from Mortimer for 200 gold bullion with a raiders reputation of at least Cautious.

Materials required for crafting are:

6 Adhesive

6 Fertilizer

7 Oil

Flare

Throwable item that creates a bright red light for the next 20 seconds. They don’t deal damage when thrown at enemy however may cause them to stagger.

Location. Crafted at tinker’s workbench if you have the plan bought for 50 gold bullions with a settlers reputation of at least Cautious.

Materials required for crafting are:

2 Acid

3 Aluminum

5 Plastic

5 Steel

Floater Flamer Grenade

The floater flamer grenade can be acquired from the pus sac of a floater flamer. It can incinerate targets and cause burn damage for the next 4 seconds.

Location. Plan for the floater flamer grenade can be bought for 150 gold bullions from Mortimer at Raider reputation Friendly.

Materials required for crafting are:

2 Adhesive

2 Aluminum

1 Cryo Cell

1 Floater Flamer Pus Sac

1 Oil

2 Spring

Floater Freezer Grenade

Made from pus sac of a floater freezer able to freeze the target and reduce their movement speed for the next 8 seconds.

Location. Plans for the grenade can be bought from Mortimer for 150 gold bullion at raider reputation Friendly.

Materials required for crafting are:

2 Adhesive

2 Aluminum

1 Cryo Cell

1 Floater Freezer Pus Sac

1 Oil

2 Spring

Floater Gnasher Grenade

Made from the harvested pus sac of a floater gnasher, that has acidic capabilities. Can cause acid damage for the next 8 seconds.

Location. Plans for the grenade can be bought from Mortimer for 150 gold bullion at raider reputation Friendly.

Materials required for crafting are:

2 Adhesive

2 Aluminum

1 Acid

1 Floater Gnasher Pus Sac

1 Oil

2 Spring

Gauntlet

Painted with yellow and black stripes that has a powered saw blade at its end.

You can find various desired combinations of legendary effects faster via crafting this gauntlet, other than that, the gauntlet shares base damage with the bear arm. It has a few mod options and is easily inferior to the armor-penetrating puncture mod with the bear arm.

Location. Craftable at the weapons workbench if you have bought the plan from Samuel for 250 gold bullion with a Settlers reputation of at least Friendly.

You can also find the gauntlets as a legendary weapon from quest rewards or legendary enemies.

Gauss Minigun

Automatic ballistic weapon and better than the 50 cal machine gun; boasting a higher damage, accuracy, and twice the magazine size. Upgradable later for even greater improvements to the above-mentioned factors.

Location. Craftable at the maximum level on the weapons workbench if you have bought the plan for 750 gold bullion with a Raiders reputation of Ally.

Gauss miniguns may be found as legendary weapons from legendary enemies and quest rewards if you know the plan.

Materials required for crafting are:

18 Aluminum

6 Circuitry

2 Legendary Modules

15 Screws

4 Silvers

6 Springs

15 Steel

Gauss Pistol

Alternative to the M72 Gauss rifle, this pistol is a german weapon and extremely powerful with how much damage it is capable of dealing. It has superior range and clip size compared to other weapons of its class.

Locations. Craftable at the weapons workbench if you have bought the plan from Regs for 250 gold bullion after completing the main questline for settlers or raiders.

After you have the plan, the gauss pistol can be found as a legendary weapon or earned as a drop from a legendary enemy.

Materials required for crafting are:

8 Aluminum

4 Circuitry

2 Legendary Modules

11 Screws

2 Silvers

2 Springs

10 Steel

Gauss Shotgun

This powerful shotgun can be charged to increase the damage of your fired rounds. They are crafted with legendary modules and have randomly determined effects upon crafting.

Location. It can be crafted at a weapons workbench if the plan has been bought from Samuel for 500 gold bullion with a Settlers reputation of Ally. After you have the plan, you can earn it from quest rewards or from Purveyor Murmrgh.

Materials required for crafting are:

14 Aluminum

6 Circuitry

2 Legendary Modules

15 Screws

4 Silvers

4 Springs

7 Steel

8 Wood

Plasma Caster

Plasma Casters are high-tech weapons capable of firing superheated bolts of plasma powered by microfusion cells, heavy energy cells, plasma cartridges, or plasma cores.

Location. The weapon can be crafted at a weapons workbench if you have the plan bought from Regs for 750 gold bullion after completing the main questline of Settlers or Raiders.

Plasma Casters can be dropped as legendaries from event rewards or from Purveyor Murmrgh after learning the plans.

Craftable with the following materials,

Adhesive

Circuitry

Fiber Optics

Glass

Legendary Modules

Nuclear Material

Screw

Steel

The level of the Plasma Caster may vary with the amount of materials used.

Turbo-Fert Fertilizer

The Turbo-Fert Fertilizer is a throwable items that re-grows harvested plants instantly. It does no damage when thrown at enemies.

Location. Craftable at tinker’s workbench if you have the plan bought from Samuel for 750 gold bullion after completing the main questline of Wastelanders and having a maximum reputation of Settlers reputation of Ally.

There’s a limit of making only one Turbo-Fert Fertilizer at a Turbo-Fert fertilizer collector every 4.8 minutes.

Materials required for crafting are:

2 Fertilizer

1 Nuclear Material

1 Oil

Auto Axe

The Auto Axe is a cutting weapon that is an industrial saw which doubles as a deadly melee weapon.

Location. The plan for the auto axe can be purchased from one of the gold bullion vendors after completing the main Wastelanders storyline.

Materials required for crafting are:

Adhesive

Gears

Oil

Rubber

Screw

Steel

Flashbang

Throwable weapon that emits a bright flash of light and a loud noise. They will temporarily impair the sight and hearing of player characters and staggering non-playable enemies.

Materials required for crafting are:

1 Adhesive

2 Fertilizer

1 Oil

1 Steel

Soundmaker

The soundmaker was supposedly a throwable item that produced loud noises and a sonic blast that would knockdown and stun targets.

Craftable from:

2 Adhesive

2 Aluminum

1 Circuitry

1 Spring

Polly’s Assaultron Head

The head of Polly the Assaultraon is charged as you reload. The higher the damage gets as it charges more. Irradiates the user when used.

Location. Pickable from a table in Gauley Mine during ‘Strength in Numbers’ quest.

Slug Buster

The Slug Buster is a legendary weapon that can be acquired by following an optional step in ‘Buried Treasure’ main quest in Wastelanders. It is found in a locked side room in the hallway after you beat the Sentry Bot boss.

Location. Found on a table in a room near the Auxiliary Operations Center in the ‘Buried Treasure’ main quest for Wastelanders.

The V.A.T.S. Unknown

The V.A.T.S. Unknown is a unique weapon that has pre-fitted weapon modifications.

Location. Found as a reward for completing the quest ‘Mission Out-of-Control’ given by Sofia Daguerre.

Ammunition

Arrow

Used with a bow or a compound bow. You have a chance of recovering them from an enemy’s dead body after hitting them.

Location. Found as a purchasable item from vendor bot Resin, Sunny or the Raiders vendor at the Whitespring Resort.

Consumables

Duchess’ Dram

Sold by Duchess at her bar and is able to give back HP whilst reducing your intelligence.

Location. Given to the player for free after talking to the Duchess for the first time during Wayward Souls. Can also be purchased from Duchess.

Nuka-Cola Cranberry

The Nuka-Cola Cranberry gives a temporary bonus to the XP gained and restores 40 Hit Points.

Locations:

It can be located at a small shack in the Spruce Knob Channels.

Found in the trailer at the ammo dump.

Two can be found in the Kanawha Nuka-Cola plant:

Found on a command center in Belching Betty.

Found in a crate at Sacrament.

Found in a cabin near the scenic overlook.

Found on the stairs over the front porch at Clancy Manor.

Found inside a fridge at The Sludge Works, on top of a modified trailer, near a weapons workbench, on the roof.

Found at Moth-Home, sitting in a bureau on the south side of the location.

Can spawn between Ripper Alleyand Emmett Mountain disposal site, in the Nuka-Cola machine.

Owlet Meat

Consumable item in Fallout 76 Wastelanders.

Location. Dropped by dead owlets.

Owlet Nuggets

Consumable item craftable from Owlet Meat in Fallout 76 Wastelanders.

Location. Craftable at cooking station with the right ingredients. Pick up owlet meat to learn how to cook owlet nuggets.

Materials required to make the owlet nuggets are:

1 Owlet Meat

1 Wood

Pepperoni Roll

Common amongst the coal miners as it has a roll baked with pepperoni in the middle.

Locations. Crafted at cooking stations if you know the recipe. Earned as a reward for completing the ‘Riding Shotgun’ event. Two rolls can be bought for caps by Rudy Fernandez. One can be found sitting on the bar inside of the Wayward next to Duchess.

Nuclear Don’s Custom Chem Blend

Found inside a syringe with 2 cylinders attached. Getting this chemical for enhancement is optional.

However, it is suggested by Johnny Weston to steal it from a slave Nuclear Don during the quest “The Ol’ Weston Shuffle” to gain advantage during the arena battles.

Location. Found in Nuclear Don’s locker in the Watoga Civic Center locker room during “The Ol’ Weston Shuffle”

Nuka-Cola My Blood’s In it

Has player’s treated blood and immune to the Scorched Plague due to its inoculation by Responders technology.

It is used as the standard caramel color instead of red and white labeling. It heals 20% HP for two seconds and 2% HP for the next 20 seconds.

Locations. Two crates are produced at the Kanawha Nuka-Cola plant, during which the player character will invent the drink. Also craftable at the chemistry station under the healing items tab after completing ‘The New Arrivals’.

Materials required for crafting are:

1 Blood Pack

2 Corn

1 Glass

1 Mutfruit

1 Purified Water

Fermentable Liquid Courage

Custom-made brew which provides a temporary bonus of +1 to Luck and Strength. It also gives you immunity to Uncontrollable Fear attacks from the wendigo colossus.

There is a 5% chance of getting alcohol addiction when drinking the fermentable liquid courage.

Craftable at the Brewing station with materials:

3 Boiled Water

3 Corn

3 Razorgrain

2 Wendigo Colossus Vocal Sac

3 Wood

Headhunter’s Headcheese

Can be crafted by utilizing various raw meats.

Location. Craftable at any cooking station after reading note “Headhunter’s Headcheese” found at Bloody Frank’s.

Materials required for crafting are:

2 Bones

3 Spices

3 Salt

3 Raw Meat

Liquid Courage

Custom-made brew which provides a temporary bonus of +1 to Luck and Strength. It also gives you immunity to Uncontrollable Fear attacks from the wendigo colossus.

There is a 5% chance of getting alcohol addiction when drinking the fermentable liquid courage.

Made by putting Fermentable Liquid Courage through the Fermenter.

Mirelurk Boil

A cut consumable from Fallout 76 Wastelanders update and reintroduced in Steel Dawn update.

Location. It can be created at any cooking station after reading Larry’s lowcountry mirelurk boil note found at Bloody Frank’s.

Materials required for crafting are:

1 Corn

1 Mirelurk Meat

1 Spices

1 Toxic Water

1 Wood

Radstag Redemption

A cut consumable from Fallout 76 Wastelanders update and reintroduced in

Location. Cookable at any cooking station if you have the ingredients. Read the note “Frank’s Fine Radstag Redemption” which can be found at Bloody Frank’s.

Miscellaneous Items

Altimeter Chip

Quest item found in Fallout 76 Wastelanders DLC after retrieving it from the Stingray Deluxe hanging on the top floor of the Hornwright Estate during the ‘Trade Secrets’ quest.

Broken Radio Vacuum Tube

Broken glass tube that can no longer create a vacuum. You can create a radio vacuum tube by utilizing three broken radio vacuum tubes. Materials required are:

1 Broken Radio Vacuum Tube

1 Copper

1 Lead

David’s Trophy

A vandalized “World’s Best Boss” trophy for David Thorpe made by Rosalynn Jeffries. Can be collected in David Thorpe’s quarters at Pleasant Valley cabins during ‘Strange Bedfellows’ quest.

Deactivated Liberator

A Chinese liberator robot that had been neutralized by you, the player. It can be brought to Jen in the quest ‘Invisible Ties’ to be later turned into a recalibrated liberator.

Doctor Dias’s Brain

The jar contains the brain of Doctor Dorothea Dias who was the head of immobile weapons research.

If you have 8+ Intelligence, you can see that Doctor Dias might have an unstable personality. It can be found in the RobCo Research Center during the quest ‘Duty Calls’.

Experimental Pip-Boy Schematic

The experimental Pip-Boy 2000 Mark VI was first developed by a team of Vault-Tec University researchers lead by Aaliyah. However, it was never finished due to the Great War. It can be found in the basement of Aaliyah’s house in Summersville.

Eyebot Sensor Module

It is the sensor module of an Eyebot. Can be found during the ‘Trade Secrets’ quest; a single Eyebot sensor can be acquired from any of the destroyed Eyebots.

An Eyebot in specific is marked on the map if you pass a Charisma +4 check with Penelope Hornwright.

Flight Recorder

Flight recorder from Sofia Daguerre’s U.S.S.A escape capsule, which gives details about the crash into Appalachia. Found during the quest ‘Crash Landing’.

Gina’s Brain

Brain of Gina Bailey in a jar. Found at the RobCo Research Center during the quest ‘Duty Calls’.

You can examine it further with +8 Intelligence to find out that she had a depressed personality and a strangely complex folding of the cerebral cortex.

Greg’s Brain

It’s the brain of Greg Goldstein found during the quest ‘Duty Calls’ at RobCo Research Center.

You can examine it with 8+ Intelligence to determine that Greg had an unremarkable brain and a normal personality. It can be found at RobCo Research Center during the ‘Duty Calls’ quest.

Lou’s Remote Detonator

Can wirelessly trigger explosives. You can find it on Lev’s corpse in Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06’s south expansion during ‘From Russia With Lev’.

Mysterious Map Fragments

You can find six mysterious map fragments in the game which make a treasure map to reveal the location of Vault 79.

Wren’s Fragment – Found inside Morgantown High School on the second floor.

Barry’s Fragment – Discoverable on a counter in a station in Red Rocket Mega Stop.

Jessica’s Fragment – Found in a counter in the hallway in Haven Church.

Finn’s Fragment – On the northern end of the counter in The General’s Steakhouse.

Constance’s Fragment – You can find this on a counter in the gift shop in Uncanny Caverns.

Fernando’s Fragment – In the Mountain Museum on the front desk next to the cash registers.

Package For Calvin Van Lowe

Acquiring this package will give you new notes “Vigilant Citizen’s Note to Van Lowe, suspicious death at Harpers Ferry, suspicious death of Alicia Shay, suspicious death of Emmanuel Tillings and suspicious deaths overview.”

It can be loacted at Van Lowe Taxidermy on the desk out front.

You can place these on the green conspiracy board in the Grafton Pawn Shop.

Package For Madeleine De Silva

Acquiring this package will give you new notes “Vigilant Citizen’s note to Leah de Silva, Filtcher farm interview and Filtcher farm report”. Found on the table in Silva homestead.

You can place these on the green conspiracy board in the Grafton Pawn Shop.

Package For Quinn Carter

Acquiring this package will give you new notes “Quinn Carter adds the notes Vigilant citizen’s note to Carter and weigh station logs”. Found on a desk in the editor’s office at Charleston Herald building.

You can place these on the green conspiracy board in the Grafton Pawn Shop.

Package For Sam Blackwell

Acquiring this package will give you new notes “Vigilant Citizen’s note to Blackwell, Holland Chase Invoice 9021 and Holland Chase Invoice 9033”.

Found at the Charleston Capitol Building on a shelf behind a desk in Sam Blackwell’s office.

You can place these on the green conspiracy board in the Grafton Pawn Shop.

Package For Sheriff Darcy

Acquiring this package will give you new notes “Vigilant Citizen’s notes to Sheriff Darcy, Shanghai Sally: Berkeley Springs, Shanghai Sally: Casino Shootout, Shanghai Sally: Chapter Closed and Shanghai Sally: Conclusions.

You can place these on the green conspiracy board in the Grafton Pawn Shop.

Pleasant Valley Claim Ticket

Exchangeable for many items by giving it to bellhop found in the basement of the Pleasant Valley Ski Resort.

Tickets have a 2% chance to be found on Scorched and feral ghouls after completing the main quest ‘Key to the Past’.

Prepped Doctor Dias Brain

A jarred brain of Doctor Dorothea Dias for installation in a robobrain.

It is obtained by preparing Doctor Dias’ brain at the RobCo Research Center during ‘Duty Calls’. If you do so, Gina and Greg’s brain will be removed from the inventory.

Prepped Gina Brain

Brain of Gina Bailey ready to installed in a robobrain.

It is obtained by preparing Gina’s brain at RobCo Research Center during ‘Duty Calls’. If you do so, Doctor Dias’ and Greg’s brain will be removed from your inventory.

Prepped Greg Brain

Brain of Greg ready to installed in a robobrain.

It is obtained by preparing Greg’s brain at RobCo Research Center during ‘Duty Calls’. If you do so, Doctor Dias’ and Gina’s brain will be removed from your inventory.

Pip-Boy 2000 Mark VI Kit

A construction kit for the Pip-Boy 2000 Mark VI manufactured with RobCo Industries and Vault-Tec Corporation.

Found in the restricted section of the Vault-Tec University below the Vault training center.

Radio Vacuum Tube

Repaired vacuum tube which can contain a vacuum and conduct current.

Recalibrated Liberator

A recalibrated liberator which is activated on the 7th hole of The Whitespring Resort’s golf course during the quest ‘Invisible Ties’.

Robco Tools

Tools created by Dorothea Dias, Gina Bailey or Greg Goldstein at RobCo Research Center. Version varies depending on which brain you selected.

Dias – Volatile

Gina – Clever

Greg – Military Spec

Robobrain Head Dome

Used to make a new robobrain from one of the three possible brains in ‘Duty Calls’. Found in RobCo Research Center.

Robobrain Interpolator

Interpolator is a quest item found as a detached head dome of a broken robobrain during the quest ‘Trade Secrets’. It can be acquired from any robobrain.

Scanner Upgrade

Miscellaneous item found in Wastelanders 76 Update. It can be found for Sofia Daguerre during the quest ‘One Small Step’ in National Radio Astronomy Research Center.

Treasury Note

This is a bullion note signed by the Register of the Treasury William Rosecrans and James N. Huston, who is the Treasurer of the United States.

It can be used to exchange at a gold press machine for 10 gold bullion each with a limit of 20 per 20 hours. They can be found after completing Wastelanders main questline; allowing you to earn them from events and daily quests.

U.S.S.A. Beacon

Radio beacon used by United States Space Administration which can be detected by Sofia Daguerre.

It is found in the steamer trunk in the Valley’s Boutique in the Valley Galeria during ‘Bring Home the Beacon’ quest.

U.S.S.A. Crew Dog Tags

These are the dog tags of members Doctors Carol Bernard, Lee, and Nowak found in the wreckage of Deep Sleep project’s spacecraft after it crashed in 2103. It is found in the spacecraft wreckage pile in Welch during the quest ‘Hope Remains’.

Vault 79 Plans

Blueprint of Vault 79. It is used to plan breaching of the Vault. Show it to Meg or Paige as a part of the ‘Cheating Death’ or ‘Trade Secrets’ quests.

You can get it after accessing Vault-Tec University’s restricted area during the quest, ‘Overseer, Overseen’.

Junk

Buffout Supply

This Buffout was shipped to Blood Eagles with chems that would get the new recruits addicted.

Location. Obtained from steamer trunk in Dagger’s Den during ‘Supply and Demand’.

Dubious Gold Bar

The Dubious Gold bar is one of three impure gold bars alloyed with lead and stolen by Private Miller in a scam.

Location. Inside a shopping cart as a part of the ‘Fake Gold Bars’ random encounter.

It can be broken down on an Armor workbench.

2 Gold

5 Lead

Floater Flamer Pus Sac

Junk item that can be broken down into its components on an Armor Workbench.

Location. Dropped after killing floater flamers.

It can be broken down on an Armor workbench.

Floater Freezer Pus Sac

Junk item that can be broken down into its components on an Armor Workbench.

Location. Dropped after killing floater gnasher.

It can be broken down on an Armor workbench.

3 Leather

2 Oil

Floater Gnasher Pus Sac

Junk item that can be broken down into its components on an Armor Workbench.

Location. Dropped after killing floater gnasher.

It can be broken down on an Armor workbench.

2 Crystal

3 Leather

High Int Rock

One of the two possible rewards after passing the two intelligence checks when you meet Dr. Mangano.

It can be broken down into its individual components on Armor’s workbench.

2 Black Titanium

2 Crystal

2 Gold

2 Ultracite

Intrusion Module

Used by mechanics in Foundation during ‘Vital Equipment’. They can be recovered by using the Foundation property tracker.

Location. Retrieved during ‘Vital Equipment’.

It can be broken down into three components on the Armor’s workbench.

5 Circuitry

2 Copper

1 Steel

Medical Scanner

The medical staff at Foundation use medical scanners for their work. You can recover them by using Foundation property tracker during the Vital Equipment daily quest.

Location. Acquired during the ‘Vital Equipment’ daily quest.

It can be broken down on an Armor workbench:

1 Asbestos

1 Fiber Optics

1 Nuclear Material

Medium Int Rock

One of two rewards acquired from Dr. Mangano after passing two intelligence checks.

Location. Obtainable from Bethy Mangano after passing intelligence checks.

Can be broken down into its components:

2 Aluminum

2 Copper

2 Steel

Multiscope

Junk item opened from a daily quest ‘Vital Equipment’. These are used by the medical staff at the foundation. It can be recovered using the Foundation property tracker.

Location. Obtained during ‘Vital Equipment’.

2 Crystal

2 Gears

2 Glass

1 Fiber Optics

Poison Supply

Unspecified poison that Blood Eagles want to use to poison the Settlers’ food supply.

Location. Found from the ammo dump during the quest ‘Needs of the Many’.

It can be broken down into:

1 Acid

2 Antiseptic

Questionable Gold Bar

One of the three impure gold bars alloyed with lead, stolen by Private Miller for an attempted scam.

Location. Found in a shopping cart as a part of the ‘Fake Gold Bars’ random encounter.

It can be broken down into:

2 Gold

5 Lead

Suspicious Gold Bar

One of the three impure gold bars alloyed with lead, stolen by Private Miller for an attempted scam.

Location. Found in a shopping cart as a part of the ‘Fake Gold Bars’ random encounter.

Turret Circuit Board

Junk item used in automated turrets defending the foundation.

Location. Retrieved during ‘Vital Equipment’.

It can be broken down into:

2 Circuitry

Water Cooled Bone Saw

It can be found as a junk and quest item. Water cooled bone saws are used by medical staff at Foundation. It can be found during the daily quest ‘Vital Equipment’.

Location. Found during ‘Vital Equipment’.

2 Plastic

1 Copper

1 Gears

Wendigo Colossus Vocal Sac

It is the vocal sac of a wendigo colossus which can be broken down into:

2 Acid

2 Nuclear Material

Location. Obtained from a dead wendigo colossus.