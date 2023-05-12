Fallout 76 Wastelanders The Ol Weston Shuffle Walkthrough

Fallout 76 Wastelanders The Ol Weston Shuffle is an interesting quest that starts after you’ve completed The Fun and Games mission. In this quest, you’ll be assigned a task to find Gentlemen Johnny Weston’s friend, Hal.

In this guide, we’ve given an entire walkthrough of The Ol Weston Shuffle quest in Wastelanders DLC.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders The Ol Weston Shuffle

At the start of the quest, you’ll interact with Meg and once the interaction is over, head inside the Crater Core to find Gentlemen Johnny Weston in one of the rooms.

Interact with him and he’ll sign himself in the vault raid. However, in return he wants you to free his former business partner Hal, who is kept as a slave at the Old Civic Center.

After interacting with Gentlemen Johnny Weston, head straight to Watoga Civic Center.

Again, interact with Johnny and he’ll tell you to play cool and act like his slave, this way you’ll get an entry into the Arena.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Follow Johnny down to the Registration Guard and he’ll lead you to a room at the back.

Talk to him and he’ll give you some tips about the fight and will tell you to come back to him after each round and have a small discussion about various options.

Head inside the Arena for the first Round and kill few Rotting and Charred Feral Ghouls. Take their loot and return to Johnny once the round is over.

Interact with him and he’ll give you two options.

One is to steal and use Performing enhancing chems from Nuclear Don’s Locker while he’s distracting the guards, and the other is to hack into the arena’s turret system and let Johnny fight for you. Don’t worry Johnny will hack the system for you!

Head inside the Arena during Round two and encounter a few Bloodthirsty Floater Gnasher’s.

Kill them take the loot and return to Johnny and he’ll ask you to meet him at the Arena floor after winning the fight.

Enter the Arena and face your last challenge, the Legendary Parasitic Grafton Monster. Take care of it and interact with Johnny to receive a key from him.

Also, he’ll let you know that Sargento will make you drink from the Winner’s Cup which will knock you out for a while.

The next thing you know, you’re waking up next to Hal in a room where he’s kept as a slave. Interact with him, tell him that Johnny gave him a key to get him out of there and leave the room.

You’ll come across plenty of Raider Reavers, make your way through them and meet Johnny at the Arena floor with Hal by your side.

Once you’ve taken Hal to Johnny, the most shocking event takes place as Johnny kill Hal.

Ask him the reason and he’ll tell a backstory of how Hal betrayed him in his business and he used you to reach him.

After the interaction is over your Ol Weston Shuffle quest will be concluded and your Wastelanders reputation will be increased.