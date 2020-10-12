Baldur’s Gate 3 Deal with Auntie Ethel Walkthrough

Our main focus for this guide is Auntie Ethel, as we walk you through how to keep your end of the bargain with her. In this Baldur Gate 3 Deal with Auntie Ethel Walkthrough, we’ll be taking you on a trip through the swamp of the Blighted Village

Baldur’s Gate 3 Deal with Auntie Ethel

Auntie Ethel at the Riverside Teahouse

Reaching the Riverside Teahouse for the first time, a cutscene will initiate with Mayrina and Auntie Ethel. Soon, Ethel will notice that you have a parasite in your head and will offer her assistance in the matter.

However, all favors come at a price, and Ethel’s price is quite out of the ordinary. She needs to temporarily take one of your eyes out for a quick little kiss.

When the conversation comes to a conclusion, you will see her teleport Mayrina away and tell you that her door is always open should you need her help.

If you disagreed with the ‘eye’ deal, then the alternative path takes you down on a quick little adventure.

However, if you agreed to the deal, Ethel will reveal her true self and pull your eye out, only to later realize that she cannot remove the parasite due to Netherese.

You will get Auntie Ethel’s Charm and have a debuff that gives you a disadvantage on perception checks. You can’t do any critical hits either.

Search the Riverside Teahouse

Take the liberty to stroll around the Teahouse, and your natural perception should kick in. If you succeed, you’ll realize that something isn’t right.

The fireplace is an illusion, and you can go through it to find a stairway behind it. Pass through it even if you didn’t successfully perform the perception check.

Ethel will have gone through this secret path if you chose to let her help you with the parasite initially.

You’ll find the Overgrown Tunnel underneath along with Ethel as an old hag. She’ll disappear after warning you to leave.

You’ll find bizarre things in the Overgrown Tunnel. Nothing seems right, and definitely not as friendly as you initially may have thought.

You can use ‘Speak with Dead’ spell on the Blinded Elf to learn about her story.

Gnarled Door

When you interact with the mysterious door, you’ll get visions of Ethel’s victims. The door here is pretty much an illusion. You can choose to convince it to open, but you can also just look past it and go through.

Past the door, you’ll meet four individuals named after a mask. They don’t want to fight you, but they’re compelled to. You’ll have to retaliate for your safety.

The Waterfall

After taking care of the masked enemies, head south and then west to come across a waterfall. Jump across the gap through the waterfall to find a wide cloud of gas.

You can deal with the gas by lighting it on fire, or putting it out with water.

With a perception check, you’ll discover a flower in the gas pit that you can shoot to torch it up. Be wary of the explosion.

Past the gas pits lies the Ancient Abode.

Saving Mayrina

Mayrina will constantly warn you to turn around and leave her. She will insist that she does not want to be rescued.

However, as you get closer, it will become too late to leave and a battle will start shortly after a cutscene with Ethel.

Auntie Ethel is level 5 and she’s fairly deceptive. This fight can get extremely tough.

As soon as the battle kicks off, Ethel will light Mayrina’s cage on fire. If you want to save her, you’re going to have to put the cage’s fire out.

You can do either of three things to save Mayrina. Throw a water barrel at the cage, use a level 1 spell, create water, or throw water bottles at the cage.

Fighting Auntie Ethel

Ethel will start off by cloning herself. There’ll be three Ethels on the field, and upon discovering the right one, you’ll prevent her from disappearing.

To deal with Ethel’s clones, hit her with a debuff. Wherever she heads off to, the real Ethel will have the debuff on her. A little while later, Mayrina will be pulled out of the cage, and Ethel will clone herself as Mayrina.

If you hit the correct Mayrina, she will stop appearing as Mayrina. When she goes ahead and clones herself the third time, she goes invisible and makes four clones.

She will dash to a spot where no clones appear. She will stay in this spot until the invisibility buff is over.

Take care of Ethel’s clones every now and then if they get too annoying. They do dish out a considerable amount of damage, so leaving them around on the field isn’t a good idea.

The Demise of Auntie Ethel

If you kill Ethel, you won’t get a chance to gain the secret ‘power’ from Ethel, which is basically an ability point.

Should you bring down Ethel’s health down to around 10, and end your turn. The hag will attempt to convince you in letting her go. She will offer you power if you let her keep Mayrina and spare her life.

You can make a power move depending on your successful persuading or intimidation role to get both the power and Mayrina.

Helping Mayrina

You can find a door that leads to the Acrid workshop now with all sorts of goodies.

You’ll find a necklace, a staff, and a lot of potions for your use. You can also use the Staff of Crones to progress your quest with Gale.

If you didn’t give Mayrina to Ethel, you will have a wand in here known as the Bitter Divorce.

Picking the wand up will open up a new step for Mayrina’s side-quest. You can tell Mayrina about the wand and how you can use it to revive his husband.

By defeating Ethel, many of the prisoners back in the Overgrown Tunnel will have regained their sanity. You can pay them a visit and get some new information if you like.