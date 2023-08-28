How To Remove Teahouse Quest Marker In Baldur’s Gate 3

In BG3, you will have to visit many locations that may be a part of your main story arc. Each of these will come with its fair share of objectives; the same is the case for the Baldur’s Gate 3 Teahouse Quest marker.

This is the location of Auntie Ethel’s Teahouse. There, you will meet a specific NPC character named Mayrina. After interacting with her, a quest marker at the Teahouse will be initiated, and you will have to complete the objectives involving saving Mayrina and defeating the witch hag.

Furthermore, you can also choose to side with the hag, for which you must complete her request. This will involve you going to the Underdark to bring her three parasites, but it is best that you go against the witch and side with saving Mayrina instead in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The problem is that many players have reported facing the Teahouse Quest Marker bug even after completing this quest in Baldur’s Gate 3. I will be discussing all the possible solutions and fixes you can use to remove this bug.

Check the Quest objectives in BG3

First and foremost, you must check the quest’s objectives at Teahouse and whether you have completed all of them. This will include bringing Mayrina back home safely, etc. You might often have missed out on one of the objectives, so if you have, make sure to complete that. It might result in fixing the Teahouse Quest Marker bug in BG3.

Moreover, the Teahouse Quest Marker might remain in some cases because you will find later that Auntie Ethel isn’t dead yet. In her case, you will reencounter the witch hag later on during the events of another quest when you are out to save Vanra as well. Completing this quest can fix the Teahouse quest marker bug in BG3.

Reload the Game from the last saved file

If you still face the Teahouse Marker bug after completing all the objectives successfully, you can try a different approach to fix this issue. Save your progress after completing this quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Then, you should close the game and relaunch it. Scroll through the menu setting and go to the Load file section. From there, you can reload the game from your previously saved file and check for the bug. This way, BG3 may have removed the Teahouse Quest maker bug and other lingering Markers.

You can try this solution if you have gone through the methods above and have experienced no luck with fixing the Teahouse Quest Marker bug.

Sometimes, the game may be experiencing bugs as it might not be running on the current version. However, in the case of BG3, the developers are regularly fixing the bugs, so you should visit the gaming platform’s store.

Scroll down and ensure you have the updated version of BG3. If it isn’t updated, then do it and relaunch the game. This way, you can fix the Teahouse Quest Marker bug in Baldur’s Gate 3. Hopefully, this solution might turn out helpful for you and fix the Quest Marker bug as well.