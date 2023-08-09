How To Get Through The Gnarled Door In Baldur’s Gate 3

Getting past the Gnarled Door is yet another instance in Baldur’s Gate 3 where the outcome of your choices affects how your story unravels.

To ensure you don’t bald yourself while scratching your head figuring things out, we have put together this helpful guide containing every detail about how to open and pass through the Gnarled door in BG3.

Where to find Auntie Ethel in BG3?

You must be wondering why are we talking about Auntie Ethel, a boss in Baldur’s Gate 3 when we should be talking about Gnarled Door.

If you have stumbled across this guide trying to figure out ways to pass through that abomination of a door you already know that you will come across this door during your quest involving Auntie Ethel – Saving Mayrina.

When you come across her in the forest Sunlit Wetlands where she will be arguing with Mayrina’s brothers. At this point, you won’t sense much hostility from her but soon her ruse will be over, and once you figure out that she is keeping Mayrina as a prisoner, not only will she escape but this will also trigger the Saving Mayrina quest.

Your next step towards unlocking the Gnarled Door in Baldur’s Gate 3 should be to invade the Tea House. It is located in the southern part of the region. This is where you will not only encounter Auntie Ethel but will also find out that Mayrina’s Brothers have been put to bed, permanently.

Head inside and you will find Auntie Ethel. Have a chat with and if you choose to don’t side with her, there will be a battle. For this battle, you need to be fully prepared because she is not one you should mess with.

After you depleted 50% of her health, there will be a cutscene and she will flee through the fireplace in the room. Interact with the fireplace that will lead to another part of the teahouse. This is where you will not only find the long-awaited Gnarled Door but tons of other prisoners as well.

How to open the Gnarled Door in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 comes packed with choices that make the game feel like it was tailor-made just for you and so is the case with passing through Gnarled Door. There are two possible ways through which you can get past the door.

Pass the test to open the door

Auntie Ethel is a bit of a trickster. Much like the fireplace from before, the door is also just an illusion to keep her safe. Interact and talk with the door and it will conduct an Arcane-based test. If you pass, you can your companions will figure out that the door is simply an illusion and you can pass through.

Make sure to save the game beforehand because if you fail the test, you have to try again. Since now you know this is a trick, you don’t even have to talk to the doctor. Simply position the came in such a way that you can see beyond the door.

Click on the ground. Get you and your party members to the other side of the Gnarled Door in BG3.

Use a Whispering Mask

There is another but much less dangerous way to get past the door. Make sure to save the game before because things could get ugly from this point on.

To the right of the door, there are going to be Whispering Maks. These marks are laced with Ethel’s dark energy and she can use it to control the user of the mak.

What you have to do is wear a Whispering Mask. When you approach the door, you will simply be allowed to pass through and you can call it a day.

Make sure that you do not wear the mask for long in Baldur’s Gate 3. Auntie Ethel will immediately try to take control of you and your party. Take them off and go save Mayrina.