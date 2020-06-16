Persona 4 Golden Clothes and Accessories Guide

In P4 Golden, Clothes and Accessories are equip-able items. Accessory items provide special boosts to the character you equip them to, while clothing items add a new look to your character. In this Persona 4 Golden Accessories and Clothes guide, we will list all the accessories and clothes present in P4G.
Accessories provide a boost to evasion, stats etc. similar to Auto Skills. Only one accessory can be equipped to a character at a time.
New Accessories can be obtained through Side Quests. They can also be purchased from Daidara Metalworks in the Central Shopping District.
Sell Materials obtained from winning battles to make new accessories available for sale.
Portrait Medal
How to obtain: Earn top score for May Mid Terms. Receive from Nanako.
Effect: Increases Strength by 5
Paper Armband
How to obtain: Earn top score for July Finals. Receive from Nanako.
Effect: Increases All Stats by 5
Bead Ring
How to obtain: Earn top score for October Mid Terms. Receive from Nanako.
Effect: Increases Evasion against magic
Silver Bangle
How to obtain: Christmas Present from Rise when in a Relationship
Effect: Increases max SP by 50%.
Reader King
How to obtain: Read all Books in one game
Effect: Increases Magic by 10
Omnipotence Orb
How to obtain: Earn all legendary Weapons and Armor, then fight The Reaper again.
Effect: Blocks all elemental attacks save for Almighty damage
Clothes
Clothes determine how your character looks while you roam around in the dungeons and in battles. Different clothing items are listed below.
The majority clothes can be bought from Croco Fur, while some are obtained as rewards from different tasks.
Clothing items for all characters
Agent Set
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 19,400
Festival Set
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 46,490
Butler Clothing Set (Guys Only)
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 39,600
Cheer Squad Set
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 59,800
Maid Clothing Sett (Ladies Only)
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 200,000
Neo Featherman Set
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 99,800
Halloween Costume
Found: Given on Oct 30th
Price: Free
Gekkou Uniform (Guys Only)
Found: Get the Highest Marks then talk to Ms. Kashiwagi
Price: Free
Gekkou Uniform (Ladies Only)
Found: Get the Highest marks during the Final Exam in Feb then speak to Ms. Kashiwagi
Price: Free
Yu Narukami Clothes
Yasogami School Uniform
Found: Default
Price: Free
Winter Clothes
Found: Default
Price: Free
Cool Trunks
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 9,800
Cleaning Uniform
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 14,800
Hardboiled Look
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 34,500
Deep Blue Clothes
Found: Complete Empress S.Link
Price: Free
Chie Satonaka Clothes
Fighter Armor
Found: Quest #66
Price: Free
Kung Fu Costume
Found: Pet the Fox in the Midnight Channel/June 25th
Price: Free
Stripped Bikini
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 24,980
Yosuke Hanamura Clothes
Summer Trunks
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 9,800
Junes Apron
Found: Interact with the Junes Staff near the Elevator
Price: Free
Yukiko Amagi Clothes
Tsukesage
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 19,800
Trim Bikini
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 24,980
Ceremonial Kimono
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 49, 800
Magical Armor
Found: Quest #67
Price: Free
Kanji Tatsumi Clothes
Dangerous Briefs
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 17,500
Kingpin Duster
Found: Pet the fox in the Midnight Channel/March 20th
Price: Free
Working Clothes
Found: Interact with Kanji’s mother at the Textile Shop after reaching S. Link Lvl 8.
Teddie Clothes
Sailor Trunks
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 17,500
Junes Apron
Found: Interact with Junes Staff Member near the Elevator
Price: Free
Naoto Shirogane Clothes
Coronet Armor
Found: Quest #65
Price: Free
Swimsuit
Found: Quest #68
Price: Free
Yasogami Girl Uniform
Found: Chose Naoto as your lover and stay with her on Christmas with Social Rank 10
Price: Free