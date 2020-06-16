Persona 4 Golden Clothes and Accessories Guide

In P4 Golden, Clothes and Accessories are equip-able items. Accessory items provide special boosts to the character you equip them to, while clothing items add a new look to your character. In this Persona 4 Golden Accessories and Clothes guide, we will list all the accessories and clothes present in P4G.

Persona 4 Golden Clothes and Accessories

Accessories provide a boost to evasion, stats etc. similar to Auto Skills. Only one accessory can be equipped to a character at a time.

New Accessories can be obtained through Side Quests. They can also be purchased from Daidara Metalworks in the Central Shopping District.

Sell Materials obtained from winning battles to make new accessories available for sale.

Portrait Medal

How to obtain: Earn top score for May Mid Terms. Receive from Nanako.

Effect: Increases Strength by 5

Paper Armband

How to obtain: Earn top score for July Finals. Receive from Nanako.

Effect: Increases All Stats by 5

Bead Ring

How to obtain: Earn top score for October Mid Terms. Receive from Nanako.

Effect: Increases Evasion against magic

Silver Bangle

How to obtain: Christmas Present from Rise when in a Relationship

Effect: Increases max SP by 50%.

Reader King

How to obtain: Read all Books in one game

Effect: Increases Magic by 10

Omnipotence Orb

How to obtain: Earn all legendary Weapons and Armor, then fight The Reaper again.

Effect: Blocks all elemental attacks save for Almighty damage

Clothes

Clothes determine how your character looks while you roam around in the dungeons and in battles. Different clothing items are listed below.

The majority clothes can be bought from Croco Fur, while some are obtained as rewards from different tasks.

Clothing items for all characters

Agent Set

Found: Croco Fur

Price: 19,400

Festival Set

Found: Croco Fur

Price: 46,490

Butler Clothing Set (Guys Only)

Found: Croco Fur

Price: 39,600

Cheer Squad Set

Found: Croco Fur

Price: 59,800

Maid Clothing Sett (Ladies Only)

Found: Croco Fur

Price: 200,000

Neo Featherman Set

Found: Croco Fur

Price: 99,800

Halloween Costume

Found: Given on Oct 30th

Price: Free

Gekkou Uniform (Guys Only)

Found: Get the Highest Marks then talk to Ms. Kashiwagi

Price: Free

Gekkou Uniform (Ladies Only)

Found: Get the Highest marks during the Final Exam in Feb then speak to Ms. Kashiwagi

Price: Free

Yu Narukami Clothes

Yasogami School Uniform

Found: Default

Price: Free

Winter Clothes

Found: Default

Price: Free

Cool Trunks

Found: Croco Fur

Price: 9,800

Cleaning Uniform

Found: Croco Fur

Price: 14,800

Hardboiled Look

Found: Croco Fur

Price: 34,500

Deep Blue Clothes

Found: Complete Empress S.Link

Price: Free

Chie Satonaka Clothes

Fighter Armor

Found: Quest #66

Price: Free

Kung Fu Costume

Found: Pet the Fox in the Midnight Channel/June 25th

Price: Free

Stripped Bikini

Found: Croco Fur

Price: 24,980

Yosuke Hanamura Clothes

Summer Trunks

Found: Croco Fur

Price: 9,800

Junes Apron

Found: Interact with the Junes Staff near the Elevator

Price: Free

Yukiko Amagi Clothes

Tsukesage

Found: Croco Fur

Price: 19,800

Trim Bikini

Found: Croco Fur

Price: 24,980

Ceremonial Kimono

Found: Croco Fur

Price: 49, 800

Magical Armor

Found: Quest #67

Price: Free

Kanji Tatsumi Clothes

Dangerous Briefs

Found: Croco Fur

Price: 17,500

Kingpin Duster

Found: Pet the fox in the Midnight Channel/March 20th

Price: Free

Working Clothes

Found: Interact with Kanji’s mother at the Textile Shop after reaching S. Link Lvl 8.

Teddie Clothes

Sailor Trunks

Found: Croco Fur

Price: 17,500

Junes Apron

Found: Interact with Junes Staff Member near the Elevator

Price: Free

Naoto Shirogane Clothes

Coronet Armor

Found: Quest #65

Price: Free

Swimsuit

Found: Quest #68

Price: Free

Yasogami Girl Uniform

Found: Chose Naoto as your lover and stay with her on Christmas with Social Rank 10

Price: Free