In P4 Golden, consumable items are known as Expendables. Expendables are types of items that are only useable once. They disappear from your inventory after you use them. In this Persona 4 Golden Expendable Items guide, we have listed all the different types of consumables present in P4G.

Persona 4 Golden Expendable Items

Healing Items

Different kinds of healing items are present in Persona 4 and serve as support utilities. Some restore HP, some restore SP, some revive allies, and some heal Status Ailments. These items can either be bought or found in chests.

Orange Smash

The price of this item is 120. It replenishes the HP of a squad member by 10.

Red Goldfish

Price: N/A. It replenishes the HP of 1 squad member by 10.

Peach Seed

Price: N/A. It replenishes the HP of a squad member by 20.

Genji Ayu

Price: N/A. It replenishes the HP of a squad member by 25.

Amber Seema

Price: N/A. It replenishes the HP of a squad member by 50.

Medicine

The price of this item is 850. It replenishes the HP of a squad member by 100.

Inaba Trout

This item can be obtained through fishing. It replenishes the HP of 1 squad member by 100.

Ointment

The price of this item is 1600. It replenishes the HP of a squad member by 200.

Antibiotic Gel

The price of this item is 2900. It replenishes the HP of a squad member by 400.

Value Medicine

The price of this item is 1900. It replenishes the HP of the entire squad by 100.

Medical Kit

The price of this item is 1900. It replenishes the HP of the entire squad by 200.

Macca Leaf

The price of this item is 6400. It replenishes the HP of the entire squad by 400.

Life Stone

Price: N/A. It replenishes the HP of 1 squad member by 30% of their max health.

Bead

Price: N/A. It replenishes 100% of a squad member’s health.

Huge Fish

This item can be obtained through fishing. It replenishes 100% of a squad member’s health.

Meguro Tuna

This item can be obtained through fishing. It replenishes 100% of a squad member’s health.

Bead Chains

Price: N/A. It fully replenishes the entire squad’s health

Soma

Price: N/A. It completely replenishes the entire squad’s health and SP.

Dr. Salt NEO

The price of this item is 120. It replenishes the SP of a squad member by 5.

Second Maid

The price of this item is 120. It replenishes the SP of a squad member by 5.

The Natural

The price of this item is 120. It replenishes the SP of a squad member by 5.

Hachiro Octopus

This item can be obtained through fishing. It replenishes the SP of a squad member by 10.

Red Goldfish

This item can be obtained through fishing. It replenishes the SP of a squad member by 10.

Tap Soda

The price of this item is 120. It replenishes the SP of a squad member by 10.

Soul Drop

The price of this item is 120. It replenishes the SP of a squad member by 10.

Snuff Soul

Price: N/A. It replenishes the SP of a squad member by 50.

Chewing Soul

Price: N/A. It replenishes the SP of a squad member by 100.

Pulsating Sone

Price: N/A. It replenishes the SP of a squad member by 100.

Guardian

This item can be obtained through fishing. It fully replenishes the SP of a squad member.

Mystical Scarab

Price: N/A. It fully replenishes the SP of a squad member.

Sea Guardian

This item can be obtained through fishing. It fully replenishes the SP of a squad member.

Soul Food

Price: N/A. It fully replenishes the SP of a squad member.

Bead Melon

This item can be obtained through gardening. It fully replenishes the health and SP of a squad member.

Revival Bead

The price of this item is 1,950. It revives one member of your squad and replenishes half of their health.

Balm of Life

The price of this item is 4850. It revives one member of your squad and completely replenishes all of their health.

Dokudami Tea

The price of this item is 450. It removes the Poison Status Ailment from one member of your squad.

Mouthwash

The price of this item is 450. It removes the Silence Status Ailment from one member of your squad.

Royal Jelly

The price of this item is 450. It removes the Enervation and Exhaustion Status Ailments from one member of your squad.

Sedative

The price of this item is 450. It removes the Panic, Rage, and Fear Status Ailments from one member of your squad.

Stimulant

The price of this item is 450. It removes the Down and Dizzy Status Ailments from one member of your squad.

Amrita Soda

Price: N/A. It removes all Status Ailments excluding Unconscious and Down, from your entire squad.

Hiranya

You can obtain this item through gardening. It removes all Status Ailments excluding Unconscious and Down, from your entire squad.

Battle Items

These are the items that can only be used while you are in a battle against Shadows in The TV world. These items can be found in chests, bought, or received as a reward from the battle.

Ice Cube

The price of this item is 450. Using it inflicts one member of the opponent squad, 50 points of Ice Damage.

Dry Ice

The price of this item is 450. Using it inflicts the entire opponent squad, 150 points of Ice Damage.

Frost Magatama

Price: N/A. Using it inflicts one member of the opponent squad, 150 points of Ice Damage.

Firecracker

The price of this item is 450. Using it inflicts one member of the opponent squad, 50 points of Fire Damage.

Hell Magatama

Price: N/A. Using it inflicts one member of the opponent squad, 150 points of Fire Damage.

San-zun Tama

The price of this item is 850. Using it inflicts the entire opponent squad, 50 points of Fire Damage.

Pinwheel

The price of this item is 450. Using it inflicts one member of the opponent squad, 50 points of Wind Damage.

Yashichi

The price of this item is 850. Using it inflicts the entire opponent squad, 50 points of Wind Damage.

Cyclone Magatama

Price: N/A. Deals Using it inflicts one member of the opponent squad, 150 points of Wind Damage.

Ball of Lightning

The price of this item is 450. Using it inflicts one member of the opponent squad, 50 points of Electric Damage.

Tesla Coil

The price of this item is 850. Using it inflicts the entire opponent squad, 50 points of Electric Damage.

Arc Magatama

Price: N/A. Using it inflicts one member of the opponent squad, 150 points of Wind Damage.

Smart Bomb

Price: N/A. Using it inflicts the entire opponent squad, 100 points of Non-Elemental Damage.

Bombing Balloon

Price: N/A. Using it inflicts the entire opponent squad, 100 points of Non-Elemental Damage.

Curse Paper

Price: N/A. Using it will cast the special Dark Skill Mudoon on an enemy squad member.

Segaki Paper

Price: N/A. Using it will cast the special Light Skill Hamaon on an enemy squad member.

Physical Mirror

Price: N/A. Using it will set up a barrier for one member of your squad, which deflects 1 Physical Attack.

Magic Mirror

Price: N/A. Using it will set up a barrier for one member of your squad, which deflects 1 Magic Attack.

Fire Signal

Price: N/A. Using it will boost the Attack stat of your entire squad.

Uplifting Radio

Price: N/A. Using it will boost the Attack stat of your entire squad.

Diamond Shield

Price: N/A. Using it will boost the Defence stat of your entire squad for a limited time.

Super Sonic

Price: N/A. Using it will boost the Accuracy (Hit/Evasion) rate of your entire squad for a limited time.

Olympic Tape

Price: N/A. Using it will boost the Accuracy (Hit/Evasion) rate of your entire squad.

Purifying Salt

Price: N/A. Using it will negate all stat decreases received from every opponent.

Purified Water

Price: N/A. Using it will negate all stat increases received by every opponent.

Red Paprika

This item can be obtained through gardening. Using it will grant one member of your squad, Fire Resistance, for 3 rotations.

White Paprika

This item can be obtained through gardening. Using it will grant one member of your squad, Ice Resistance, for 3 rotations.

Blue Paprika

This item can be obtained through gardening. Using it will grant one member of your squad, Electric Resistance, for 3 rotations.

Green Paprika

This item can be obtained through gardening. Using it will grant one member of your squad, Wind Resistance, for 3 rotations.

Dungeon Consumables

Dungeon items are only useable in a dungeon. These can be obtained from Chests in Dungeons, the Shiroku Store in the Central Shopping District, and from defeating Shadows.

Goho-M

The price of this item is 950. Using it will allow you to immediately escape the Dungeon.

Vanish Ball

The price of this item is 950. Using it will allow you to immediately escape any battle with a 100% success rate (including even inescapable battles).

Chest Key

Price: N/A. This item can be used to unlock sealed treasure chests in the Dungeons.

Skill Cards

Skill cards can be used to learn new skills. These cards are obtainable at the end of battles during a shuffle.

Along with learning new skills, these cards can also be given to Marie in The Velvet Room to add to the registry.

Materials

In Persona 4 Golden, materials are used to complete certain side quests or to earn money by selling them to Daidara Metal Works.

Selling these Materials will allow Daidara to create new Weapons, Armor, or Accessories depending on which material was sold.

Gems

Gems are special items that are obtained as a reward after winning battles. These Gems can be traded to obtain new weapons. They can also be sold for money.

In addition to receiving them as a reward, the following gems can be obtained from the Lady in White at Tatsuhime Shrine at night once you have given her enough of the fish she requests.