In P4 Golden, consumable items are known as Expendables. Expendables are types of items that are only useable once. They disappear from your inventory after you use them. In this Persona 4 Golden Expendable Items guide, we have listed all the different types of consumables present in P4G.
Persona 4 Golden Expendable Items
Healing Items
Different kinds of healing items are present in Persona 4 and serve as support utilities. Some restore HP, some restore SP, some revive allies, and some heal Status Ailments. These items can either be bought or found in chests.
Orange Smash
The price of this item is 120. It replenishes the HP of a squad member by 10.
Red Goldfish
Price: N/A. It replenishes the HP of 1 squad member by 10.
Peach Seed
Price: N/A. It replenishes the HP of a squad member by 20.
Genji Ayu
Price: N/A. It replenishes the HP of a squad member by 25.
Amber Seema
Price: N/A. It replenishes the HP of a squad member by 50.
Medicine
The price of this item is 850. It replenishes the HP of a squad member by 100.
Inaba Trout
This item can be obtained through fishing. It replenishes the HP of 1 squad member by 100.
Ointment
The price of this item is 1600. It replenishes the HP of a squad member by 200.
Antibiotic Gel
The price of this item is 2900. It replenishes the HP of a squad member by 400.
Value Medicine
The price of this item is 1900. It replenishes the HP of the entire squad by 100.
Medical Kit
The price of this item is 1900. It replenishes the HP of the entire squad by 200.
Macca Leaf
The price of this item is 6400. It replenishes the HP of the entire squad by 400.
Life Stone
Price: N/A. It replenishes the HP of 1 squad member by 30% of their max health.
Bead
Price: N/A. It replenishes 100% of a squad member’s health.
Huge Fish
This item can be obtained through fishing. It replenishes 100% of a squad member’s health.
Meguro Tuna
This item can be obtained through fishing. It replenishes 100% of a squad member’s health.
Bead Chains
Price: N/A. It fully replenishes the entire squad’s health
Soma
Price: N/A. It completely replenishes the entire squad’s health and SP.
Dr. Salt NEO
The price of this item is 120. It replenishes the SP of a squad member by 5.
Second Maid
The price of this item is 120. It replenishes the SP of a squad member by 5.
The Natural
The price of this item is 120. It replenishes the SP of a squad member by 5.
Hachiro Octopus
This item can be obtained through fishing. It replenishes the SP of a squad member by 10.
Red Goldfish
This item can be obtained through fishing. It replenishes the SP of a squad member by 10.
Tap Soda
The price of this item is 120. It replenishes the SP of a squad member by 10.
Soul Drop
The price of this item is 120. It replenishes the SP of a squad member by 10.
Snuff Soul
Price: N/A. It replenishes the SP of a squad member by 50.
Chewing Soul
Price: N/A. It replenishes the SP of a squad member by 100.
Pulsating Sone
Price: N/A. It replenishes the SP of a squad member by 100.
Guardian
This item can be obtained through fishing. It fully replenishes the SP of a squad member.
Mystical Scarab
Price: N/A. It fully replenishes the SP of a squad member.
Sea Guardian
This item can be obtained through fishing. It fully replenishes the SP of a squad member.
Soul Food
Price: N/A. It fully replenishes the SP of a squad member.
Bead Melon
This item can be obtained through gardening. It fully replenishes the health and SP of a squad member.
Revival Bead
The price of this item is 1,950. It revives one member of your squad and replenishes half of their health.
Balm of Life
The price of this item is 4850. It revives one member of your squad and completely replenishes all of their health.
Dokudami Tea
The price of this item is 450. It removes the Poison Status Ailment from one member of your squad.
Mouthwash
The price of this item is 450. It removes the Silence Status Ailment from one member of your squad.
Royal Jelly
The price of this item is 450. It removes the Enervation and Exhaustion Status Ailments from one member of your squad.
Sedative
The price of this item is 450. It removes the Panic, Rage, and Fear Status Ailments from one member of your squad.
Stimulant
The price of this item is 450. It removes the Down and Dizzy Status Ailments from one member of your squad.
Amrita Soda
Price: N/A. It removes all Status Ailments excluding Unconscious and Down, from your entire squad.
Hiranya
You can obtain this item through gardening. It removes all Status Ailments excluding Unconscious and Down, from your entire squad.
Battle Items
These are the items that can only be used while you are in a battle against Shadows in The TV world. These items can be found in chests, bought, or received as a reward from the battle.
Ice Cube
The price of this item is 450. Using it inflicts one member of the opponent squad, 50 points of Ice Damage.
Dry Ice
The price of this item is 450. Using it inflicts the entire opponent squad, 150 points of Ice Damage.
Frost Magatama
Price: N/A. Using it inflicts one member of the opponent squad, 150 points of Ice Damage.
Firecracker
The price of this item is 450. Using it inflicts one member of the opponent squad, 50 points of Fire Damage.
Hell Magatama
Price: N/A. Using it inflicts one member of the opponent squad, 150 points of Fire Damage.
San-zun Tama
The price of this item is 850. Using it inflicts the entire opponent squad, 50 points of Fire Damage.
Pinwheel
The price of this item is 450. Using it inflicts one member of the opponent squad, 50 points of Wind Damage.
Yashichi
The price of this item is 850. Using it inflicts the entire opponent squad, 50 points of Wind Damage.
Cyclone Magatama
Price: N/A. Deals Using it inflicts one member of the opponent squad, 150 points of Wind Damage.
Ball of Lightning
The price of this item is 450. Using it inflicts one member of the opponent squad, 50 points of Electric Damage.
Tesla Coil
The price of this item is 850. Using it inflicts the entire opponent squad, 50 points of Electric Damage.
Arc Magatama
Price: N/A. Using it inflicts one member of the opponent squad, 150 points of Wind Damage.
Smart Bomb
Price: N/A. Using it inflicts the entire opponent squad, 100 points of Non-Elemental Damage.
Bombing Balloon
Price: N/A. Using it inflicts the entire opponent squad, 100 points of Non-Elemental Damage.
Curse Paper
Price: N/A. Using it will cast the special Dark Skill Mudoon on an enemy squad member.
Segaki Paper
Price: N/A. Using it will cast the special Light Skill Hamaon on an enemy squad member.
Physical Mirror
Price: N/A. Using it will set up a barrier for one member of your squad, which deflects 1 Physical Attack.
Magic Mirror
Price: N/A. Using it will set up a barrier for one member of your squad, which deflects 1 Magic Attack.
Fire Signal
Price: N/A. Using it will boost the Attack stat of your entire squad.
Uplifting Radio
Price: N/A. Using it will boost the Attack stat of your entire squad.
Diamond Shield
Price: N/A. Using it will boost the Defence stat of your entire squad for a limited time.
Super Sonic
Price: N/A. Using it will boost the Accuracy (Hit/Evasion) rate of your entire squad for a limited time.
Olympic Tape
Price: N/A. Using it will boost the Accuracy (Hit/Evasion) rate of your entire squad.
Purifying Salt
Price: N/A. Using it will negate all stat decreases received from every opponent.
Purified Water
Price: N/A. Using it will negate all stat increases received by every opponent.
Red Paprika
This item can be obtained through gardening. Using it will grant one member of your squad, Fire Resistance, for 3 rotations.
White Paprika
This item can be obtained through gardening. Using it will grant one member of your squad, Ice Resistance, for 3 rotations.
Blue Paprika
This item can be obtained through gardening. Using it will grant one member of your squad, Electric Resistance, for 3 rotations.
Green Paprika
This item can be obtained through gardening. Using it will grant one member of your squad, Wind Resistance, for 3 rotations.
Dungeon Consumables
Dungeon items are only useable in a dungeon. These can be obtained from Chests in Dungeons, the Shiroku Store in the Central Shopping District, and from defeating Shadows.
Goho-M
The price of this item is 950. Using it will allow you to immediately escape the Dungeon.
Vanish Ball
The price of this item is 950. Using it will allow you to immediately escape any battle with a 100% success rate (including even inescapable battles).
Chest Key
Price: N/A. This item can be used to unlock sealed treasure chests in the Dungeons.
Skill Cards
Skill cards can be used to learn new skills. These cards are obtainable at the end of battles during a shuffle.
Along with learning new skills, these cards can also be given to Marie in The Velvet Room to add to the registry.
Materials
In Persona 4 Golden, materials are used to complete certain side quests or to earn money by selling them to Daidara Metal Works.
Selling these Materials will allow Daidara to create new Weapons, Armor, or Accessories depending on which material was sold.
Gems
Gems are special items that are obtained as a reward after winning battles. These Gems can be traded to obtain new weapons. They can also be sold for money.
In addition to receiving them as a reward, the following gems can be obtained from the Lady in White at Tatsuhime Shrine at night once you have given her enough of the fish she requests.
- Kingyou Stone – Red Goldfish x1
- Gyosen Stone – Genji Ayu x3
- Yazu Stone – Amber Seema x1
- Masuda Stone – Inaba Trout x5
- Taisui Stone – Huge Fish x1
- Mondo Stone – Guardian x1
- Takou Stone – Hachiro Octopus x1
- Kaiou Stone – Sea Guardian x1