Persona 4 Golden Final And Advancement Exam Answers

Over the school year, you will have to give multiple pop quizzes and exams. Answering the questions correctly in these will provide a boost to your knowledge stat among other rewards. To graduate though, you need to take Persona 4 Golden final exams. Players have to pass 3 final exams in P4 Golden; 2 for each semester and one advancement exam to complete the school year.

If you are worried about answering wrong when it comes to final exams in Persona 4 Golde, don’t worry as we have prepared this guide which will cover all the questions asked in July and November finals and the February Advancement exams.

Persona 4 Golden final exams

July finals

The first final exam you will encounter is in July. During the July exams, you have to answer many questions each day from the 19th to the 23rd of July in Persona 4.

The results of the exams will be posted on 25th July. You must top the exam to get good rewards in Person 4 from your friends and teacher.

The rewards then will be

+3 Social link with everyone

40,000 Yen from Dojima

Paper Armband from Nanako

3 Magic Mirror from The History Teacher.

If you didn’t manage to get the highest position, don’t worry; there are rewards for the top 10 students of the school.

The rewards are:

+2 Social Link with everyone

20,000 Yen from Dojima

19th July

On the first day of the exam, you will be asked two questions that you to answer,

Q1 – What is Morale?

A: Cheerfulness in a group (3rd choice)

Q2 – What sport is “heikin-dai”

A: Balance Beam (1st choice)

20th July

You have to answer the following questions on the second day of the exam.

Q1 – It is said, “Even Kobo made mistakes in writing.” Which Kanji did he make a mistake on?

A: 1st Answer (Top)

Q2 – In which period did Japan first implement bonus pay?

A: Meiji (2nd Choice)

21st July

On the third day of the exam, you have to answer the questions given below

Q1 – Which king in a deck of cards is missing a mustache?

A: King of Hearts. (3rd Choice)

Q2 – Who said this: “Man is but a reed, the most feeble thing in nature; but he is a thinking reed”?

A: Pascal (1st Choice)

22nd July

You have to answer the following questions on the exam’s fourth day.

Q1 – Which one of these is the name of a real river?

A: Pis Pis River (3rd Choice)

Q2 – What is the beginning of “Gakumon no Susume” a reference to?

A: The U.S. Declaration of Independence. (3rd Choice)

23rd July

This test is determined by the Knowledge rank you have in Persona 4. The better the rank, the higher you will score in the exam.

November finals exam

The second Finals exam will start from 28th November to 3rd December. As before, you will have to answer multiple questions to ace the test.

28th November

Q1 – What does French food stem from?

A: Italian Food. (2nd Choice)

Q2 – What does the “figure” in “figure skating” refer to?

A: Geometric Shapes (1st Choice)

29th November

Q1 – Who is buried in the biggest pyramid in Egypt?

A: Khufu (2nd Choice)

Q2 – What is a book of maps called?

A: Atlas (2nd Choice)

30th November

Q1 – What word has the words “bride ale” as its roots?

A: Bridal (1st Choice)

Q2 – What kind of bird is a “kanko-dori”?

A: A cuckoo (1st Choice)

1st December

Q1 – Which country does the South Pole belong to?

A: No Country. (4th Choice)

Q2 – 0,1,1,2,3,5,8,13… What is this sequence called?

A: The Fibonacci Sequence. (1st Choice)

2nd December

Q1 – What desert is the Welwitschia found in?

A: Namib. (3rd Choice)

Q2 – Which of these is considered a “rice cake”?

3rd December

Last day of your November finals exams. It will basically be determined accordingly to your Knowledge Status. You need to have a maximum Knowledge level to ace the test.

Result Day

You will see the result of these final exams on December 8 in Persona 4 Golden. If you ace the exams, your knowledge stat will boost along with the social links. You will also get a chance to find the Unfinished Testimonial by checking the cushion where Nanako sits in Persona 4.

The testimonials are

9th December – Do you know what color a fuzzy-wuzzy polar bear’s fur really is?

A: Transparent (1st Choice)

10th December – What determines whether a hair grows curly or straight?

A: The cross-section. (2nd Choice)

17th December – Huh? What? I Wasn’t Listening… Help!

A: Compassion makes you look better. (3rd Choice)

21st December – Will you tell me if you know the answer?

A: VII. (3rd Choice)

February advancement exam

The final exams you will be attending for graduation from Inaba High School are in February. Like before, you will be asked questions that you will have to answer.

6th February (Day One)

Q1 – The word “alphabet” comes from the words “alpha” and what other one?

A: Beta (2nd Choice)

Q2 – How was the theory that the pyramids were built by slaves disproven?

A: Attendance logs. (1st Choice)

7th February (Day Two)

Q1 – What drink name means “bury demons”?

A: Toso. (4th Choice)

Q2 – What is the medical term for brain freeze?

A: Sphenopalatine Ganglioneuralgia (3rd Choice)

8th February (Day Three)

Q1 – What is the Japanese Zodiac equivalent to the “cat” in the Thai and Vietnamese Zodiacs?

A: Rabbit (2nd Choice)

Q2 – What vegetable was first used to make Jack o’ Lanterns?

A: Turnips. (1st Choice)

9th February (Day Four)

Q1 – What color were the pyramids when they were first built?

A: White (2nd Choice)

Q2 – What gets mixed with snow in Europe that sometimes causes it to turn red?

A: The Sahara Desert Sand. (2nd Choice)

10th February (Day Five)

The last day of the exams is just like before, determined according to your knowledge level. If you have the max knowledge, you will easily ace the exam.

Result Day

You can check the results on 14th February and finally mark your journey in Inaba High School.