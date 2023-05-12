In this Persona 4 Golden Auto Skills guide, we will provide you with a list of Auto Skills and their details so that you may know exactly what skill is the most useful in a given situation.
Auto-skills in P4G are those abilities or skills that can’t be toggled on or off. Their activation and deactivation is completely automatic and depends upon the state of player characters. The states could be Battle start, Battle end, or outside of Battle.
These Persona 4 Golden abilities provide boosts and buffs in many different ways, whether they are for support or offense. Hence, we have compiled our own list of P4 Golden Auto-Skills and their corresponding affects.
In simpler terms these P4G skills can also be labeled as passive skills, therefore they have no costs to them either.
Absorb
Absorb Physical
Absorbs damage from Physical Attacks.
Absorb Fire
Absorbs damage from Fire Attacks.
Absorb Elec
Absorbs damage from Elec Attacks.
Absorb Ice
Absorbs damage from Ice Attacks.
Absorb Wind
Absorbs damage from Wind Attacks.
Auto-Revival Skills
Survive Dark
Gives a 50% chance of being revived with 1 HP if killed by Darkness.
Survive Light
Gives a 50% chance of being revived with 1 HP if killed by Light.
Endure
Restores 1 HP upon Unconscious 1x per battle.
Endure Dark
Automatic revival with 1 HP when killed by Darkness magic.
Endure Light
Automatic revival with 1 HP when killed by Light magic.
Endure Soul
Restores all HP upon when you get Unconscious, this may only happen once per battle.
Elemental Boosts
Arms Master
Halves the HP cost for physical skills.
Spell Master
Halves the SP cost for magical skills.
Elec. Boost
Gives 25% Bonus Elec. Damage
Elec. Amp
Gives 50% Bonus Elec. Damage
Ice Boost
Gives 25% Bonus Ice Damage
Ice Amp
Gives 50% Bonus Ice Damage
Fire Boost
Gives 25% Bonus Fire Damage
Fire Amp
Gives 50% Bonus Fire Damage
Wind Boost
Gives 25% Bonus Wind Damage
Evasion
Angelic Grace
Doubles the evasion rate against all attacks but Light/Darkness/Almighty
Dodge Physical
Doubles the evasion rate against Physical Attacks.
Dodge Fire
Doubles the evasion rate against Fire Attacks.
Dodge Elec
Doubles the evasion rate against Elec Attacks.
Dodge Ice
Doubles the evasion rate against Ice Attacks.
Dodge Wind
Doubles the evasion rate against Wind Attacks.
Evade Physical
Triples the evasion rate against Physical Attacks.
Evade Fire
Triples the evasion rate against Fire Attacks.
Evade Elec
Triples the evasion rate against Elec Attacks.
Evade Ice
Triples the evasion rate against Ice Attacks.
Evade Wind
Triples the evasion rate against Wind Attacks.
EXP Bonus Abilities
Growth
Persona gains a quarter EXP while inactive.
Growth 2
Persona gains half EXP while inactive.
Growth 3
Persona gains full EXP while inactive.
HP / SP Bonus
Cool Breeze
Restores 8% of HP and SP after a battle.
Victory Cry
Fully restores HP and SP after a battle.
Regenerate 1
Restores 2% of max HP each turn in battle.
Regenerate 2
Restores 4% of max HP each turn in battle.
Regenerate 3
Restores 6% of max HP each turn in battle.
Invigorate 1
Restores 3 SP each turn in battle.
Invigorate 2
Restores 5 SP each turn in battle.
Invigorate 3
Restores 7 SP each turn in battle.
Nullify Skills
Null Fire
Nullifies incoming damage from Fire attacks.
Null Elec
Nullifies incoming damage from Elec attacks.
Null Ice
Nullifies incoming damage from Ice attacks.
Null Wind
Nullifies incoming damage from Wind attacks.
Null Dizzy
Protects against Dizzy.
Null Enervation
Protects against Enervation.
Null Fear
Protects against Fear.
Null Mute
Protects against Silence.
Null Panic
Protects against Panic.
Null Poison
Protects against Poison.
Null Rage
Protects against Rage.
Reflection
Counter
Gives a 10% chance of reflecting Physical attacks.
Counterstrike
Gives a 15% chance of reflecting Physical attacks.
High Counter
Gives a 20% chance of reflecting Physical attacks.
Repel Dark
Reflects damage from Darkness Attacks.
Repel Elec
Reflects damage from Elec Attacks.
Repel Fire
Reflects damage from Fire Attacks.
Repel Ice
Reflects damage from Ice Attacks.
Repel Light
Reflects damage from Light Attacks.
Repel Wind
Reflects damage from Wind Attacks.
Resist Abilities
Firm Stance
This causes you to take half damage from attacks but you can evade attacks anymore
Unshaken Will
Protects user from Panic/Fear/Silence/Enervation/Rage.
Resist Physical
Reduces damage from Physical Attacks.
Resist Fire
Reduces damage from Fire Attacks.
Resist Elec
Reduces damage from Elec Attacks.
Resist Ice
Reduces damage from Ice Attacks.
Resist Wind
Reduces damage from Wind Attacks.
Resist Dizzy
Reduces the chance of being Dizzy.
Resist Enervation
Reduces the chance of Enervation.
Resist Fear
Reduces the chance of Fear.
Resist Panic
Reduces the chance of being Panicked.
Resist Poison
Reduces the chance of being Poisoned.
Resist Rage
Reduces the chance of Rage.
Resist Silence
Reduces the chance of being Silenced.
Stat Boosts Skills
Ali Dance
The Hit rate of an attacking unit is reduced by half.
Apt Pupil
Increases user’s Critical Rate.
Sharp Student
Lowers odds of sustaining Critical Hit damage.
Auto-Rakukaja
Automatic Rakukaja at the start of a battle.
Auto-Sukukaja
Automatic Sukukaja at the start of a battle.
Auto-Tarukaja
Automatic Tarukaja at the start of a battle.
Auto-Maraku
Automatic Marakukaja at the start of a battle.
Uncategorized
Alertness
Lowers the odds of being taken by surprise.
Insta-Heal
The time needed to recover from ailments is reduced to 1 turn.