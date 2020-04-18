Fallout 76 Wastelanders All Allies Locations Guide

One of the biggest selling points of Wastelanders DLC is the inclusion of NPCs to Fallout 76. Some of these NPCs can also be recruited as allies to help you out. In this guide, we will give you all the Fallout 76 Wastelanders All Allies Locations so you can find and recruit these allies.

There are many companions that you will face throughout your journey and we, with you, as well are exploring the game for its new features so keep checking back as if we find new information we will update you all here.

So the characters that you will face, who will eventually become companions are:

Beckett Raider Punk Commander Sofia Daguerre Settler Forager

Now as you know all four of these characters so here is a detailed overview of the location where you will find this character.

Beckett

We will start with the Beckett as he will be the first character you find and also the most detailed of all the characters we have found yet.

So, first of all, you need to fast travel to Rusty Pick, this is the place where you trade items. Now, this is the place where you will get the mini-quest, Narrow Escape, to find and rescue Beckett who is in the nearby camp.

Well, rescuing him is pretty easy and when you are done with it you will be able to talk with him and will be able to start his own questline in order to recruit him in the end.

This is a pretty simple recruitment process after you have found the character. The full quest chain to recruit Beckett as an ally in Fallout 76 is listed below

Raider Punk

The second character that you will get to make ally is Raider Punk, and he will be a random recruit for you to be honest.

You might see him to the Southeast on your game map or maybe in the North of Vault 76.

Just keep in mind that you have to have 5+ perception or level 50. Also, there will be a dialogue test that you will have to pass and for that, you must have raider reputation cooperative or luck 8+.

Raider Punk might also appear near the end of the story with other raiders in the base.

Commander Sofia Daguerre

When you are around level 30, above or below then the area you will be in is the probable area of the commander.

This ruthless commander will be in her bunker right after she responds to emergency radio signals. Now you will have to help her recover and get herself to the flight from the broken ship that will be nearby as well.

After you are done there, you will have to get to her individual questline and follow it down the path to eventually be able to recruit her.

All the quests required to recruit Commander Daguerre as an ally are listed below

Crash Landing

The Woman Who Fell to Earth

One Small Step

In Case of Emergency

Bring Home the Beacon

The Universe Conspires

Hope Remains

Search and Destroy

Heavy Eyes

Patently False

Privacy Violation

Contractually Obfuscated

Boot Camp

Past Expiration

No Brainer

Calling Long Distance

Who Sat Down Beside Her

Lab Rat

Mission Out of Control

Settler Forager

This last (for now) companion of yours will be found in the Foundation. Now when in the story you get to the foundation what you need to do is get yourself to the elevator in the town and get down to Paige’s office.

The forager is one old man who will be walking around when you get down there.

Now he will be an easy one to find as we have now mentioned he will be the old walking man so all you need now is either 6+ Intelligence, 3+ charisma, 8+ luck or settler reputation cooperative and you will be good to get the settler.