Beckett is one of the NPC Allies that you can recruit in Fallout 76 Wastelanders DLC. You do this by completing the quest Narrow Escape. This Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Narrow Escape walkthrough will detail the complete quest that recruits Beckett.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Narrow Escape

This quest is threefold; Rescuing Beckett from the prison, retrieving his belongings and building a bar from him at the Camp to finally recruit him.

You will get this quest after you reach level 20. While you’re roaming in the west, you’ll get the task of rescuing a prisoner from the Blood Eagle Prison; the prisoner being Beckett.

The prison is located in the Rollin’s Labor Camp near the south-western end. You’ll find a giant crane there; the prison is inside that crane.

There’ll be a lot of enemies spanning the area, so it’s advisable that you approach the crane prepared for the worse. Take care of all the enemies before approaching Beckett’s cell.

Having taken care of all the enemies, get to the marker to enter the area holding Beckett. Enter and interact with Beckett and you’ll find out that you have to get the key to unlock the cell.

Head back to the Appalachia the same way you came in. You’ll find the Key inside a Steamer Trunk in the flats right in front of the exit a couple of stairs up. Take the key back, unlock the cell and interact with Beckett.

Now you have to go get Beckett’s belongings. Go to the marker on the map and enter the camp, there’ll be enemies there.

Kill the ones on the exit and make way to the cabin on hard right of the entrance. Inside you’ll find the belonging on the table.

Having has all that done, head right back to the Camp and place the bar. This’ll end the quest and you’ll have recruited Beckett.