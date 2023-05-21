Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Woman Who Fell to Earth Walkthrough

In the Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: The Woman Who Fell to Earth, you help Commander Daguerre find out about her past and what really happened to her before she went up into space.

To help you uncover Daguerre’s past and complete the Woman Who Fell to Earth quest, we’ve prepared this guide to walk you through it step by step.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Woman Who Fell to Earth

Assist Commander Daguerre

The first thing you need to do in this quest is to talk to Commander Daguerre. She’ll ask you to retrieve a Scanner Upgrade for her, which will be the first of many things you need to get for her.

Retrieve the Scanner Upgrade

Travel to the Atlas Observatory, head inside and make your way towards the marked location. After you get the Scanner Upgrade from the box inside, bring it back to Commander Daguerre.

Retrieve the Emergency Protocols

The Commander will now ask you to get the Emergency Protocols for her. Travel to the marked location and the Emergency Protocols will be inside the crate sitting on the roof of the house.

Retrieve the U.S.S.A Beacon

After you bring the protocols back to her, you’ll have to retrieve the U.S.S.A Beacon next. The Beacon is inside a box sitting in the Valley Galleria. This place has several scorched hostiles inside so be careful.

Investigate the Signal and Eliminate Potential Threats

After you bring her the beacon, she’ll tell you about a strange signal which you need to go and investigate.

All you need to do is head to Dyer Chemical and kill all the robots present there. This shouldn’t be hard at all as you can kill most of them in one hit with a high-damage weapon.

Investigate the Crew’s Signal

When you go back to the Commander, Dr. Emerson Hale will be there as well this time. After a long chat with them, you’ll be given the mission to go and investigate her crew’s signal.

Travel to the Welch and interact with the wreckage.

Investigate the Signal and Eliminate Potential Threats (2)

The Commander will send you off to investigate another odd signal. When you reach the area, you’ll be attacked by multiple mutant hostiles; including a Brute, Fighter, Master, Butcher and Hound.

Keep a close look at your HP at all times because these guys do a lot of damage. Retreat into the little shacks when you need to heal. You’ll also come across a few Robot Gutsys, so make sure to kill them too.

Search for the U.S.S.A Signal

Your objective now is to find the U.S.S.A Signal at the Watoga Emergency Services. You have to be careful here as this area has quite a lot of those pesky Ghouls.

Go up to the roof and get the Deep Sleep Routine from the box to complete this objective.

Retrieve the Patent Design

Head to the AMS Corporate Headquarters and go up towards the marked location. You will encounter a couple of turrets in this building so use your Power Armor as precaution.

The Patent will be there sitting on a desk next to a typewriter.

Retrieve the Medical Records: Daguerre

As you get to the marked location, there will be a pair of Glowing Gulpers outside waiting for you.

They don’t do much damage, but they have a lot of health and are very fast so keep shooting at them as you move backwards to take them down quickly.

Grab the medical records from the file cabinet and bring them back to the Commander for the next step of Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Woman Who Fell to Earth.

Retrieve the Government Contract

Head inside the Charleston Capitol DMV and you’ll find the Government Contract inside the file cabinets. This place has a few ghouls lurking so peek corners carefully and try to take them out from a distance.

Kill the U.S.S.A Protectron

Your job now is to travel to the New Appalachian Central Trainyard and kill the U.S.S.A Protectron there.

Fortunately, the Protectron isn’t some big, scary boss; instead, it’s just a somewhat-tough robot that you can kill relatively quickly. He’ll be accompanied by two Feral Ghouls so take them out first.

Retrieve the Serum Z

To get the Serum, you’ll have to enter the West Tek Research Center, which will be guarded by all kinds of hostiles. Before you rush in, scope out the area and prepare yourself to fight them.

After you clean up all the enemies outside, there will be more waiting for you inside; mostly mutant ones. The Serum Z will be on top of a cabinet inside the Research Wing.

Kill the U.S.S.A Robobrain

The Robobrain is at the Treetops on the East of your map. He’ll be accompanied by several cultists with guns, who you need to take out first.

This fight should be super easy as the Robobrain is even weaker than the Protectron, and he’ll pretty much go down in one hit if you use a shotgun or any other high-damage weapon.

Find the Deep Sleep Experiment Holotape

The Commander will now ask you to find the holotape of the Deep Sleep Experiment for her. Travel to the Flooded Trainyard and get the holotape from the train cabin.

Assist Commander Daguerre

To complete the final objective of this mission, you have to bring Commander Daguerre two things to finish off this quest. Firstly, go to the Relay Tower DP-B5-21 and jump down to the area on your right.

You’ll discover the ‘Uncanny Caverns’. Go inside and make your way down all the stairs to reach the trunk. Get the Arachne from it and bring it back to the Commander.

Now, travel to US-13C Bivouac and get the key card from inside the tent. Bring it back to the Commander Daguerre to complete this quest.

Completing this quest will reward you with: