Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Lab Rat Walkthrough

The ‘Lab Rat’ quest has you helping out Sofia Daguerre in order to free her from being constantly stalked. We have prepared a full Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Lab Rat quest walkthrough to help you out.

You will be running through the world to complete a short and brief task, to retrieve the U.S.S.A. Access Keycard.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Lab Rat

We have made a guide for each step and written down the location of the keycard for you. The objective is just a quick grab of the keycard. Completing it allows you to proceed with the A.T.H.E.N.A. questline.

Rewards

Stimpak: Diluted

x31 10mm Rounds

x1 Short Hunting Rifle

x2 .308 Rounds

Speak to Commander Daguerre

Inquire Commander Daguerre about A.T.H.E.N.A. She will stay and keep a lookout and tell you about the access card you need to find in order to free her. This will start the ‘Lab Rat’ quest.

Retrieve the U.S.S.A. Access Keycard

The keycard can be found lying on a shelf within a tent. Beware though, the entire place is running crazy with wild infected wendigos. Engage them from a safe distance and keep killing until there are none left.

Once you take care of them, you can pick up the keycard and head back to Daguerre for the next part of Lab Rat quest.

Bring the U.S.S.A. Access Keycard to Commander Daguerre

Talk to Daguerre who will talk about a scan she did. Giving the U.S.S.A. Keycard to Daguerre will bring the ‘Lab Rat’ quest to a conclusion and proceed further with Sofia Daguerre’s storyline in Fallout 76.