Zelda: TotK – The Abandoned Laborer Walkthrough

The Abandoned Laborer in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom tasks Link with saving a trapped Goron inside a mine destined to be blown. With no way out for the poor fella, you are his only hope in all of Hyrule with your diverse set of abilities.

In this guide, we will tell you how to start the Abandoned Laborer side quest and how you can use multiple strategies to save the trapped Goron.

How to Start the Abandoned Laborer Quest

To start the Abandoned Laborer side quest in Zelda: TotK, you must travel to the Death Mountain West Tunnel. This tunnel can be found northwest of Death Mountain in the Eldin Region, and the exact coordinates of its entrance are (2341, 2686, and 0514).

Talk to the Goron at the entrance, and he will tell you about the Laborer stuck inside the cave. This will start the quest.

How to Complete the Abandoned Laborer Quest

Before venturing into the cave, make sure to either drink a Flame-Resistant Potion or purchase the Flamebreaker armor. Remove any wooden shields or weapons, as they will catch fire and burn.

FYI Don’t use any bombs inside the mine, as they will explode immediately.

Go inside the tunnel and cross the lava-ridden pit by using your paraglider. On the other side, you will meet a Goron named Mota.

He will ask you to help him cross the lava pit. There are various ways you can solve this puzzle.

Pick up the cart nearby and place it on the train track near Mota. Talk to him, and he will get into the cart. If you have completed Fire Temple and unlocked Yunobo’s Charge ability, summon him to hit the back of the cart.

This will make the cart go flying across the lava pit. Another way to solve this problem is by breaking a nearby wall with a blunt weapon. Once you break the wall, you will find a couple of Zonai Rockets.

FYI You can also purchase Zonai Rockets from Zonai Dispenser devices and use them instead.

Pick up both rockets and attach them to the back of the cart with Ultrahand. Once Mota is inside the cart, hit the cart with a weapon to activate the rockets. It will go flying over the broken bridge.

Cross the bridge and talk to Mota to complete the quest.

The Abandoned Laborer Quest Reward

Talk to Mota, and he will give a Large Zonai Charge as a gift in addition to his sincere thanks. This will complete the Abandoned Laborer side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.