Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Seeking The Pirate Hideout Quest Walkthrough

Seeking the Pirate Hideout is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that pits you against four waves of monsters. This quest is all about flexing your muscles and destroying four goblin settlements spread across Eventide Island.

Locating this quest and completing it is not an easy task. To find this quest, you must travel to an isolated island in the South Necluda Sea. Taking down enemy forces is a more difficult task if you try to access this place without upgrading your health or weapons.

In this guide, we will help you acquire Seeking the Pirate Hideout quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and complete it as easily as possible.

How to start Seeking the Pirate Hideout quest in Zelda: TotK

Seeking the Pirate Hideout quest can be started by talking to Sesami on the northern corner (4508, -3503, 0000) of Eventide Island. This island is in the Necluda Sea, east of Lurelin Village.

Upon talking to Sesami, he will reveal that he is here to locate Pirates’ Hideout to help the monster-control crew. But his progress is hindered by enemy camps spread across Eventide Island.

He will ask you to clear the island of enemy forces so that he can continue his search. This will start the Seeking the Pirate Hideout quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete Seeking the Pirate Hideout quest in Zelda: TotK

There are three monster dens or camps on Eventide Island. Upon selecting the quest from the adventure log, they will be marked on your map. One is to the east of Sesami’s location, one is to the Southwest, and the third is on the island’s Southeast corner.

1. The first goblin camp is right next to Sesami’s location to the east (4566, 3524, 0018). This is also the easiest one, as most of the enemies here are blue Bokoblins. You can easily take them down with a few hits with a good weapon.

The strength of enemy forces is represented by a health bar labeled Monster Forces on the top of the screen. The leader of this settlement is a black Bokoblin who is at the very top. This enemy uses an ice weapon that can freeze you on contact.

Once you defeat all the enemies in the first goblin camp, Seeking the Pirate Hideout quest will be updated, and you can now move on to the next one.

2. Glide all the way across the island to reach the second goblin camp in the southwest corner (4454, -3710, 0010) of Eventide Island. Once you get there, don’t be hasty, as the goblins will throw a massive, spiked ball at you.

TIP You can use the Recall ability on the spiked ball to make it go back and hurt the enemies in its path.

This area has many Black Bokoblin enemies and a Black Moblin who acts as its leader. The easiest way is to kite enemies and take them down individually. However, facing all the enemies in the area can be dangerous.

Once all the enemies are defeated, you can now proceed to the final hideout to clear the island of goblins.

3. The final goblin stronghold is in the Southeast corner of Eventide Island near Kohlit Rock (4618, -3727, 0055). This goblin camp is also the most difficult one.

You will notice a lot of Black Bokoblins in this area, led by a Black Lizalfos. Make sure that you maintain your distance and don’t let the enemies gang up on you.

Use your strongest fused weapons to defeat the enemies as quickly as possible. Use Sidon’s Shield to protect yourself from projectile weapons and attacks.

Once all the enemies are defeated in all goblin settlements, return to Sesami and report your progress. He will tell you about a pirate ship that disappeared near the Southeast edge of the map.

This area is marked as Kohlit Rock on the map. Go to the edge of the rock (4752, -3789, 0109) and jump down. Glide backward to find a cave inside the wall of the island. This is the Eventide Island Cave, also known as Pirate Hideout.

Glide to reach the ship’s top and start fighting Monster Forces in the area. You will encounter a Black Boss Bokoblin alongside its minions.

If you have Muddle Buds, fuse them with arrows to confuse the enemies. Once all the enemies are defeated, combine planks with Ultrahand to create a makeshift bridge.

Use this bridge to reach the Marari-in shrine and complete it with the help of our guide.

Return to Sesami to tell him about the fate of poor goblins. This will complete the Seeking the Pirate Hideout quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Rewards

Sesami will be impressed with your heroics and reward you with a Blue-Maned Lynel Saber Horn weapon. He will now be free to leave Eventide Island.