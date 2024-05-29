Home on Arrange is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that allows you to become a house owner. As Tarrey Town is bustling with activities and is home to Hudson Construction Company, you have a golden chance to acquire a home there, as the company’s owners are indebted to you.

In this guide, we will help you acquire Home on Arrange side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and solve it with ease. Before proceeding, we recommend selling some of the ores and gems you have to raise funds. You will need 1500 Rupees to complete this quest.

How to start Home on Arrange Quest in Zelda: TotK

Home on Arrange quest can be started by talking to Rhondson inside Hudson House. This place is in the western region of Tarrey Town. However, Rhondson will only appear there if you first complete Mattison’s Independence side quest in the same area.

Talk to Rhondson where you first met her and Hudson. She is back to work after Mattison’s departure and will offer you a place to build your own home. This will start Home on Arrange side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Home on Arrange Quest Walkthrough for Zelda: TotK

To complete the Home on Arrange side quest, you must first purchase the land and rooms from Rhondson. The complete package will cost you 1,500 Rupees. Once you make the transaction, Rhondson will direct you to your property southeast of her location.

FYI A couple of merchants in Tarrey Town will happily take the items from your hands for a good price if you are short on cash.

You can fast travel to the Rasitakiwak Shrine to reach your land instantly. Here, you will meet Granteson, who will be overseeing your property. Talk to him, and he will show you the land you just purchased from the Hudson Construction Company.

Granteson will arrange two rooms for you, which you can arrange as you wish. The only requirement is that you place those rooms inside the rope boundary.

There is nothing to worry about at this point. With the help of Ultrahand, you can install your rooms as you wish, and you can always change their position and setting.

Once you finish your house, talk to Granteson again and select the option “I am done building.” He will inspect your home and, upon satisfaction, grant you the permit to use it.

He will call Rhondson, who will congratulate you on owning your home.

Reward

Rhondson will give you Hudson Construction Fabric that you can apply to your glider from the Kochi Dye shop in Hateno Village. This will mark the end of the Home on Arrange side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.