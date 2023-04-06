In Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Elixirs are special drinks you can make by cooking monster parts and critters. Elixirs’ benefits include the effects (a boost or resistance to any effect) that will significantly help you fight. While drinking this special drink, you don’t have to worry about wasting your health. Before moving any further, you must know the process of making Elixirs in Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

How to make elixirs in Zelda BOTW

Elixirs are not hard to make; just like cooking any meal, elixirs require only two ingredients. These two ingredients include a critter (it can be either a lizard or a frog, or an insect, depending upon the elixir that you are making) and a monster part. However, the choice of the ingredients depends upon the effect and how long you want to have an effect.

The critter part will tell you about the effect of the resulting elixir, and the monster part will tell you about the duration of the resulting elixir. The rare the monster part is, the longer the elixir will last in Zelda BOTW. So, make sure to hunt every monster part.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Elixir recipes

Below we have included the recipes for every elixir you can craft in Zelda BOTW as well as what effects they offer upon drinking

Chilly Elixir

This recipe enhances resistance to heat and is made by adding the following ingredients:

Winterwing Butterflies or Cold Darners + Moblin Horn.

Fireproof Elixir

This recipe enhances your ability to stop you from catching fire and is made by adding the following ingredients:

Smotherwing butterfly + Hinox Tooth

Spicy Elixir

This recipe enhances resistance to cold and is made by adding the following ingredients:

Sizzling Butterfly + Bokoblin Fang

Electro Elixir

This recipe provides resistance against electricity and is made by adding the following ingredients:

Electric Darner + Electric Darner + Lizalfos Horn

Energizing Elixir

This recipe completely restores Stamina Wheel and is made by adding the following ingredients:

Bokoblin Horn + Restless Cricket

Hasty Elixir

This recipe provides a haste effect and is made by adding the following ingredients:

Hightail Lizard + Monster Parts

Sneaky Elixir

This recipe provides a level-two stealth effect and is made by adding the following ingredients:

Keese Eyeball + Sunset Firefly

Mighty Elixir

This recipe enhances your attack ability and is made by adding the following ingredients:

Bladed Rhino Beetle + Bokoblin Horn

Tough Elixir

This recipe enhances your ability to resist most of the attacks and is made from the following ingredients:

Rugged Rhino Beetle + Lizalfos Talon or Rugged Rhino Beetle + Rugged Rhino Beetle + Bokoblin Horn

Hearty Elixir

This recipe enhances your ability to restore your health or increase your overall health and is made from the following ingredients:

Hearty Lizard + Bokoblin Guts

Enduring Elixir

This recipe increases your stamina and is made from the following ingredients:

Tireless Frog + Bokoblin Fang or Tireless Frog + Tireless Frog + Moblin Fang