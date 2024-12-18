Where To Get The Black Leather Shield In Elden Ring

A shield depicting a polar star, the Black Leather Shield in Elden Ring has a fur lining that protects its wielder from Frostbite. This medium-sized shield provides sufficient protection against physical and elemental attacks.

Acquiring the Black Leather Shield in the Elden Ring is not an easy task. You must go through a small dungeon and defeat a mini-boss before you can access it. Let us help you obtain it and tell you how to use it efficiently.

Black Leather Shield Location

Black Leather Shield in Elden Ring can be purchased for 2,500 Runes from Pidia, the Carian Servant.

Pidia can be found on the second-floor balcony of a room in Caria Manor. However, you can’t reach Pidia directly. To access his location, you must first complete Caria Manor and defeat Royal Knight Loretta at the Royal Moongazing Grounds.

From this location, go north to enter the Three Sisters area. Turn left and hug the ledge until you come across a Cerulean Tear Scarab (blue). From this ledge, jump down on the rafters.

Keep jumping down and follow the path until you see an opening in the roof of a room. Use the ladder to drop down. You will find Pidia, the Carian Servant in this area.

Talk to him, and he will offer the Black Leather Shield for 2500 Runes. If you find Pidia killed by Seluvis’s Puppets, take his Bell Bearings to the Twin Maiden Husk at the Roundtable Hold to access his inventory once more.

Black Leather Shield Stats and Requirements

Black Leather Shield requires 10 Strength, and it has a D scaling with the Str stat. This shield has no weapon skill but can be infused with the compatible Ashes of War.

You can also apply grease and magic to this medium shield. Black Leather Shield can be upgraded with the help of Somber Smithing Stones. It has a unique passive that allows it to give you enhanced protection against attacks that cause Frostbite build-up.

The defensive stats for this shield are as follows.