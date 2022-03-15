Elden Ring Cookbook Locations Guide

In Elden Ring players can collect Cookbooks to unlock different crafting recipes. These Cookbooks can be found throughout the lands between and are spread far and wide. In this guide, we will let you know the location of each and every cookbook in Elden Ring and outline the recipes each of them unlocks.

How to Use Cookbooks in Elden Ring

Cookbooks are essential collectibles that your Tarnished needs in order to obtain crafting recipes. There are different types of Cookbooks with several volumes that each provide a different set of recipes.

Let’s first take a look at how we can use Cookbooks in Elden Ring and then where we can find them!

To use the Cookbooks, players will need to buy the crafting kit from the Merchant Kale in the Church of Ellen. Once a player has the Crafting Kit, they get access to the Item Crafting menu.

After that, whenever you collect a Cookbook from the lands between, the recipes it contains will be unlocked automatically in the crafting menu.

All Cookbook Locations in Elden Ring

You are going to find a lot of Cookbooks in Elden Ring and all of these came with some useful recipes. You can find these Cookbooks from different locations.

Sometimes you can find them on corpses or inside the chests. Some of the Cookbooks can also be purchased from the Merchants in Elden Ring.

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook Locations

Below you will find the locations of all Nomadic Warrior Cookbooks in the Elden Ring along with the map images.

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #1 and #2

You can buy the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #1 and #2 from Merchant Kale in the Church of Ellen for 500 Runes. These Cookbooks will unlock the following recipes.

Bone Bolt

Bone Arrow (Fletched)

Bone Arrow

Invigorating White Cured Meat

Glowstone

Cured Meat

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #3

This one can be purchased from the Nomadic Merchant in North Limgrave. You can find across this merchant close to the bridge west of Saintsbridge Site of Grace.

This one will cost you 6oo Runes. It will unlock the following recipes.

Pickled Turtle Neck

Poisonbone Arrow

Poisonbone Bolt

Poisonbone Arrow(Fletched)

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #4

You can find this Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook on a corpse close to the Giant Bear in the south of Mistwood. This Cookbook will unlock the following recipes.

Roped Fetid Pot

Fetid Pot

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #5

You can buy this one for the Nomadic Merchant in Mistwood just close to the path south of the Minor Erdtree for 1,500 Runes. It will unlock the following recipe.

Beastlure Pot.

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #6

You can find this Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook on a Corpse in Fort Haight. This will unlock the following recipes.

Bloodbone Arrow

Drawstring Blood Grease

Blood Grease

Bloodbone Bolt

Bloodbone Arrow (Fletched)

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #7

You are going to find this Cookbook on a Corpse at the end of a collapsed bridge. It can be found just north of the path to Stormveil Castle. It will unlock the following recipes.

Rainbow Stone Arrow

Stanching Boluses

Soft Cotton

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #8

You can find this Cookbook in Tombsward Cave on a Corpse at the dead end. This Cookbook will unlock the following recipes.

Drawstring Poison Grease

Poison Grease

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #9

You can find this one in the Tombsward Catacombs behind the Imp Seal Statue. This will unlock the following recipe.

Rancor Pot

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #10

You can find this Cookbook in the Stormveil Castle right after crossing the rooftops east of Rampart Tower Site of Grace on a Corpse. It will unlock the following recipe.

Storming Bone Arrow

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #11

You can buy this Cookbook from the Nomadic Merchant close to the Site of Grace at Liurnia Lake Shore. It will cost you 1,500 Runes. The recipes it will unlock are given below.

Shattershard Arrow

Spellproof Dried Liver

Crystal Dart

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #12

You are going to find this Cookbook inside the Rose Church on a Corpse. It will unlock the following recipe.

Cursed-Blood Pots

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #13

You can buy this Cookbook from a Nomadic Merchant in North Liurnia for 2,000 Runes. Its location can also be seen on the map given below. It will unlock the following recipes.

Bone Ballista Bolt

Bone great Arrow (Fletched)

Bone Great Arrow

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #14

You are going to find this Cookbook in Caelid close to the Smoldering Church Site of Grace on a Corpse. This Cookbook will unlock the following recipes.

Poisonbone Dart

Roped Poison Pot

Poison Pot

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #15

You can buy this Cookbook from a Nomadic merchant in Caelid for 4,000 Runes. The merchant can be found at the triangle intersection of the Southern roads. It will unlock the following recipes.

Rotbone Bolt

Rotbone Arrow

Rotbone Arrow (Fletched)

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #16

You can buy this Cookbook from Hermit Merchant in the east of Ainsel River Downstream Site of Grace in a Temple for 2,500 Runes. It will unlock the following recipes for you.

Stimulating Boluses

Thawfrost Boluses

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #17 and #18

Both these Cookbooks can be purchased from Abandoned Merchant in Siofra River for 1,000 and 6,000 Runes respectively.

The Merchant can be found in the room behind the waterfall. It will unlock the following recipes.

Oil Pot

Roped Oil Pot

Dappled White Cured Meat

Dappled Cured Meat

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #19

You can find this Cookbook in Altus Plateau on the ground in a small building of Woodfolk Ruins. It will unlock the following recipes for you.

Warming Stone

Sweet Raisin

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #20

You can buy this Cookbook from the Nomadic Merchant in the northwest of Mt. Gelmir for 3,000 Runes. It will unlock the following recipes.

Roped Volcano Pot

Volcano Pot

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #22

You can find this Cookbook inside a chest in the lake of Rot. This location is just north of the Grand Cloister Site of Grace. It will unlock the following recipes.

Rot Pot

Drawstring Rot

Rot Pot

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #23

You can find this one on a corpse in the north of Consecrated Snowfield Site of Grace. It will unlock the following recipes.

Frozen Raisin

Clarifying White Cured Meat

Clarifying Cured Meat

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook #24

You can find this one on a corpse close to the cliff just west of the Palace Ledge Road Site of Grace. It will unlock the following recipes.

Roped Fly Pot

Swarm Pot

Armorer’s Cookbook Locations

Below you will find the locations of all Armorer Cookbooks in the Elden Ring along with the map images.

Armorer’s Cookbook #1

You can find this one in the kaiden Sellsword camp on a corpse. It will unlock the following recipes.

Fire Grease

Drawstring Fire Grease

Fireproof Dried Liver

Armorer’s Cookbook #2

This one can be bought from the Nomadic merchant in Limgrave for 600 Runes. The Merchant is located in the southeast of the Coastal Cave. It will unlock the following Recipes.

Firebone Arrow

Firebone Arrow (Fletched)

Neutralizing Boluses

Firebone Bolt

Armorer’s Cookbook #3

This one can be purchased from the Nomadic Merchant in Mistwood close to the path south of Minor Erdtree for 2.000 Runes. It will unlock the following recipe.

Exalted Flesh

Armorer’s Cookbook #4

You can find this Cookbook at the top of the stairs of the entrance of the Redmane Castle on a corpse. It will unlock the following recipe.

Redmane Fire Pot.

Armorer’s Cookbook #5

You can find this one in the southernmost room of the Redmane Castle on a corpse. It will unlock the following recipes.

Immunizing White Cured Meat

Immunizing Cured Meat

Armorer’s Cookbook #6

You can find this Cookbook in Nokron, External City beside the wall on a corpse. It will unlock the following recipe.

Preserving Boluses

Armorer’s Cookbook #7

You will find this Cookbook at the entrance of the Fort Laiedd on a Corpse. It will unlock the following recipe.

Giantsflame Fire Pot

Missionary’s Cookbook Locations

Below you will find the locations of all Missionary Cookbooks in the Elden Ring along with the map images.

Missionary’s Cookbook #1

You can purchase this Cookbook from the Merchant Kale at the Church of Ellen for 1,000 Runes. It will unlock the following recipes.

Holy Water Pot

Roped Holy Water Pot

Missionary’s Cookbook #2

You can buy this Cookbook in Murkwater cave from Patches. It will unlock the following recipes.

Gold Pickled Foot

Grave Mimic

Scriptstone

Missionary’s Cookbook #3

You are going to find this Cookbook on the top of a corpse in Caelid close to the Smoldering Church Site of Grace. It will unlock the following recipe.

Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot

Missionary’s Cookbook #4

You are going to find this Cookbook on top of a Corpse in the Leyndell close to the Minor Erdtree Church. It will unlock the following recipe.

Holy Grease

Haligbone Arrow

Haligbone Bolt

Haligbone Arrow (Fletched)

Missionary’s Cookbook #5

You can find this Cookbook in Siofra River in a circular room on top of a corpse. It will unlock the following recipe.

Sacred Order Pot

Missionary’s Cookbook #6

You are going to find this Cookbook in the Mt. Gelmir in the northeast of the Temple of Eiglay Site of Grace on a corpse in a jail cell. It will unlock the following recipe.

Holyproof Dried Liver

Missionary’s Cookbook #7

You can buy this one from the Hermit Merchant which can be found in the Plateau around the east side. It will unlock the following recipe.

Rejuvenating Boluses

Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook Locations

Below you will find the locations of all Glintstone Craftsman Cookbooks in the Elden Ring along with the map images.

Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook #1

You can find this Cookbook on a Corpse in an enemy encampment in Liurnia of the Lakes. It will unlock the following recipes.

Cuckoo Glintstone

Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook #2

You can find this Cookbook on a Corpse close to the Laskyar Ruins Site of Grace in Liurnia of the lakes. It will unlock the following recipes.

Freezing Grease

Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook #3

You will find this one in the Liurnia of the lakes inside a chest at the highway lookout Tower. It will unlock the following recipe.

Albinauric Pot

Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook #4

You will find this Cookbook inside a chest in the building southwest of the Academy Gate Tower marker. It will unlock the following recipes.

Magic Pot

Roped Magic Pot

Shield Grease

Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook #5

You will find this Cookbook inside the Chest at the Illusory Wall room in Raya Lucaria Academy. It will unlock the following recipes.

Magic Grease

Drawstring Magic Grease

Magicbone Arrow

Magicbone Arrow (Fletched)

Magicbone Bolt

Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook #6

You will find this Cookbook West of the main Caria Manor Gate Site of Grace on top of a corpse. It will unlock the following recipe.

Freezing Pot

Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook #7

This Cookbook can be purchased from the Pidia in Caria Manor. It will unlock the following recipes.

Coldbone Bolt

Coldbone Arrow

Coldbone Arrow (Fletched)

Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook #8

You are going to find this Cookbook at the Consecrated Grounds southwest of Albinauric’s Rise on top of a corpse that is surrounded by three Arcane Sphere of Faces. It will unlock the following recipe.

Academy Magic Pot

Fevor’s Cookbook Locations

Below you will find the locations of all Fevor Cookbooks in the Elden Ring along with the map images.

Fevor’s Cookbook #1

In the Summonwater Village, you will find this Cookbook on a corpse in the graveyard. It will unlock the following recipe.

Sleep Pot

Fevor’s Cookbook #3

This one is given to you by Gideon Ofnir as a reward at the Roundtable Hold for beating Mohg, the Omen. It will unlock the following recipe.

Bewitching Branch

Frenzied Cookbook Locations

Below you will find the locations of all Frenzied Cookbooks in the Elden Ring along with the map images.

Frenzied Cookbook #1

You are going to find this Cookbook on the west side of Frenzied Flame Village inside a house on top of a corpse. It will unlock the following recipe.

Clarifying Boluses.

Perfumer’s Cookbook Locations

Below you will find the locations of all Perfumer Cookbooks in the Elden Ring along with the map images.

Perfumer’s Cookbook #1

You can find this Cookbook in Mt. Gelmir’s open central area of Perfumer’s Ruins inside the chest. It will unlock the following recipes.

Uplifting Aromatic

Spark Aromatic

Perfumer’s Cookbook #2

In the Altus Plateau, you will find this Cookbook in the rooftop area of the Shaded Castle on a corpse sitting in a chair. It will unlock the following recipes.

Bloodboil Aromatic

Poison Spraymist

Perfumer’s Cookbook #3

You can find this Cookbook by going through a transporter chest in the Auriza Side Tomb. It can be found on a corpse when you reach there. It will unlock the following recipe.

Ironjar Aromatic

Perfumer’s Cookbook #4

You can buy this Cookbook from a Hermit Merchant close to the Ainsel River for 3,999 Runes. It will unlock the following recipe.

Acid Spraymist

Ancient Dragon Apostle’s Cookbook Locations

Below you will find the locations of all Ancient Dragon Apostle Cookbooks in the Elden Ring along with the map images.

Ancient Dragon Apostle’s Cookbook #2

This one can be bought from the Nomadic Merchant shown in the map above for 4,500 Runes. It will unlock the following recipes.

Roped Lightning Pots

Lightning Pots

Ancient Dragon Apostle’s Cookbook #3

You can find this Cookbook in Caelid, at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion on top of a corpse. It will unlock the following recipe.

Dragonwound Grease

Ancient Dragon Apostle’s Cookbook #4

You are going to find this Cookbook on the west side of Crumbling Farum Azula on top of a corpse in a circular building. It will unlock the following recipes.