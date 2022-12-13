Warzone 2 Weapon Stats/Modifiers Explained

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduces a deep gunsmith system that gives you more freedom than ever before to customize a loadout.

There are hundreds of attachments to unlock in Warzone 2, providing a variety of ranges in the weapon stats. These are divided between attachment slots such as barrel, magazine, stock, rear grip, muzzle, underbarrel, ammunition, laser, and optic.

You can only have a maximum of five attachments on a weapon, but the attachment types differ from weapon to weapon.

Each gun attachment features different modifiers or stats that affect the performance of your gun. Unfortunately, Warzone 2 does not clearly explain what these modifiers actually do. They only give you a vague and brief description that is not helpful and may even be borderline similar to some of the other modifiers.

The following guide will explain what each weapon’s stats and attachment modifier does in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. This will help you to properly customize your loadout according to your requirements.

What do WZ2 weapon attachment stats do?

Take note that the information regarding gun stats has been gathered from in-game testing, famous YouTubers, social media platforms, or such. There is no official information available.

Hence, some weapon stat explanations may differ from player to player. They will be updated once more information is made available