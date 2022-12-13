Warzone 2 Weapon Stats/Modifiers Explained

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduces a deep gunsmith system that gives you more freedom than ever before to customize a loadout.
There are hundreds of attachments to unlock in Warzone 2, providing a variety of ranges in the weapon stats. These are divided between attachment slots such as barrel, magazine, stock, rear grip, muzzle, underbarrel, ammunition, laser, and optic.
You can only have a maximum of five attachments on a weapon, but the attachment types differ from weapon to weapon.
Each gun attachment features different modifiers or stats that affect the performance of your gun. Unfortunately, Warzone 2 does not clearly explain what these modifiers actually do. They only give you a vague and brief description that is not helpful and may even be borderline similar to some of the other modifiers.
The following guide will explain what each weapon’s stats and attachment modifier does in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. This will help you to properly customize your loadout according to your requirements.
What do WZ2 weapon attachment stats do?
Take note that the information regarding gun stats has been gathered from in-game testing, famous YouTubers, social media platforms, or such. There is no official information available.
Hence, some weapon stat explanations may differ from player to player. They will be updated once more information is made available
|Stats/Modifiers
|Effect/Description
|Aim Down Sight (ADS) Speed
|Affects how fast you switch from hip-fire to ADS.
|Aim Walking Movement Speed
|Affects how fast you walk while aiming down sights, including when crouch moving.
|Aim Walking Steadiness
|Affects both horizontal and vertical bullet spread and recoil when ADS firing in full automatic while walking.
|Aim Walking Speed
|Affects how fast you walk while aiming down sights.
|Aiming Idle Stability
|Affects the weapon’s sway when standing still and not aiming down sights.
|Aiming Stability
|Affects the weapon’s sway when aiming down sights.
|Bullet Velocity
|Affects how fast a bullet travels over range after being fired.
|Crippling Power
|Affects how much the walking speed is reduced after being hit.
|Damage Range
|Affects the maximum amount of damage done at a range where your damage decreases as the range increases.
|Flinch Resistance
|Affects how much your aim deflects while taking damage.
|Hip Fire Accuracy
|Affects the bullet spread while hip firing.
|Hip Recoil Control
|Affects the horizontal and vertical recoil when hip firing.
|Hip Walking Speed
|Determines regular walking speed when weapon isn’t being aimed down sights
|Horizontal Recoil Control
|Affects the horizontal recoil when hip firing or aiming down sights.
|Movement Speed
|Affects your collective movement speed; including sprinting, walking, and crouch movement.
|Muzzle Flash Concealment
|Hides the yellow flash at the end of the barrel when firing a weapon to make it harder for enemies to spot you.
|Recoil Control
|Affects the vertical bullet spread and recoil when firing in full automatic.
|Recoil Smoothness
|Affects how often and how far the recoil changes direction.
|Recoil Stabilization
|Affects the horizontal bullet spread and recoil when firing in full automatic.
|Recoil Steadiness
|Affects both horizontal and vertical bullet spread and recoil when firing in full automatic.
|Sound Suppression
|Muffles the sound of your weapon fire to make it harder for enemies to locate you.
|Sprint To Fire Speed
|Affects how fast you can fire a weapon after exiting a sprint.
|Vertical Recoil Control
|Affects the vertical recoil when hip firing or aiming down sights.
|Walking Speed
|Unknown.