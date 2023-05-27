Best Warzone 2 Low Recoil Loadouts

The best weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 are the ones with the lowest recoil. While many players would rather lean towards more damage, having low recoil makes it easier for you to land all of your shots.

When making a long-range loadout in Warzone 2, you will naturally want attachments that reduce your recoil to improve your aim stability.

However, it is not that simple. Every attachment that reduces recoil in WZ2 negatively impacts some of your other important aspects like reduced ADS speed and reduced range.

The following guide will tell you the best attachments to equip to not only reduce your long-range recoil but also find a middle ground so that your weapon loadouts are still viable in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

TAQ-56

Muzzle : Sakin Tread-40 (unlocks at STB 556 level 4)

: Sakin Tread-40 (unlocks at STB 556 level 4) Barrel: 14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel (unlocks at TAQ-56 level 12)

14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel (unlocks at TAQ-56 level 12) Optic : Corio RE-X Pro (unlocks at .50 GS level 4)

: Corio RE-X Pro (unlocks at .50 GS level 4) Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip (unlocks at BAS-P level 8)

: Commando Foregrip (unlocks at BAS-P level 8) Magazine: 60 Round Mag (unlocks at M4 level 17)

The combination of attachments in this class ensures having the most stable version of TAQ-56 in Warzone 2. The Sakin Tread-40 and Commando Grip provide excellent recoil control and aim stabilization.

The control combined with the hip fire accuracy, damage range, and bullet velocity from the 14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel makes TAQ-56 a deadly weapon in every range.

Larger magazine size and Precision Sight Picture helps you in landing continuous shots across the map. Due to this, our long-range gameplay will be as smooth as you want. So, adding Corio RE-X Pro and 60 Round Mag is essential for this class.

M4

Muzzle : Harbinger D20 (unlocks at STB 556 level 18)

: Harbinger D20 (unlocks at STB 556 level 18) Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel (unlocks at M4 level 15)

Hightower 20″ Barrel (unlocks at M4 level 15) Underbarrel : Phase-3 Grip (unlocks at Vaznez-9K level 9)

: Phase-3 Grip (unlocks at Vaznez-9K level 9) Ammunition : 5.56 High Velocity (unlocks at STB 556 level 7)

: 5.56 High Velocity (unlocks at STB 556 level 7) Magazine: 45 Round Mag (unlocks at M4 level 5)

The Harbinger D20, Hightower 20″ Barrel, and Phase-3 Grip give you the best recoil control, damage range, bullet velocity, and hip fire accuracy in any class setup. Ensuring you have enough damage, power, and control over your weapon to bring down the enemies.

You will also have sound suppression and bigger magazine size, creating chaos in the enemy squads. They will never know from you they are being hit, and your accuracy will leave them with no escape.

To further ensure that your M4 has little to no recoil at all, you will add 5.56 High-Velocity ammunition to boost your bullet velocity.

Kastov 762

Muzzle : Polarfire-S (unlocks at Lachmann-762 level 5)

: Polarfire-S (unlocks at Lachmann-762 level 5) Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel (unlocks at RPK level 16)

KAS-10 584mm Barrel (unlocks at RPK level 16) Optic : Aim OP-V4 (unlocks at BAS-P level 5)

: Aim OP-V4 (unlocks at BAS-P level 5) Underbarrel : VX Pineapple (unlocks at 556 lcarus level 14)

: VX Pineapple (unlocks at 556 lcarus level 14) Magazine: 40 Round Mag (unlocks at TAQ-56 level 7)

The Polarfire- S provides incredible bullet velocity and increases the damage range for Kastov 762. Additionally, you will have sound suppression to avoid the enemy UAVs, and you will feel much more smoothness in your recoil due to this attachment.

To boost aim down sight and movement speed, we have included KAS-10 584mm Barrel in our class setup. The combo of this barrel with the VX Pineapple is a great one, as VX Pineapple improves your hip fire accuracy and recoil. It further boosts the control over the gun kick while increasing the aim of walking steadiness.

The 40 Round Mag and Aim OP-V4 complete our class by providing a clear vision, aim down sight, movement, and sprint to fire. You will also get quickness in your reloading.

Lachmann-556

Muzzle : Harbinger D20 (unlocks at STB 556 level 18)

: Harbinger D20 (unlocks at STB 556 level 18) Barrel: 15.9″ Lachmann RAPP Barrel (unlocks at Lachmann-762 level 3)

15.9″ Lachmann RAPP Barrel (unlocks at Lachmann-762 level 3) Optic : SZ Recharge-DX (Coming Soon)

: SZ Recharge-DX (Coming Soon) UnderBarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (unlocks at Lachmann-762 level 6)

FTAC Ripper 56 (unlocks at Lachmann-762 level 6) Magazine: 60 Round Mag (unlocks at M4 level 17)

The Harbinger D20, combined with a 15.9″ Lachmann RAPP Barrel, greatly increases your bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control. You will have sound suppression to surprise the enemies and enough recoil control to tackle any situation.

To have an excellent precision sight picture and maximum magazine ammo capacity, we have included the SZ Recharge-DX and 60-Round Mag. These attachments ensure you have the resources to land continuous hits on enemy squads.

The inclusion of FTac Ripper 56 boosts hip fire further, along with providing high-aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization. Completing our low-recoil loadout for Lachmann-556 in Warzone 2.

Minibak

Muzzle : XTEN RR-40 (unlocks at PDSW 528 level 13)

: XTEN RR-40 (unlocks at PDSW 528 level 13) Barrel: BAK-9 279mm Barrel (unlocks at Minibak level 5)

BAK-9 279mm Barrel (unlocks at Minibak level 5) Laser : Schlager PEQ Box IV (unlocks at Signal 50 level 3)

: Schlager PEQ Box IV (unlocks at Signal 50 level 3) Rear Grip : True-TAC Grip (unlocks at Vaznev-9K level 10)

: True-TAC Grip (unlocks at Vaznev-9K level 10) Stock: OTREZAT Stock (unlocks at Vaznev-9K level 5)

The XTEN RR-40 is perfect for providing excellent recoil smoothness and bullet velocity boost to our SMG class setup. It allows you to carry out attacks without giving away your location due to sound suppression.

Damage range and hip fire accuracy are boosted due to the inclusion of a BAK-9 279mm Barrel. This bullet velocity from both the attachments in our class will be enough to tackle all the situations.

Schlager PEQ Box IV and True-TAC Grip provide some required boost in the aim-down sight and sprint-to-fire speed. Providing high mobility to go along with the stability of the weapon.

The OTREZAT stock is also included due to the fast gameplay around SMGs. This attachment provides a boost in your sprint and aim walking speed.

RPK

Muzzle : Kastovia DX90 (unlocks at Kastov 762 level 2)

: Kastovia DX90 (unlocks at Kastov 762 level 2) Barrel: TAC 597 Barrel (unlocks at RPK level 3)

TAC 597 Barrel (unlocks at RPK level 3) Optic : VLK 4.0 (unlocks at Kastov 762 level 4)

: VLK 4.0 (unlocks at Kastov 762 level 4) Rear Grip : Demo-X2 Grip (unlocks at RPK level 18)

: Demo-X2 Grip (unlocks at RPK level 18) Stock: Heavy Support Stock (unlocks at RPK level 12)

The Kastovia DX90 is one of the best attachments on RPK, providing low recoil and smoothness. It even boosts your bullet velocity while ensuring you stay away from enemy UAVs due to sound suppression.

To further boost bullet velocity, TAC 597 Barrel is included. You will also have much better hip fire accuracy, movement speed, and extended damage range.

Combining the accuracy with the recoil control and aiming stability from DEMO-X2 Grip and Heavy Support Stock, you will have a perfect RPK for any range combat in War Zone 2.

The VLK 4.0 enables you to take more clear shots as it provides 4.0x magnification, making it easy to extract information from enemy squads and keep an eye on objectives.

RAAL MG

Muzzle : FTac Dreadnought (unlocks at FTAC Recon level 5)

: FTac Dreadnought (unlocks at FTAC Recon level 5) Barrel: 21″ EXF Rhino (unlocks at RAAL MG level 9)

21″ EXF Rhino (unlocks at RAAL MG level 9) Optic : SZ SRO-7 (unlocks at M16 level 11)

: SZ SRO-7 (unlocks at M16 level 11) Underbarrel : SA Side Grip (unlocks at RAAL MG level 19)

: SA Side Grip (unlocks at RAAL MG level 19) Ammunition: .338 Mag Armor Piercing (unlocks at RAAL MG level 5)

A RAAL MG loadout needs the FTAC Dreadnought for the least recoil. This muzzle provides you with extreme recoil smoothness and high bullet velocity. You will also have an advantage by staying hidden from enemy UAVs due to the sound suppression.

The 21′ EXF Rhino further boosts this class setup’s low recoil control and bullet velocity. Making your impact felt by others in every range of the map.

This class boosts aiming idle stability, recoil stabilization, recoil, and aim walking steadiness due to the inclusion of SA Side Grip. This attachment increases your probability of success in long-range combat.

You can penetrate the armors of enemies and have improved vehicle damage because of .338 Mag Armor Piercing. Combining this power with perfect precision sight from SZ SRO-7, you have a beast of a class for RAAL MG.

HCR 56

Muzzle : SAKIN Tread-40 (unlocks at STB 556 level 4)

: SAKIN Tread-40 (unlocks at STB 556 level 4) Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip (unlocks at STB 556 level 10)

STIP-40 Grip (unlocks at STB 556 level 10) Optic : Corio RE-X Pro (unlocks at .50 GS level 4)

: Corio RE-X Pro (unlocks at .50 GS level 4) Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip (unlocks at BAS-P level 8)

: Commando Foregrip (unlocks at BAS-P level 8) Magazine: 42 Round Mag (unlocks at STB 556 level 9)

The Sakin Tread-40 increases the stability of your long-range shots by increasing horizontal and vertical control of your weapon. Adding this muzzle will give you a great deal of control over HCR. To further control the recoil, STIP-40 Grip is added, making your HCR as stable as possible.

With the addition of the Commando Foregrip, your aim and recoil will further stabilize. All these attachments make HCR the most stable LMG in its category.

The Corio RE-X Pro is an excellent attachment for mid-to-long-range combats. It provides a precise sight picture, increasing your chances of landing shots.

Since we do not want to compromise on our poking potential, we have included 42 Round Mag to provide a hefty magazine size. Not letting enemies settle in the game.