Best Warzone 2 EBR-14 Loadout Guide

The M14 EBR returns to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 as the EBR-14 marksman rifle. It will be available from the start by default when you first jump into the game.

Hailing from the Ordnance Weapon Platform, the EBR-14 offers you long-range precision kills with a moderate fire rate. If you have the patience that is needed for marksman rifles, you can use the EBR-14 to pick targets at range with ease.

The following guide will tell you how to create the best EBR-14 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best EBR-14 loadout and attachments

Muzzle : Polarfire-S

: Polarfire-S Barrel : 22″ Boremaster Barrel

: 22″ Boremaster Barrel Optic : Corvus Downrange-00

: Corvus Downrange-00 Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 20 Round Mag

Bullet velocity, a good recoil, and a damage range are all it needs to make one weapon superior to others, and this is exactly what the Polarfire-S Suppressor offers you alongside a voice reduction when firing shots, deducting your presence from the enemy compass.

Using the 22″ Boremaster Barrel, you gain an increase in bullet velocity which is necessary for enemies hiding afar.

The 20 Round Mag will ensure that you have enough ammunition to take down multiple enemies. When paired with the Corvus Downrange-00, you will also be able to see better at range.

Plus, an FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel will upgrade weapon’s recoil control for better aim.