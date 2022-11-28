Best Warzone 2 Kastov 545 Loadout Guide

The Kastov 545 is another hard-hitting assault rifle from the Kastovia Platform that can be unlocked by leveling up Kastov 762 to level 10 in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

It features moderate recoil with the same, expected high fire rate. The Kastov 545 is designed for accuracy in medium ranges but can suffer at long ranges.

It has a higher TTK than normal. There are obviously better options than the Kastov 545 but you will need to level up the weapon to unlock the popular Kastov-74u.

The following guide will make your grind easier by pointing out the best Kastov 545 loadout possible in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best Kastov 545 loadout and attachments

Muzzle : Harbinger D20 (unlocks at STB 556 level 18)

: Harbinger D20 (unlocks at STB 556 level 18) Barrel : IG-K30 406mm (unlocks at Kastov 545 level 5)

: IG-K30 406mm (unlocks at Kastov 545 level 5) Underbarrel : VX Pineapple (unlocks after 556 Icarus level 14)

: VX Pineapple (unlocks after 556 Icarus level 14) Stock : KSTV-RPK Factory (unlocks at Kastov 762 level 6)

: KSTV-RPK Factory (unlocks at Kastov 762 level 6) Optic : Cronen Mini Pro (unlocks at Expedite 12 level 7)

: Cronen Mini Pro (unlocks at Expedite 12 level 7) Rear Grip : DEMO-X2 Grip (unlocks at RPK level 18)

: DEMO-X2 Grip (unlocks at RPK level 18) Magazine: 60 Round Mag (unlocks at M4 level 17)

Start off by equipping the Harbinger D20 muzzle for increased damage range and the benefit of sound suppression alongside high bullet velocity.

The best choice for a heavy barrel is the IG-K30 406mm, designed by the Ivanov Group which boosts your recoil control and bullet velocity.

For improved fire accuracy and steady recoil, you must equip the VX Pineapple underbarrel. For decent structural support, use the KSTV-RPK Factory stock to increase your aiming stability while on the move.

Get yourself a Cronen Mini Pro optic as well to further improve your stability.

Finally, to ease up your shots, use the DEMO-X2 grip which improves your recoil control.

Lastly, 60 Round Magazine should be enough to last longer in a gunfight against your enemies on the battlefield.