Best Expedite 12 Loadout In Warzone 2

Compared to other secondary weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the Expedite 12 semi-automatic shotgun obviously lacks in range. It makes up for that with power and reliability in close-quarter engagements.

Previously featured in Call of Duty 4 as the M1014, the Expedite 12 returns with a strong balance of armor-shattering damage and high mobility.

You can take down enemies with a single, close blast in the face with the Expedite 12. However, if the enemy is wearing three armor plates, you will have to land two to three shots to take them down.

The Expedite 12 is perhaps the best shotgun to pick in Warzone 2. It belongs to the Expedite Platform and can be unlocked by reaching player level 9 in the game.

The following guide will tell you the best Expedite 12 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best Expedite 12 loadout, attachments, tunings

Slot Attachment Unlock Requirement Attachment Tuning Muzzle SA MX-50 Bryson 800 level 11 Laser Schlager ULO-66 Laser Fennec 45 level 7 Underbarrel FTAC Ripper 56 Lachmann-762 level 6 Stock Schlager Resonance Expedite 12 level 15 Ammunition 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Expedite 12 level 28

The Expedite 12 is already a powerful weapon in its stock form. The mentioned attachments are aimed at increasing its damage range, pellet spread, and hip-fire accuracy which is important because you are likely going to be blasting enemies in the face while on the run.

Starting with the SA MX-50 which adds sound suppression for stealth and increases bullet velocity and damage range. This will help you land your shots without having to get too close to your target.

The FTAC Ripper 56 is a populuar underbarrel. Here, it will increase your hip fire accuracy and improve your recoil stabilization and aiming idle stability. The latter two stats will reduce your horizontal recoil and weapon sway when not aiming down the sights, which you will be doing a lot.

The Schlager ULO-66 Laser will further increase your hip fire accuracy and improve your recoil control. This is incredibly beneficial if an enemy surprises you. You never want to miss any shots in such situations.

Schlager Resonance is all about increasing your mobility. You will get increased ADS speed. Your sprint and crouch movement speeds will also be increased, helping you chase down enemies faster.

Finally, the 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath ammunition adds incendiary damage to your shots. Remember that the Expedite 12 takes two to three shots to take down fully armored enemies. The added incendiary damage deals damage over time, so even if the enemy gets away after taking two shots, there is a chance that the incendiary will take them down in a few ticks.