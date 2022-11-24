Best Warzone 2 M4 Loadout Guide

The M4 assault rifle is the first weapon you will lay eyes on in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It is the starting weapon of the M4 Platform and is also the default weapon all of your custom loadouts revert to.

You do not need to do anything to unlock the M4. It will be available from the start. Do also note that the M4 is the same as M4A1 which has been a prominent feature in the previous Call of Duty games.

The following guide will tell you more about the best M4 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best M4 loadout and attachments

Muzzle : Harbinger D20 (unlocks at STB 556 level 18)

: Harbinger D20 (unlocks at STB 556 level 18) Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel (unlocks at M4 level 4)

Hightower 20″ Barrel (unlocks at M4 level 4) Optic : Cronen Mini Red Dot (unlocks at FSS Hurricane level 3)

: Cronen Mini Red Dot (unlocks at FSS Hurricane level 3) Underbarrel : Xten Nexus Grip (unlocks at BAS-P level 2)

: Xten Nexus Grip (unlocks at BAS-P level 2) Stock: Corio Precio Factory (unlocks at M4 level 7)

The Harbinger D20 brings stability, damage, bullet velocity, and sound suppression. The required accuracy for long-range combats is provided by this attachment, making your skill flourish in every range. A further boost in the range due to Hightower 20″ Barrel is most suitable for the long-range loadout of M4. The Barrel makes it easy to land shots in every range due to recoil smoothness.

Cronen Mini Red Dot is clean and easy to use, ensuring the highest accuracy even in long ranges and providing clear vision during mid-range combats. Corio Precio Factory is attached in our loadout as the stock to ensure the most negligible recoil and most increased stability.

On top of all the stability, the addition of Xten Nexus Grip boosts the recoil stabilization, aiming idle stability to the next level. You can take down an enemy from any range due to the highest control of the stability of the gun.