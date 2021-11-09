Call of Duty Vanguard features a lot of guns from World War II. One of these weapons is the Type 100, which is famous for its side-fed magazine. In this guide, we’ll show you some of the best loadouts for the Type 100 in Call of Duty Vanguard, so that you can make the most out of this historic gun.

Call of Duty Vanguard Best Type 100 Loadouts

There are plenty of SMG options in Vanguard, with classics like the MP-40, Sten, Tommy Gun, and PPSH-41 already in the game with more to come in seasonal additions. The Type 100 is one of the better ones and proves effective in mid to long-range shootouts.

Type 100 Close Range Class Setup

Type 100 basically helps you compete in more long to mid-range fights. The class setup for Type 100 in CoD Vanguard mentioned below will cover close-range fights, so you have the option to engage in close quarters with ease.

Attachments

F8 Stabilizer

Slate Reflector

Shiraishi T100

M1930 Strife Angled

Lengthened

Fabric Grip

Sleight of Hand

Loadout

1911 Secondary Or if you’re using overkill as a perk, you can use an AR

Mk2 Frag Grenade

Stim

Perks

Ghost

Radar

Double Time

All-rounder Loadout

This Type 100 loadout is for Mid to mid-long range fights. It will also make do in short-range skirmishes, but it’s not ideal.

Attachments

Strife Compensator

Sakura 282mm Wrap

Slate Reflector

Warubachi Skeletal

Carver Foregrip

.30 Russian Short (With subsonic ammo type)

Polymer Grip

Vital

Fully Loaded

Loadout

Mk2 Frag Grenade

Stim

Any AR

Perks

Overkill

Radar

Double Time

That’s our ideal Type 100 loadouts in Vanguard, although figures are subject to change as updates are released.