The latest iteration of the CoD franchise once again provides players with deep weapon customization to create their own unique class setups. While it is fun to experiment with the weapon loadouts in-game we are here to help you figure out the right attachments for your guns. Our Call of Duty Vanguard Best Loadouts will help you get the best out of every weapon in the game.

Call of Duty Vanguard Best Loadouts

We have summarized different class setups and loadouts for CoD Vanguard for both multiplayer and Zombies mode below

CoD Vanguard Best Loadouts and Class Setups