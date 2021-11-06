In this Call of Duty Vanguard guide, we will help you find the best MP40 loadouts that will help effectively kill enemies at close range. All the suitable attachments and perks for each loadout are mentioned below.
Call of Duty Vanguard Best MP40 Loadouts
In CoD Vanguard, you have more options in Gunsmith than ever before. The possibilities for upgrades are endless with most weapons having up to ten attachment slots.
The MP-40 SMG is a capable weapon straight out of the box, but with the appropriate setup, it can be transformed into a completely new beast.
Here’s our guide of the finest MP40 class setups in CoD Vanguard, from the best ammo types and magazines to the highest weapon proficiency and everything in between.
MP40 SMG Recoil Control Class Setup
This MP-40 loadout in Vanguard will help you control recoil. Apart from recoil, these attachments will help beam in not only close range but will maintain lethality from mid-range as well.
Attachments
- FB Stabilizer
- Krausnick 317mm 04B
- Slate Reflector
- Krausnick 30m folding
- SMLE pistol grip
- Lengthened
- Pine Tar Grip
- Steady
- Quick
Loadout
- 1911 Secondary
- Mk2 Frag Grenade
- Stim
Perks
- Ghost
- Radar
- Double Time
DPS MP40 Class Setup
This COD Vanguard class setup will make your Mp40 unstoppable in close ranges especially with the 24 round Fast Mag, you will be able to reload quickly in close-range fights.
- F8 Stabilizer
- Krausnick 317MM 04B
- Slate Reflector
- VDD 34M
- M1941 Handstop
- 9MM Para 24 Round Fast Mag
- Lengthened
- Granular Grip
- Vital
- Quick
Loadout
- 1911 Secondary
- Mk2 Frag Grenade
- Stim
Perks
- Ghost
- Radar
- Double Time
That’s our ideal MP-40 loadout in Vanguard, although figures are subject to change as updates are released.