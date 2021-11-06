In this Call of Duty Vanguard guide, we will help you find the best MP40 loadouts that will help effectively kill enemies at close range. All the suitable attachments and perks for each loadout are mentioned below.

Call of Duty Vanguard Best MP40 Loadouts

In CoD Vanguard, you have more options in Gunsmith than ever before. The possibilities for upgrades are endless with most weapons having up to ten attachment slots.

The MP-40 SMG is a capable weapon straight out of the box, but with the appropriate setup, it can be transformed into a completely new beast.

Here’s our guide of the finest MP40 class setups in CoD Vanguard, from the best ammo types and magazines to the highest weapon proficiency and everything in between.

MP40 SMG Recoil Control Class Setup

This MP-40 loadout in Vanguard will help you control recoil. Apart from recoil, these attachments will help beam in not only close range but will maintain lethality from mid-range as well.

Attachments

FB Stabilizer

Krausnick 317mm 04B

Slate Reflector

Krausnick 30m folding

SMLE pistol grip

Lengthened

Pine Tar Grip

Steady

Quick

Loadout

1911 Secondary

Mk2 Frag Grenade

Stim

Perks

Ghost

Radar

Double Time

DPS MP40 Class Setup

This COD Vanguard class setup will make your Mp40 unstoppable in close ranges especially with the 24 round Fast Mag, you will be able to reload quickly in close-range fights.

F8 Stabilizer

Krausnick 317MM 04B

Slate Reflector

VDD 34M

M1941 Handstop

9MM Para 24 Round Fast Mag

Lengthened

Granular Grip

Vital

Quick

Loadout

1911 Secondary

Mk2 Frag Grenade

Stim

Perks

Ghost

Radar

Double Time

That’s our ideal MP-40 loadout in Vanguard, although figures are subject to change as updates are released.