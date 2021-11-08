PPSH 41 in CoD Vanguard may not be the most trustworthy SMG but its rate of fire and low recoil makes it a good choice for some players. If you are one such player who prefers PPSH over others, we have crafted the perfect PPSH 41 loadouts for you to use in Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer.

Call of Duty Vanguard Best PPSH Loadouts

The PPSH in CoD Vanguard is a perfect option for you to make your way through the daunting battle experience with powerful bursts and firefights. In order to unlock this, you’ll have to achieve 3 kills after sprinting in 15 different matches while using SMGs.

As a submachine gun, the PPSH 41 in CoD Vanguard has a plethora of attachments that you should consider and below you will find some of the best combinations to make the best class setups.

No Recoil Maximum Damage Class Setup

This is the best loadout option for this gun that has no recoil and causes a huge amount of damage to the enemies.

Attachments

Muzzle: Strife compensator

Strife compensator Barrel: ZAC 300MM

ZAC 300MM Stock: Empress Custom

Empress Custom Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 8MM Nambu 71 Round Mags

8MM Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Rubber Grip

Rubber Grip Proficiency: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Kit: Quick

Maximum Range and Bullet Velocity Class Setup

This loadout for PPSH 41 helps you achieve maximum range and target accuracy through the following attachments

Attachments

Muzzle: Strife Compensator

Strife Compensator Barrel: ZAC 300MM

ZAC 300MM Stock: Empress Custom

Empress Custom Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: .30 Russian Short 35 Round Mags

.30 Russian Short 35 Round Mags Ammo Type: Frangible

Frangible Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Proficiency: Fleet

Fleet Kit: Quick

PPSH Loadout for Close-Range Scenarios

This PPSH 41 class setup is specifically for close-range scenarios. You will see that PPSH will be outgunned by just about any other SMG or rifle in long-range fights.

Attachments

Muzzle: Strife Compensator

Strife Compensator Barrel: ZAC 300MM

ZAC 300MM Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Kovalevskaya Skeletal

Kovalevskaya Skeletal Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 62mm Korenko 71 Round Mags

62mm Korenko 71 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Granular Grip

Granular Grip Proficiency: Fleet

Fleet Kit: Quick

Close to Medium Range Loadout

This PPSH loadout will allow you to destroy your enemies once they get too close to you in the game. This is also considered one of the best loadouts for PPSH-41 in CoD Vanguard.

Attachments