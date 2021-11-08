PPSH 41 in CoD Vanguard may not be the most trustworthy SMG but its rate of fire and low recoil makes it a good choice for some players. If you are one such player who prefers PPSH over others, we have crafted the perfect PPSH 41 loadouts for you to use in Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer.
Call of Duty Vanguard Best PPSH Loadouts
The PPSH in CoD Vanguard is a perfect option for you to make your way through the daunting battle experience with powerful bursts and firefights. In order to unlock this, you’ll have to achieve 3 kills after sprinting in 15 different matches while using SMGs.
As a submachine gun, the PPSH 41 in CoD Vanguard has a plethora of attachments that you should consider and below you will find some of the best combinations to make the best class setups.
No Recoil Maximum Damage Class Setup
This is the best loadout option for this gun that has no recoil and causes a huge amount of damage to the enemies.
Attachments
- Muzzle: Strife compensator
- Barrel: ZAC 300MM
- Stock: Empress Custom
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 8MM Nambu 71 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Rubber Grip
- Proficiency: Tight Grip
- Kit: Quick
Maximum Range and Bullet Velocity Class Setup
This loadout for PPSH 41 helps you achieve maximum range and target accuracy through the following attachments
Attachments
- Muzzle: Strife Compensator
- Barrel: ZAC 300MM
- Stock: Empress Custom
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: .30 Russian Short 35 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Frangible
- Rear Grip: Leather Grip
- Proficiency: Fleet
- Kit: Quick
PPSH Loadout for Close-Range Scenarios
This PPSH 41 class setup is specifically for close-range scenarios. You will see that PPSH will be outgunned by just about any other SMG or rifle in long-range fights.
Attachments
- Muzzle: Strife Compensator
- Barrel: ZAC 300MM
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Kovalevskaya Skeletal
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine:62mm Korenko 71 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Granular Grip
- Proficiency: Fleet
- Kit: Quick
Close to Medium Range Loadout
This PPSH loadout will allow you to destroy your enemies once they get too close to you in the game. This is also considered one of the best loadouts for PPSH-41 in CoD Vanguard.
Attachments
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel:7” Task Force
- Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
- Stock: Raider
- Magazine: Spetsnaz 71 Rnd Drum