All weapons in CoD Vanguard have something unique to offer, so you should have all the knowledge regarding the weapon that you are going to choose. If you tried the beta of Vanguard then you must have some idea of how good the Sten SMG was and the launch version is no different. In this guide, we’ll be discussing Call of Duty Vanguard Best Sten Loadouts to help you make the best out of this gun.
Sten is a great option out of the many SMGs in CoD Vanguard for those who want to have a high range of fire and DPS during the close-range battles. If you want to get the most out of the Sten SMG in Call of Duty Vanguard with the right attachments and perks, then the following loadouts and class setups will prove highly beneficial.
Sten Loadout #1
This Sten build is best for those who want to have some movement during the battle. This provides you with added mobility and close-ranged proficiency. Here are the best attachments, equipment, and perks for this build.
Attachments
- F8 Stabilizer
- Gawain 140mm Short
- Nydar Model 47
- Gawain Para
- M1930 Madson
- 9mm Round Drums
- Pine Tar Grip
- Incendiary
- Sleight of Hand
- Quick
Equipment
- F5 Fighting Knife
- Throwing Knife
- Stim
Perks
- Fortified
- Radar
- Lightweight
Sten Loadout #2
This build helps you to move secretly on the map, so you can attack the enemy effectively. Moreover, the accuracy also gets better as a result of this build. Here are the attachments, equipment, and perks for this build.
Attachments
- Slate Reflector
- M1929 Silencer
- Hockenson 348MM B13S
- Carver Foregrip
- Gawain Para
- 9mm Para 50 Round Drums
- Subsonic
- Stippled Grip
- Quick
- Momentum
Equipment
- Machine Pistol
- MK2 Frag Grenade
- Stim
- Armor
Perks
- Ghost
- Radar
- Lightweight
Sten Loadout #3
The main purpose of this build is to bring some aggression to your gameplay. This build increases the accuracy, mobility, and fire speed.
The players can react a lot better with the help of this build and can also deal with multiple targets effectively. Here are the attachments, equipment, and perks for this build.
Attachments
- M9 Flash Hid
- Gawain Para
- Carver Foregrip
- Leather Grip
- FMJ Rounds
- 9mm 50 Para Round Drums
- Acrobatic
- Fast Melee
Equipment
- Gammon Bomb
- Stim
- Dead Silence
Perks
- Ghost
- Radar
- Double Time
Speed-Runner Sten Class Setup
To enhance your firepower and sprinting, you need to consider this Vanguard loadout for Sten at the top of your list. Here are the attachments, equipment, and perks that you should consider for this build.
Attachments
- Lengthened
- SA 65MM Rapid
- Fully Loaded
- 9MM 50 Round drums
- Mercury Silencer or Strife Compensator
- Monocular Reflector
- Gung-Ho or Frenzy
- Granular Grip
- Hockenson S32S Foregrip
- M1915 Steady
Equipment
- Klauser or Machine Pistol
- Throwing Knife or Demolition Charge
- Stun Grenade
Perks
- Ghost
- Engineer
- Scavenger
We hope that this guide helps you to pick the best options for Sten class setups in CoD Vanguard. The above-mentioned attachments, equipment, and perks are surely going to help you ace the game.