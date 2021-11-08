All weapons in CoD Vanguard have something unique to offer, so you should have all the knowledge regarding the weapon that you are going to choose. If you tried the beta of Vanguard then you must have some idea of how good the Sten SMG was and the launch version is no different. In this guide, we’ll be discussing Call of Duty Vanguard Best Sten Loadouts to help you make the best out of this gun.

Call of Duty Vanguard Best Sten Loadouts

Sten is a great option out of the many SMGs in CoD Vanguard for those who want to have a high range of fire and DPS during the close-range battles. If you want to get the most out of the Sten SMG in Call of Duty Vanguard with the right attachments and perks, then the following loadouts and class setups will prove highly beneficial.

Sten Loadout #1

This Sten build is best for those who want to have some movement during the battle. This provides you with added mobility and close-ranged proficiency. Here are the best attachments, equipment, and perks for this build.

Attachments

F8 Stabilizer

Gawain 140mm Short

Nydar Model 47

Gawain Para

M1930 Madson

9mm Round Drums

Pine Tar Grip

Incendiary

Sleight of Hand

Quick

Equipment

F5 Fighting Knife

Throwing Knife

Stim

Perks

Fortified

Radar

Lightweight

Sten Loadout #2

This build helps you to move secretly on the map, so you can attack the enemy effectively. Moreover, the accuracy also gets better as a result of this build. Here are the attachments, equipment, and perks for this build.

Attachments

Slate Reflector

M1929 Silencer

Hockenson 348MM B13S

Carver Foregrip

Gawain Para

9mm Para 50 Round Drums

Subsonic

Stippled Grip

Quick

Momentum

Equipment

Machine Pistol

MK2 Frag Grenade

Stim

Armor

Perks

Ghost

Radar

Lightweight

Sten Loadout #3

The main purpose of this build is to bring some aggression to your gameplay. This build increases the accuracy, mobility, and fire speed.

The players can react a lot better with the help of this build and can also deal with multiple targets effectively. Here are the attachments, equipment, and perks for this build.

Attachments

M9 Flash Hid

Gawain Para

Carver Foregrip

Leather Grip

FMJ Rounds

9mm 50 Para Round Drums

Acrobatic

Fast Melee

Equipment

Gammon Bomb

Stim

Dead Silence

Perks

Ghost

Radar

Double Time

Speed-Runner Sten Class Setup

To enhance your firepower and sprinting, you need to consider this Vanguard loadout for Sten at the top of your list. Here are the attachments, equipment, and perks that you should consider for this build.

Attachments

Lengthened

SA 65MM Rapid

Fully Loaded

9MM 50 Round drums

Mercury Silencer or Strife Compensator

Monocular Reflector

Gung-Ho or Frenzy

Granular Grip

Hockenson S32S Foregrip

M1915 Steady

Equipment

Klauser or Machine Pistol

Throwing Knife or Demolition Charge

Stun Grenade

Perks

Ghost

Engineer

Scavenger

We hope that this guide helps you to pick the best options for Sten class setups in CoD Vanguard. The above-mentioned attachments, equipment, and perks are surely going to help you ace the game.