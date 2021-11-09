In CoD Vanguard multiplayer mode, the MG42 is an LMG, and having it loaded with the best attachments makes it one of the deadliest weapons in the game. In this guide, we’ll show you Call of Duty Vanguard Best MG42 Loadouts.

Call of Duty Vanguard Best MG42 Loadouts

There’s a wide variety of weapons in CoD Vanguard, however, there are certainly a few that stand out from the lot, and one of those unique weapons is the MG42 LMG.

When wielding the MG42 LMG in COD Vanguard, it’s all about reloading as quickly as possible while maintaining hip-fire accuracy.

Since Multiplayer for Call of Duty Vanguard is a competitive place, you’re going to want to make sure you have the Best Class Setup in Multiplayer in order to conquer the battlefield.

MG42 ‘DPS’ Class Setup

This configuration will enhance MG42 in all respects, not just recoil. It increases damage, and speed while minimizing recoil.

Attachments

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: Krausnick 450 mm B42MG Barrel

Krausnick 450 mm B42MG Barrel Optic: Nydar Model 47

Nydar Model 47 Stock: VDD Skeletal

VDD Skeletal Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Ammo type: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Magazine: 5 Sakura 125 Round Drums

5 Sakura 125 Round Drums Proficiency: Steady

Steady Kit: Surplus

Equipment

Secondary Weapon: The Klauser

The Klauser Tactical: Stun or Smoke Grenade

Stun or Smoke Grenade Lethal: Thermite or Frag Grenade.

Perks

Dauntless

Piercing Version

Tactician

Simply apply these attachments to get the best out of MG42 and improve recoil control, accuracy, and overall stability.

MG42 ‘Optimized Reload’ Loadout

Being an LMG, MG42 naturally has a huge reload time that becomes a huge disadvantage in the heat of battle.

That’s what brings us to minimize reloading as much as possible. So, this build focuses on recoil and makes sure that you don’t have to reload AS MUCH thanks to the 250 rounds mag-size.

Attachments

Muzzle: G28 Compensator

G28 Compensator Barrel: Krausnick 450 mm B42MG Barrel

Krausnick 450 mm B42MG Barrel Optic: M19 4.0X Flip

M19 4.0X Flip Stock: VDD 64M

VDD 64M Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Heavy Foregrip Ammo type: Armor Piercing

Armor Piercing Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Magazine: 8MM Klauser 250 Round Box

8MM Klauser 250 Round Box Proficiency: Frenzy

Frenzy Kit: Fully Loaded

Equipment

Secondary Weapon: Machine Pistol

Machine Pistol Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Lethal: Thermite Grenade

Perks