In CoD Vanguard multiplayer mode, the MG42 is an LMG, and having it loaded with the best attachments makes it one of the deadliest weapons in the game. In this guide, we’ll show you Call of Duty Vanguard Best MG42 Loadouts.
Call of Duty Vanguard Best MG42 Loadouts
There’s a wide variety of weapons in CoD Vanguard, however, there are certainly a few that stand out from the lot, and one of those unique weapons is the MG42 LMG.
When wielding the MG42 LMG in COD Vanguard, it’s all about reloading as quickly as possible while maintaining hip-fire accuracy.
Since Multiplayer for Call of Duty Vanguard is a competitive place, you’re going to want to make sure you have the Best Class Setup in Multiplayer in order to conquer the battlefield.
MG42 ‘DPS’ Class Setup
This configuration will enhance MG42 in all respects, not just recoil. It increases damage, and speed while minimizing recoil.
Attachments
- Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
- Barrel: Krausnick 450 mm B42MG Barrel
- Optic: Nydar Model 47
- Stock: VDD Skeletal
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Ammo type: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Magazine:5 Sakura 125 Round Drums
- Proficiency: Steady
- Kit: Surplus
Equipment
- Secondary Weapon: The Klauser
- Tactical: Stun or Smoke Grenade
- Lethal: Thermite or Frag Grenade.
Perks
- Dauntless
- Piercing Version
- Tactician
Simply apply these attachments to get the best out of MG42 and improve recoil control, accuracy, and overall stability.
MG42 ‘Optimized Reload’ Loadout
Being an LMG, MG42 naturally has a huge reload time that becomes a huge disadvantage in the heat of battle.
That’s what brings us to minimize reloading as much as possible. So, this build focuses on recoil and makes sure that you don’t have to reload AS MUCH thanks to the 250 rounds mag-size.
Attachments
- Muzzle: G28 Compensator
- Barrel: Krausnick 450 mm B42MG Barrel
- Optic: M19 4.0X Flip
- Stock: VDD 64M
- Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip
- Ammo type: Armor Piercing
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Magazine: 8MM Klauser 250 Round Box
- Proficiency: Frenzy
- Kit: Fully Loaded
Equipment
- Secondary Weapon: Machine Pistol
- Tactical: Stim Shot
- Lethal: Thermite Grenade
Perks
- Fortified
- Radar
- Tactician