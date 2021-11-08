This guide will equip you with the best class setups to use in Call of Duty Vanguard’s multiplayer. As you know, the competition in CoD Vanguard’s multiplayer can be pretty cutthroat, so we have a few loadouts and class builds that will help you stand against the competition.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Best Class Setups

These loadouts will help you dominate the lobbies in Call of Duty Vanguard as they will help you get the most out of your guns and make them as efficient as they can be.

Below we have summarized some class setups that we believe are the best ones to use in the multiplayer of CoD Vanguard.

BAR Build

BAR itself is an outright formidable weapon but becomes even more powerful with the proper build. The weapon has very low recoil, high damage and decent range, making it much viable in many scenarios.

Use the following attachments:

Optic : G16 2.5X

: G16 2.5X Barrel : CGC 27” 2B

: CGC 27” 2B Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Muzzle : Mercury Silencer

: Mercury Silencer Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Proficiency : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Stock : Pistol Grip Custom

: Pistol Grip Custom Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Kit : Surplus

: Surplus Magazine: .50 BMG 20 Round Mags

On the secondary, you can carry a shotgun. Even though BAR is extremely powerful, it’s hard for this gun to compete with those pesky SMG-wielding enemies who have high mobility and a high fire rate at close range. The shotgun will allow you to cover this aspect as well.

For Perks, we recommend:

Ghost : This perk allows you to constantly stay under the radar, allowing you to be highly effective at quick maneuvering and camping.

: This perk allows you to constantly stay under the radar, allowing you to be highly effective at quick maneuvering and camping. Radar : Allows you to keep an eye out for any enemy in the area as they will be shown if they use an unsilenced weapon.

: Allows you to keep an eye out for any enemy in the area as they will be shown if they use an unsilenced weapon. Overkill: Allows you to carry two primary weapons for maximum effectiveness.

Line Rifle Build

Next, we are moving to the Sniper class setup for CoD Vanguard. The history of sniper rifles, as well as the snipers, is very famous in COD and this entry is no different.

For this Vanguard sniper loadout, we will use the 3-Line rifle. This rifle is perfect for camping and holding your sniper’s nest at any point. The rifle has very high bullet damage and we will further increase the damage, range and bullet’s velocity.

Use the following attachments:

Optic : G16 2.5X

: G16 2.5X Barrel : Empress 514MM F01

: Empress 514MM F01 Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Muzzle : Mercury Silencer

: Mercury Silencer Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Proficiency : Silent Focus

: Silent Focus Stock : ZAC Custom MZ

: ZAC Custom MZ Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Kit : Surplus

: Surplus Magazine: .30-06 20 Round Mags

The rifle can go with any secondary gun you prefer in Vanguard. Since you are holding your position, it’s better to have a faster handgun to switch to instead of bringing a second primary.

For perks, we recommend:

Type 100 Build

Type 100 is an SMG and what I believe to be the best SMG in Call of Duty Vanguard. This is better than MP40 as this gun has better accuracy and low recoil, making it very handy and perfect for the close-quarter combat it is meant for, as well as in medium-range against the assault rifles.

Use the following attachments:

Optic : G16 2.5X

: G16 2.5X Muzzle : M1929 Silencer

: M1929 Silencer Barrel : Shiraishi 374MM

: Shiraishi 374MM Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags

: .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags Rear Grip : Rubber Grip

: Rubber Grip Stock : Shiraishi T100

: Shiraishi T100 Ammo Type : Subsonic

: Subsonic Proficiency : Vital

: Vital Kit: Quick

Your secondary can be anything. You can select Overkill in the third perk to bring a sniper with this, otherwise, a simple handgun works perfectly.

For perks, we recommend:

MG42 Build

One of the better LMGs in CoD Vanguard, MG42 has very low recoil and a decent range, allowing it to be used for mid to long ranges as well. Building the weapon allows you to make it faster and more lethal, without sacrificing too much of the recoil and range.

Use the following attachments:

Optic : G16 2.5X

: G16 2.5X Muzzle : Mercury Silencer

: Mercury Silencer Barrel : VDD 680MM 31M

: VDD 680MM 31M Underbarrel : Heavy Foregrip

: Heavy Foregrip Magazine : 13MM Anti-Material 125 Round Drums

: 13MM Anti-Material 125 Round Drums Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Stock : Krausnick S91MG

: Krausnick S91MG Ammo Type : None

: None Proficiency : Tight Grip

: Tight Grip Kit: Fully Loaded

For the secondary, we suggest MP40, as the weapon has excellent mobility and good sprint to fire speed.

For Perks, we recommend: