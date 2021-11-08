M1 Garand is a semi-automatic marksman rifle in Call of Duty Vanguard. In this guide, we will be going over the Call of Duty Vanguard Best M1 Garand Loadouts. Picking the right weapons in CoD Vanguard is important, but what attachments you choose will have a great impact on your playstyle!

Call of Duty Vanguard Best M1 Garand Loadouts

The M1 Garand Marksman Rifle, in COD Vanguard, comes with two-shot kill potential and a very fast base TTK of 440 ms. It deals 90 damage for headshot and 60 for chest; so, you’ll always need at least two shots with this rifle to make a kill.

When it comes to the recoil of the M1 Garand rifle, it is absolutely minimal, as there is no horizontal kick and only a slight vertical one.

However, due to its slow sprinter time and ADS, you’ll need to adopt a relatively slower playstyle to be successful with this weapon. Otherwise, SMGs and assault rifle holders will tear you to shreds.

Having said that, you can always create a class setup for your M1 Garand in Vanguard such that you get the maximum out of this rifle.

Below, we will be listing some of the best M1 Garand loadouts in CoD Vanguard, with a complete list of attachments, perks, and equipment that you need to use to make it happen!

M1 Garand Hunter Class Setup

When it comes to the bigger maps of Vanguard, keeping up with the real sniper rifles can be hard for players who are not used to the patience and inch-perfect accuracy required to make a kill.

That is when you can turn your M1 Garand into a sniper hybrid by using the attachments, loadouts, and perks listed below. Moreover, M1 Garand, as a sniper, is quite fun to use.

Attachments

Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Barrel :Cooper 21″ Shrouded

:Cooper 21″ Shrouded Optic : SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock : Chariot S3 TC

: Chariot S3 TC Underbarrel : Bipod

: Bipod Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Gr ip : Granular Grip

: Granular Grip Kit: Fully Loaded

Loadouts

Secondary : Machine Pistol

: Machine Pistol Lethal : Gammon Bomb

: Gammon Bomb Field Upgrade: Stun Grenade

Perks