How To Get The Scouring Black Flame Incantation In Elden Ring

An incantation of Godskin Apostles, Scouring Black Flame could slay gods in Elden Ring before Malekith sealed the destined death away. Creating an arc of black fire, this spell protects the caster and inflicts burning damage upon enemies.

In this guide, we will help you obtain the Scouring Black Flame and how you can use it effectively against large enemies.

Scouring Black Flame Location

Scouring Black Flame, incantation can be obtained by killing the Godskin Apostle in Dominula, Windmill Village.

Dominula can be found in the northeast Altus Plateau and is home to a sinister cult. Once you reach Dominula, travel all the way up north until you reach the Church.

Godskin apostle will appear as a roadblock to your progress. This great enemy uses its sickle and black flame incantations to inflict damage upon players. The best way to deal with Godskin Apostle is to keep your distance and only hit him when there is an opening.

When his health drops below 40%, Godskin Apostle starts his second phase. In this phase, he extends his upper body and gets more violent with his attacks.

Run away when the Godskin Apostle slams his weapon into the ground as it signals an AoE attack.

Once defeated, Godskin Apostle of Dominula, Windmill Village, drops the Scouring Black Flame incantation in Elden Ring.

Scouring Black Flame Stats and Requirements

Scouring Black Flame requires a sacred seal and 28 Faith to cast. It also needs 21 FP and 36 Stamina per cast in addition to one spell slot.

Scouring Black Flame summons a wave of black flame that moves from the caster toward the enemy. Due to its height, you can’t hit rats or crawling enemies with it.

This spell deals fire damage and can be charged to deal an additional 22% damage.

Scouring Black Flame has a better range compared to the Black Flame incantation, but Black Flame wins in the raw damage output. It all boils down to user preference, as Scouring Flame is highly effective against large, non-mobile foes.