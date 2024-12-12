How To Get The Scholar’s Shield Sorcery In Elden Ring

Sorcery taught to the knights of Cuckoos by the Academy sorcerers, the Scholar’s Shield in Elden Ring enhances the shields’ defensive capabilities by applying magic to it.

In this guide, we will tell you how to acquire the Scholar’s Shield Sorcery and how you can use it to boost your defenses to the next level.

Scholar’s Shield Location in Elden Ring

Scholar’s Shield can be purchased for 2,500 Runes from the Sorceress Sellen. She can be found in the basement of the Waypoint Ruins.

These ruins can be found east of the Stranded Graveyard, where you start the game in Limgrave. Go through the small ravine containing the Dragon-Burnt Ruins until you reach the Waypoint Ruins near the border of the Mistwood.

Once you reach its basement, you will encounter a mini-boss, Mad Pumpkin Head. This boss inflicts Blood Loss build-up with its attacks. It has a massive head that protects it from any damage.

Circle around the boss and try to hit on the back or legs for maximum damage. Once the boss is defeated, you can now open the back door to meet Sellen at her laboratory.

Talk to Sellen to show interest in Sorcery and start her questline. This will allow you to purchase the Scholar’s Shield Sorcery from her for 2,500 Runes.

Scholar’s Shield Stats and Requirements

Scholar’s Shield is a Glintstone Sorcery that applies magic to the compatible shield and increases defense considerably.

This spell requires 10 Intelligence and staff to cast, and it costs 30 FP per cast.

It can be enhanced by using the Glintstone Academy Staff. To cast this spell, you must have a staff in one hand and a compatible shield in the other.

Once cast, Scholar’s Shield reduces your Stamina consumption by 35% and increases your defense by 30% (70% magic defense) for the next 60 seconds.

This spell benefits from the Old Lord’s Talisman to increase its duration up to 78 seconds. You can also use the Greatshield Talisman to increase physical defense by 44%.