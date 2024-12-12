How To Get Agheel’s Flame Incantation In Elden Ring

A superior incantation of Dragon Communion, Agheel’s Flame in Elden Ring allows the caster to summon a dragonhead to spew fire. This spell deals fire damage to the enemies, burning them to a crisp, something the dead of the Lands Between yearn for.

In this guide, we will tell you how to acquire Agheel’s Flame incantation and how you can use it.

Agheel’s Flame Location

Being a Dragon Communion incantation, Agheel’s Flame can be purchased from the Cathedral of Dragon Communion in Caelid. However, you will need two Dragon Hearts and must defeat the Flying Dragon Agheel.

Agheel can be found near the Dragon-Burnt ruins in Limgrave. This place is directly east of where you start the game. Agheel has low HP and can be defeated pretty easily on Torrent’s back.

Once you kill Agheel, head to the Cathedral of Dragon Communion in southern Caelid. It is right next to the Caelid Catacombs, southeast of the Swamp of Aeonia.

FYI If Agheel’s Flame does not appear for you in the list of Dragon Communion incantations, it is not a bug. You just need to defeat Agheel first.

Interact with the altar inside the cathedral and offer two dragon hearts (which can be obtained by killing dragons) to purchase Agheel’s Flame incantation in the Elden Ring.

Agheel’s Flame Stats and Requirements

Agheel’s Flame summons a dragon head that allows the players to get airborne and spew fire upon enemies. You will need a sacred seal in addition to 23 Faith and 15 Arcane to cast it.

This breath incantation deals fire damage and costs 36 FP. It also uses one spell slot and 60 Stamina.

When compared to the Dragonfire incantation, Agheel’s Flame deals roughly 20% more damage. However, it has a longer wind-up than Dragonfire.

FYI Agheel’s Flame can be cast while jumping but can’t be used on Torrent’s back.

This spell is arguably better than Smarag’s Glintstone Flame as it can be buffed with Flame, Grant Me Strength incantation to deal more damage.