How To Get The Flame Fortification Spell In Elden Ring

An incantation of the Two Fingers faithful, the Flame Fortification grants the caster additional protection against the fire attacks. A sorcery crafted to help tarnished overcome their foes, this spell is particularly useful to survive the onslaught of Fire Giants.

Let us help you locate the Flame Fortification spell in Elden Ring and how to use it effectively.

Flame Fortification Location in Elden Ring

Flame Fortification can be purchased for 3000 Runes from Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold. To reach the Roundtable Hold, proceed through Limgrave until you reach Stormgate Site of Grace.

Accept Melina’s Accord to get Torrent and reach the Stormhill. Go northeast until you find the entrance of Stormveil Castle. Rest at the site of grace before Margit the Fell Omen.

At this point, Melina will appear and offer to take you to the Roundtable Hold. Brother Corhyn can be found right next to the big table. He has ragged clothes and eyes covered.

Talk to Brother Corhyn and show interest in earning sorceries. This will allow you to purchase Flame Fortification for 3000 Rune from Brother Corhyn.

If you somehow miss Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold, progress the game until you reach the Altus Plateau. Talk to Corhyn on a road northeast of the Altus Plateau Junction Site of Grace to purchase Flame Fortification.

Flame Fortification Stats and Requirements

Flame Fortification is a Two Fingers sorcery that grants the caster increased protection against Fire attacks.

This spell requires 10 Faith and a sacred seal to cast. It also costs 20 FP and 13 Stamina for each cast in addition to one spell slot.

Flame Fortification increases Fire Resistance by 35% (+10 in PvP) for the next 90 seconds. As a body buff, it doesn’t stack with other body buffs. However, it does stack with Golden Vow as it is an Aura Buff.

An upgraded version of Flame Protection called Flame Protect Me can be obtained later in the game. It has better Fire Resistance and stacks better with other spells.