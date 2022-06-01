V Rising Clay Farm Locations Guide

Clay is a resource in V Rising that you can acquire early on in the game. This guide will provide you with the best locations to farm Clay in V Rising.

V Rising Clay Farm Locations

Clay is a farmable resource in V Rising, and unlike Exquisite Hearts, it’s fairly easy to find. The best location to farm Clay in V Rising is at the Farbane Woods.

Farbane Woods

To get Clay, all you have to do is visit Farbane Woods and engage in fights against bandits at camps and loot chests. That’s all you have to do to acquire Clay in the area.

However, one specific place in the Farbane Woods provides you the highest rate of Clay than any other area, and that place is the Bandit Sulphur Quarry.

Although the Bandit Sulphur Quarry is best for producing Sulphur, it’s also well known for occasionally providing Clay as a resource.

Head into the western end of the Farbane Woods to find the Bandit Sulphur Quarry and start looting chests, NPCs, and even barrels to obtain the maximum number of Clay possible.

Ordering Servants

Additionally, the quickest way to get Clay in V Rising is by ordering your servants to do the job for you. This will save your time finding the resources needed, and in the meantime, you can focus on improving your base instead.

This process can be done by building a Castle Throne. To build a Castle Throne, you need to possess an Iron Brick Recipe and a bunch of Iron Ore.

This requires you to collect 24 Stone Bricks, 16 Iron Ingots, and 4 Greater Blood Essences. Once all the items are collected, place them and then order your servants to collect resources scattered around the Bandit Sulphur Quarry.

Once the exploration is completed, the servants will return with what they found, which can even include Clay, making this the easiest way to acquire Clay in V Rising.