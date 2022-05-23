In a survival game like V Rising, choosing where to build your base is one of the most crucial decisions you’ll make during your playthrough of the game. To help you out with this tough decision, we’ve prepared this guide for you which will go over the Best Base Locations in V Rising.

V Rising Best Base Locations

For players new to the survival game genre, putting a lot of time and effort into picking out the best spot for your base may seem like a trivial thing to do, but seasoned players know how important it really is.

Whatever location you choose for your base in V Rising will have a significant impact on the trajectory of your playthrough. Each area has its own types of resources, mobs, NPCs and dungeons available.

So let’s say you settle in an area that lacks some resources that you need to use often, like Leather, Whetstone and Sulphur, you’ll end up wasting a lot of time exploring just to find those resources.

Therefore, it’s necessary to spend some time figuring out the best spot for your base. To help you out with that, this guide covers the best base locations in V Rising.

When choosing the best spot for your base, there are few important factors you need to consider.

The first factor is the security offered by the spot. The spot needs to be in an area where you won’t constantly be harassed by mobs and players.

The second factor is the resources available in the area. It does not need to have all kinds of resources readily available, but it’ll be very beneficial for you if the area has common resources present in abundance.

Finally, the third factor is the dungeons available in the area. Looting dungeons is a very important aspect of the game as it’s one of the best ways to farm resources. So, building your base in an area where you have quick access to dungeon(s) can help you out a lot during your playthrough.

An important thing to keep in mind is that you can’t just build your base anywhere on the map. To find out which area allows you to build a base, open up your map and look at that spot. If it’s a build-able area, you’ll see a little ramp at that spot on the map.

The best base locations in V Rising are marked in the map image below.

Base Spots #1-4 are located in Farbane Woods, which is the starting zone of V Rising. These spots are for brand new players who want to settle down quickly, but they’re far from the best base spots in the game.

Since these spots are in the starting zone, you won’t have many resources, mobs, dungeons and NPCs near your base, so it’s better to build your base in a different region.

Base Spots #5-9 are located in Dunley Farmlands, which is arguably the best place to build your base at in V Rising. This is the central region of the game’s world, so it gives easy access to every other location. It also has all kinds of mobs, dungeons and resources available.

Base Spots #11-14 are located in the Silverlight Hills. This region is the only area in the game where you can find Silver, which is a very important resource for late-game crafting.

Do note that these base spots are not suitable for newer players as Silverlight Hills as all kinds of powerful and dangerous enemies lurking. And since this region is in the corner of the map, you’ll be cut off from the region at the opposite corner.

Base Spots #15-17 are located in the Cursed Forest. If you choose to build your base in these spots, you’ll always have iron available near you. But building your base is quite difficult here since there’s an array of deadly mobs roaming around, so these base spots are suited for late-game players.

Farbane Woods

As this is the area where you start your playthrough of V Rising, it’s far from the ideal location to build your base.

When it comes to the pros of this area, the only good about it is the fact that you’ll be very familiar with it since you start out here. And you’ll also be quite safe since it’s designed to be newbie-friendly.

But that’s about it when it comes to the positives. As for the cons of the area, the biggest one is the fact that it is located far away from all the best places to farm resources.

This means that if you build your base here, you’ll need to constantly go out exploring in search of resources, which will waste a lot of your time.

Dunley Farmlands

Dunley Farmlands is located in the center of the map. If you choose to settle here, you’ll be reaping a multitude of benefits.

The Dunley Farmlands has an abundance of many resources, including iron, cotton and quartz. It also has the Haunted Iron Mine where you can farm loads of iron.

There’s also the Dunley Monastery present in the area, which you can loot to get glass, scrolls quartz and Mourning Lily.

The biggest benefit of building your base in the Dunley Farmlands is the fact that you’ll be right in the middle of the map, so you’ll have easy access to every other location.

Another great thing about the Dunley Farmlands is that it’s catered mostly towards beginner players, so you won’t be fighting for your life if you choose to settle here. This makes the Dunley Farmlands the overall best place to build your base in V Rising.

The only downside to building your base in the Dunley Farmlands is that you’ll be an easy target for other players, as this is a very common spot for people to build their bases. This means that you’ll have to take extra measures to fortify your base.

Silverlight Hills

The Silverlight Hill is located on the far-western side of the map and it’s an extremely important area in the world of V Rising.

The reason for that is the fact that Silver, an important late-game resource, can only be found in Silverlight Hills. So this serves as the biggest benefit of building your base in this area, as you’ll have all the Silver you need right next to you.

Another great thing about Silverlight Hills are the NPCs present there. This area has the best Trolls, Servants, Slaves in the game, and you’ll be able to use them to keep your base protected at all times.

When it comes to the downsides of building your base in Silverlight Hills, the biggest one is that this area is designed for late-game exploration. This means that you’ll have a very hard time staying alive and exploring here early on in your playthrough.

Another downside comes from the fact that Silverlight Hills is completely disconnected from Cursed Forest, which is another important area you need to explore.

Cursed Forest

The Cursed Forest is located all the at the north-eastern edge of the map. Despite its unfortunate location, there’s a lot of benefits of building your base here.

The Cursed Forest’s biggest strength is its extreme abundance of iron ore deposits. If you build your base here, you’ll always have iron available.

The next biggest upside is the animal life of the forest. You’ll find all kinds of animals in the Cursed Forest, so it serves as a perfect hunting spot. Not only will you be able to farm loads of iron if you choose to settle here, you’ll also be able to get loads of mats.

When it comes to the downside of building your base in the Cursed Forest, the biggest downside arises from the forest’s location. You’re at the edge of the map, so you’ll be far away from all the other areas.

And on top of that, you’ll be completely cut off from Silverlight Hills, which is a crucial area to explore later on in the game.

Another downside of the area is that you’ll have to fight all kinds of vicious mobs to survive here, so you need to be powerful enough to take them down before you can settle here. This makes the Cursed Forest catered towards late-game players, just like Silverlight Hills.