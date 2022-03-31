Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Best Multiclass Combos and Class Combinations

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands gives you an ultimate choice to combine your favorite classes. This guide will discuss the best multiclass combos and class combinations in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Multiclass Combinations

Although you start with only a singular class when you first pick up Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, halfway through the game, you will unlock the ability to pick up a second class.

The secondary class will be mixed with your primary class giving you access to both classes’ abilities. Any class that can be chosen as primary is available to be picked as a secondary class.

The secondary class you choose will be permanent until the end of the game. After you have beaten the game, you will be able to change your secondary class freely.

Although you can choose and make any combination work, some classes complement each other’s abilities and have clear synergies. Therefore, it’s best to make your decision wisely.

Best Class Combination in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Below, we have listed some of the best multiclass combinations you can go for in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. These cater to many playstyles, so you are bound to find one that perfectly suits your style.

Ber-Zerker/Graveborn Combo

Graveborn class allows players to sacrifice their health to launch devastating dark magic attacks. This ability frequently leaves you in low health and can be fatal if a hoard of enemies surrounds you.

Ber-Zerker’s line of attack depends upon slowing the enemy down with frost and then using a heavy melee attack while they are slow. Additionally, the Dreadwind ability allows you to get out of a jam when enemies surround you.

By combining Graveborn and Ber-Zerker, you can easily deal heavy damage, and when you are low on health, you can use Ber-Zerker’s abilities to get out of there.

The Demi-Lich companion also comes in handy when you are in a fix.

Spellshot/Spore Warden Combo

Another great combination is Spellshot and Spore Warden. The Spellshot class relies heavily on spells and magic. It is a difficult class to master for beginners as you have to keep an eye on the cooldowns constantly.

Spore Warden is one of the most versatile classes in the game. The majority of the abilities of the Spore Warden class rely heavily on distance and speed. The frost tornadoes will cause panic amongst enemies.

Pairing Spellshot and Spore Warden will allow us to overcome the shortcomings of each class’s abilities. Spellshot class has a cooldown timer for most of its spells.

This is where Spore Warden’s Mushroom Companion ability comes into play. It will distract enemies, allowing you to regroup and refresh your spells.

After unlocking the ‘War Caster’ skill, the ‘Sever the Thread’ skill will allow you to instantly reload your gun and refresh your spells after you get a critical hit or a kill. You won’t ever have to manually reload your gun with this ability.

Spore Warden/Clawbringer Combo

This combination is one of the most powerful combinations if utilized correctly. The Spore Warden’s abilities include frost tornadoes, and its mushroom companion has poison attacks such as spore cloud.

On the other hand, Clawbringer can create fire novas, and its Wyvern companion also breathes fire. If you choose the Storm Dragon’s Judgment, you can use solid lightning attacks.

If we combine both of these classes, we will have 4 out of 5 attack types in our arsenal, giving us control of the battlefield in most situations. If you want all 5, you can include Dark Magic Spells.

Conclusion

Although these classes work well with each other, several combinations might be just as good, if not better. You can experiment will all types of combinations post-game and decide what works for you.

Spore Warden is still one of the most versatile classes in the game, which works with every other class. So you can start experimenting from there. You can always change the combination at the Quick Change Station whenever you feel like it.