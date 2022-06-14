The Sims 4 Self Employed Career Guide

In Sims 4, you have the option to be Self Employed and be your boss. In Self Employed career, you will mostly sell items you create or get. Most players confuse it with the Freelancer career in Sims 4, but it is a little different.

This guide will cover all the details you need about the Self-Employed Career in Sims 4, like its skills, traits, work options, and cheats.

How to Become Self Employed in The Sims 4?

To become a Self Employed Sim, the first thing you will need to do is register yourself with the Ministry of Labor. Because even if you are making money, your employment status will be unemployed.

To do so, you must call the Ministry of Labor and choose a career title. You don’t have to do this if you are a Freelancer because, in that case, you have an employment status according to the chosen profession.

In Self Employed career, you will be selling items you create or get, which will be available in your inventory. Simply click on the item and drag it to sell to earn money from it.

If you have some gigs like licensing your music or book publishing, you need to go to the mailbox and select it from there.

Best Skills and Traits For Self Employed

The best skills and traits for Self Employed depend on your chosen profession. The traits and skills for all the professions are covered in our separate guides, so you can check out that as per your chosen profession.

Self-Employed Work Options in The Sims 4

Gardening

The Self Employed career lets you choose gardening if you have a garden. You can sell almost everything you grow in your garden but some items that can earn you a good profit are given below.

Orchids

Blackberry

Grapes

Fishing

Fishing is another profession that you can choose. In this Self Employed career, you can sell Fish you caught before it gets foul. Drag the Fish from your inventory to Sell square for selling it.

Inventing

Investing is another great Self Employed career that allows you to invent and sell new objects. Once you have invented something, it will appear in your inventory, and you can sell it by dragging it to the Sell square.

This can make you a lot of money, depending upon how great your invention is.

Photography

Selling photos to make money is another Self Employed career for you if you love Photography. Although this can’t make a lot of money, you can open your Photography Shop and earn some good money from this skill.

Painting

Painting is a great Self Employed career option if you want to sell your creations for a higher price. All you have to do is paint and then sell it to make out some good money.

Sculpting

Another art form that can make you some great cash is sculpting. But sculpting takes a lot of time and requires you to have high sculpting skills to sell your pieces at a higher price.

Writing

You can also write books to make money. You can either publish your books or sign up with a publisher. After that, you are completely ready to sell your books and make a profit from them. Along with the money, you will be getting royalties as well.

Music

You can choose music as a Self Employed career option and make a lot of money from it. You can either play music for tips in public places or license it to get a decent amount of royalties. You should do both to make a lot of money quickly.

But for licensing your music, you will need to reach level 9.

Best Mods For Playing Self-Employed in The Sims 4

Like the skill and traits, the best mods will depend on the Self Employed career you chose for your Sims. The best mod for painting would be different from gardening. Once you have selected a career path for your Sim, you can find the best mods in our guide for that career.

The Sims 4 Self-Employed Career Cheats

You can access these cheats by heading to the Cheat Console by pressing Ctrl + Shift + C.

If you are playing this game on Mac, you can use Command + Shift + C. For Console you can use R1 + R2 + L1 + L2. For Xbox One, you must press all four shoulder buttons to access the Cheat Console.

Once the Cheat Console appears, type Testingcheats True or Testingcheats and press enter to enable the cheats. For quick promotion, you can type careers.promote Self Employed, and Self Employed will promote to the next level. You can use this cheat till you get to the required level.

For leveling up some specific skills required for Self Employed Career, you can use the following cheats.