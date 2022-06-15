The Sims 4 Freelancer Career Guide

The Freelancer Career in The Sims 4 gives you the freedom to operate from home, at your speed, with little fear of getting terminated unless you truly slack off. Working as a Freelance Writer, Freelance Programmer, or Freelance artist will help you earn Simoleons for your family.

This guide will cover all the details you need about the Freelancer career in The Sims 4, like its skills, traits, career levels, best mods, and cheats.

How to Become a Freelancer in The Sims 4?

Go to Find a Job on your phone to begin working as a Freelancer. Or you can choose the Find a Job option from the Career Panel in the bottom right corner. You will see a set of careers here. Pick Freelancer and then choose an agency that will assist you in landing freelance gigs.

The options are available from which you can choose different skills for freelancing. These skills are

Freelance Programmer

Freelance Artist

Freelance Writer

All three Freelance Jobs need a computer. For the freelance artist, you’ll also need a digital sketchpad because they don’t utilize an easel and instead work with digital art.

Getting a Gig as a Freelancer

Every Sim day at 9 a.m., new Gigs are added. Go to the career panel in the lower right corner of the screen to pick a job for your Sim. You’ll notice your freelancing agency’s name and a little symbol that looks like a clipboard with a checkbox in the center that you may click.

From the pop-up menu, choose a job for your Sim. There will be a long list of jobs available. Few of these jobs will be greyed out since your Sim lacks the necessary skill level.

The title of the job, the amount of money you’ll make, the minimum level of expertise to accept the gig, and the deadline for the gig will all be displayed. You may utilize all of this data to decide as to which gig to accept.

Once you’ve decided on a position, you’ll see its prerequisites in your career panel, and you’ll have anything from 2-4 tasks to accomplish before the deadline. After you’ve chosen your gig, you may get started right away.

Completing a Gig as a Freelancer

Once your Sim has completed their job, go to their career panel to learn all you need to know. Like other professions, your total freelancing performance will be at the top.

After that, you’ll see the job title and when it’s due. Also, on the right side is a tiny garbage can where you may cancel the job if you no longer intend to pursue it or if it malfunctions for any reason.

Then you’ll see your assignments. When you hover your mouse over the job, the game will tell you how to do it.

The due date is vital to keep in mind so that you don’t submit your work late; however, you don’t have to wait until the deadline to submit it. You can submit the job as soon as you are done with it, even on the same day you selected it.

As a freelancer, you may take on as many tasks as you can accomplish and complete them one after another and earn a substantial sum of money.

Getting Work Rejected

The person you’ll be working for may dislike your work. Thankfully, you can just select the job in your collection and alter it before resubmitting it in the hopes that they would accept it and pay you.

Ranking Up as a Freelancer

Like other professions in The Sims 4, the freelancing profession allows you to advance; however, it operates a little more than other careers. Your day-to-day activities as a freelancer will not change when you advance in level. You will continue to execute gigs in the same manner as previously, and your job title will remain the same.

On the other hand, ranking higher will result in a 10% rise in your earnings for each gig. When first level up in the game, you’ll receive a Supreme Freelance Award worth 500 simoleons that you may display on your wall.

Best Skills and Traits For a Freelance Programmer

The best skills and traits for the Freelance Programmer are given below.

Geek

Genius

Ambitious

Best Skills and Traits For Freelance Artists

The best skills and traits for the Freelance Artist are given below.

Creative

Perfectionist

Art Lover

Best Skills and Traits For Freelance Writer

The best skills and traits for the Freelance Writer are given below.

Creative

Perfectionist

Book worm

Freelance Writer Career Levels and Job Ranks

The primary emphasis of a freelance writer’s work is writing, and they will spend many hours writing on a computer. Top ten lists, ghostwriting, and producing a fantasy novel are examples of activities that your Sim will be required to perform.

When you first reach the top of the performance bar in your freelance writing career, you will be awarded the supreme freelancing award and the Free Road Portable Computing Device. Free Road Portable Computing Device is a little laptop that is incredibly adorable and can let you work from any place.

There are a variety of gigs to pick from for Freelance Writers with varying skill levels, and they change daily. Be warned that gigs will disappear as the day progresses.

Gigs can be repeated. The amount your Sim is paid is determined by the gig’s starting compensation, although having a higher skill level and finishing the job promptly can help you earn more money. The payouts range from a few hundred Simoleons to tens of thousands of Simoleons.

The levels, jobs, and salaries of Freelance Writers are given below.

Level Job Salary 1 Get Paid to Write Top 10 List $145/Day 5 Ghost Writer for History Text Book $1365/Day 7 Brand New Fantasy Story Idea $2325/Day 10 Really Important Guy Here $4385/Day

Freelance Programmer Career Levels and Job Ranks

The major focus of a freelance programmer’s career is programming abilities. These Sims will be tasked with encrypting items, operating on Simstagram servers, and other activities. It’ll all be performed on your Sim’s computer, and the pay will be determined by the skill level and the time required to accomplish the task.

The levels, jobs, and salaries of Freelance Programmers are given below.

Level Job Salary 1 Looking for Encryption Person $185/Day 4 Crypto-Simming $1205/Day 5 Simstagram Servers $2695/Day 7 [REDACTED] $7265/Day

Freelance Artist Career Levels and Job Ranks

Painting skills on a digital sketchpad are the major emphasis of a freelance artist’s career. Sims will be tasked with jobs such as painting portraits, generating game icons, and giving demos to novice painters.

This Sims 4 artist career will boost your Sim’s creativity and make it easier for them to climb the ranks.

When you reach the top of the freelance artist career’s performance bar for the first time, you’ll be awarded the supreme freelance award and the Better as a Pair Paintings.

These are among the nicest art pieces in the game since they are leaning against the wall rather than hanging, giving them a distinct look.

The levels, jobs, and salaries of Freelance Artists are given below.

Level Job Salary 1 The Portrait of a Politician $175/Day 3 Young Artists Camp Demonstration $235/Day 5 Web 3.0 Logo $1315/Day 7 Indie Game Characters $2555/Day

The Sims 4 Freelancer Cheats

You may also use certain hacks to advance your Freelancer career. By hitting Ctrl + Shift + C, you may get to the Cheat Console and access these hacks.

You may use Command + Shift + C on a Mac and R1 + R2 + L1 + L2 on the console. You must press all four shoulder buttons to access the Cheat Console on Xbox One.

To activate the cheats, put Testingcheats True or Testingcheats on into the Cheat Console and hit Enter. For quick promotion, you can type careers.promote adult_freelancer_artist, adult_freelancer_agency_writer, or adult_freelancer_agency_programmer, and Freelancer will promote to the next level. You can use this cheat till you get to the required level.