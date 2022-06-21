Mods are essential to Sims 4 gameplay as they will enhance the overall user experience. Because of really interesting mods, players don’t lose interest in the game. So, in this guide, we decided to tell you about some of the best Sims 4 mods available for you and how you can install them.

How to Install Sims 4 Mods

For Windows

For installing the mod on Windows PC first, Unzip the download file if it is not already and move it to the mods folder. The location for the mods folder is the same as given above. “[Drive Name]:\Users\[User Name]\Documents\Electronic Arts\The Sims 4\Mods”.

You must enter the Drive name and User Name as per the location you use on your computer. After moving the unzipped files to the Mods folder, start the Sims 4 game. Now open the “Options” tab and select the “Game Options.”

Click the “Other” tab and ensure that the “Enable Custom Content and Mods” is checked. Once done, relaunch the game, and the mod will be ready for use.

For Mac

For installing the mod on Mac, first of all, Unzip the download file if it is not already and move it to the mods folder. You can find the Mods folder using the following address “Document/Electronic Arts”/The Sims 4/ Mods.”

If you don’t see a Mods folder, you can create a new one. After moving the unzipped files to the Mods folder, start the Sims 4 game. Now open the “Options” tab and select the “Game Options.”

Click the “Other” tab and ensure that the “Enable Custom Content and Mods” is checked. Once done, relaunch the game, and the mod will be ready for use.

Best Sims 4 Mods Ranked

The top 20 best Sims 4 Mods are given below.

Height Sliders

Automatic Beards

OMSP Shelf

Build/Buy

CRYSTAL CLEAR, NO CENSOR MOD

Wickedwhims Mod

1920s Styles

Belaoallure’s Street Fashion

MC Command Center

UI Cheats Extension

Gamer Trait

Lot Traits

Ebonix’s Hairs

Men’s Season

Life’s Drama

Meaningful Stories

PILLOW TALK MOD

SimDa Dating App

Longer/Shorter Pregnancy

Risky WooHoo

Create a Sim Mods

Create a Sims mods are used for changing the appearance of your Sims. With these mods, you can change how your Sim will look in Sims 4. Below you will find some of the best Create a Sim Mods.

Height Sliders

Source: ModTheSims

Height Sliders is a Create a Sim mod in Sims 4 that you can use for altering how tall your Sim would be. Without this mod, you can only adjust the width of your Sim, making them look weird. Because of this mod, you can drag their feet to increase or decrease the Sim’s height.

Automatic Beards

Source: ModTheSims

This mod fits well in both the Live and Create a Sim mod category as it can change the appearance of your Sim. This mod can speed up the beard-growing process of your Sims. Once the Sim has a long beard, it can be styled or shaved by going to the mirror.

Build Mode Mods

Build mode mods are used for building some new buildings in Sims 4, like apartments and houses. These mods help you build and find the debug items for a better quality build. Below you will find some of the best Sims 4 build mode mods.

OMSP Shelf

Source: PictureAmoebae

The OMSP Shelf is the best clutter placing mod available for Sims 4. Even if you are an expert in using your ALT key and 0 or 9 key for free placement and height adjustments, you can still make mistakes. Using the OMSP Shelf, you can add clutter to anything by acting as a placeholder surface.

Better Build/Buy

Source: TwistedMexi’s Patreon

Better Build/Buy mod by TwistedMexi is a great mod, especially for pro builders, as it will expand the number of rows while searching for the objects. With this mod, you can find debug items easily, and you don’t have to use some cheat.

Sims 4 Sex Mods

Sims 4 sex mods take adult content in Sims 4 to the next level. Below you will find some of the best Sims 4 sex mods.

CRYSTAL CLEAR, NO CENSOR MOD

Creator: Moxiemason’s

You must have noticed that when a Sim gets naked, a blur appears on them. So to remove that and take the adult content to the next level Moxiemason create a Crystal Clear, No Censor Mod. Because of this mod, the blur wouldn’t appear when your Sim gets naked.

Wickedwhims Mod

Creator: Turbodriver

Wickedwhims mod is known for sex stuff and new sex-themed traits, moodlets, whims, and reactions. This mod will provide you with an intimacy check for yourself and can be used for other adult subjects like exhibitionism, polyamorous relationships, and pregnancy.

Sims 4 Clothes Mods

Sims 4 clothes mods are used for finding some of the best clothes for your Sims according to your style preference. Below you will find some of the best Sims 4 clothes mods.

Happylifesims’ 1920s Styles

Source: Happylifesims’ Patreon

In this, you will find clothes inspired by the style of the 19th century. You will find all dress pieces like hats, suspenders, slacks, and more. You can find some more on the Happylifesims’ blog.

Belaoallure’s Street Fashion

Source: Belaoallure’s Patreon

Belaoallure’s is full of designs option available for you as a CC. You are going to find a lot of options in it, from Lingerie to streetwear. You will find some casual clothes as well, which most players like.

Sims 4 Gameplay Mods

Gameplay mods in Sims 4 give you more control over the gameplay. These mods can be used for changing settings or applying cheats, so you have more control over the game. Below you will find some of the best Sims 4 gameplay mods.

MC Command Center

It is a free mod that will give you more control over the Sims. You can use it to fix the employment rate of different Sims and can also check who is pregnant in the town and select the clothes for everyone.

You can have a full life with this mod without doing anything yourself. In simple words, you will control most things in Sims 4.

UI Cheats Extension

It is another free mod you can use for cheating in Sims 4. You can make a lot of money using this mod. Whenever you feel like you need some cash, you can type “Motherlode” and get the required amount.

This mod will memorize all the cheat codes available in the game, and to activate them, you will need a couple of clicks.

Sims 4 Trait Mods

Trist mods are used to boost some particular trait in Sims 4 to get the desired results. Below we have mentioned some of the best Sims 4 trait mods. You can find other ones as well as per your needs.

Gamer Trait

This trait can be used for leveling up your gaming skills quickly. You can become a streamer and make a lot of money using it. Install this mod as soon as you can become the best gamer.

Lot Traits

It is a very useful trait that can be used for selecting specific traits for a lot in Sims 4. You can use this lot trait mod for customizing your cities and towns. You will find customizations for Banks, train stations, airports, bakeries, and many more places. That’s why we recommend this lot trait mod to you.

Sims 4 Hair Mods

Hair mods are used to give different hairstyles to you in Sims 4. These mods come with unique and colorful styles for you Sims to choose from. Below you will find some of the best Sims 4 hair mods.

Ebonix’s Hairs

Source: Ebonix’s Patreon

In Ebonix’s Hairs CC, you will also find many hairstyles for men, women, and kids. If you want to explore more styles, you can also visit Ebonix’s blog.

JohnnySims’ Men’s Season

Source: Johnny’s Patreon

JohnnySims’ Men’s Season is a men’s hair CC especially designed for men. You will find some modern design in it and some 90s design. The collection is not limited, so it is guaranteed that you can find a style that you will like.

Sims 4 Realistic Mods

Realistic mods take Sims 4 as close to the real world as possible. In these mods, you will find many things in the real world. Below you can find some of the best Sims 4 realistic mods.

Life’s Drama

Source: SacrificialMods

As the name suggests, the Life’s Drama mod is used for adding new controversies to the game. You will find around 11 dramatic scenarios in the mod that can be used for many things like watching into others’ houses.

This mod will show you lots of spicy dramas, but it is not limited to watching others’ problems. You can also create some drama by yourself by using the “Exposing A Loved One” action.

Meaningful Stories

Creator: roBurky

Meaningful stories are one of the best mods for someone fond of telling stories. This mod plays a very important role in affecting your Sims mode. Using this mod, the Sims will give a very realistic reaction to many life events.

Sims 4 Romance Mods

Romance mods in Sims 4 are the adult category mods used for increasing the pleasure Sims get. Below you will find some of the best Sims 4 romance mods.

PILLOW TALK MOD

Creator: Shimrod101

This mod can be used for making woohoo a little more special by making Sims spend a little bit more time on pillow talk. Normally the Sim just run to the kitchen after a woohoo moment, but because of this mod, they can spend more time together for a romantic talk.

The creators have also added the actions like kissing, tickling, and whispering secrets to make it a more romantic mod.

SimDa Dating App

Creator: LittleMsSam

Simda daring app is another real-life romance mod for Sims. With this app, you can organize a date, one-night stand, and hook-up calls from NPCs. This mod will take romance to a new level in Sims 4.

Sims 4 Pregnancy Mods

As the name suggests, the Pregnancy mods are used for controlling the pregnancy in Sims 4. You can completely control the pregnancy and give birth to Sims. Below you will find some of the best Sims 4 pregnancy mods.

Longer/Shorter Pregnancy

Creator: Havem

This mod can be used if you don’t want to go through the normal three days of pregnancy in Sims 4. This mod can give you a long or short pregnancy in Sims 4.

Risky WooHoo

Creator: PolarBearSims

The Risky WooHoo can increase the chance of your Sim getting pregnant in Sims 4. This mod comes with different fertility levels. The chances of your Sims getting pregnant depend on where you do the dirty deed in this mod.