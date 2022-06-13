The Sims 4 Painter Career Guide

If you want to pursue the painter career in The Sims 4, you’ll have the liberty to work part-time in addition to another career. The professionals in this career can become mentors to a lot of their students, which is exciting. You will also get prizes in addition to the appraisal from the community and collectors.

Your odds of becoming a professional painter are much higher than in any other profession if you possess all the traits. This guide will provide you with all the information you need about the Painter career in The Sims 4, including the top talents, career levels, job rankings, best mods, and cheats.

How to Become a Painter Career in The Sims 4?

You will be given the choice of selecting a career for your sim. Several possibilities are available, including Politics, Military, Law, Writer, and much more.

After you have selected Painter as your career, you will not get any job options because you are working for yourself and as you wish. There are several ways you can sell your art:

Selling to Art Gallery

The biggest advantage of taking Painter as a career is that you can sell your paintings to the Art Gallery. They will pay you a 20% additional markup on your painting’s selling value. Not every painting can be sold in the Art Gallery, so you must produce masterpieces like Mona Lisa to sell there.

Open your own Art Store.

You can be the owner of your art store in Sims 4, but you have to have the “Get to Work Expansion Pack.” The biggest perk is that you can sell your art for more Markup here than in the Art Gallery.

The only hurdle will be the money you need to open the store. Also, you need to pay your employees to run the store, so it is always a gamble if it doesn’t work out.

Hiring an Agent

You also can hire an agent who will call you on different art galleries and events, and each time you get a call, you will get between $80-100. There will be times when the agent has no job for you, which improves as your levels rise.

Private collectors can also buy your paintings in several contracts and give you a 50% Markup on the selling price, which is very good for an artist.

Best Skills and Traits for Painter Career

Creative

Painting is a type of profession that you can’t learn one day, so inspiration plays a big part in making masterpieces. If you are creative enough, you will inspiration by rough painting images from the mind cloud.

Outgoing

If you want to become a Patron of the Arts in the future, the outgoing attribute will benefit you because you will mentor the young artist, and the more social you are, the better it is.

But you don’t need to worry if you don’t have this trait because you can build it by chatting to other sims. You must be extremely extroverted to be outgoing so check before investing time that your sim is not introverted.

Genius

If someone says to you that mixing a bunch of colors is an easy job, but in reality, it is not, and you have to be a genius if you want to be a Picasso. You also need to concentrate more on the logic skill because to make meaningful paintings; you must have this skill.

Painter Career Levels and Job Ranks

Level Job Salary 1 Palette Cleaner $168/day 2 Art Book Collator $184/day 3 Hungry Artist $208/day 4 Watercooler Dabbler $232/day 5 Canvas Creator $280/day 6 Imaginative Imagist $308/day

Master of the Real Career Levels and Job Ranks

Level Job Salary 7 Color Theory Critic $420/day 8 Fine-Art Aficionado $630/day 9 Composition Curator $1362/day 10 Patron of the Arts $1640/day

Patron of the Arts Career Levels and Job Ranks

Level Job Salary 7 Artist En Residence $585/day 8 Professional Painter $700/day 9 Illustrious Illustrator $1400/day 10 Master of the Real $2460/day

Best Mods for Playing Painter Career in The Sims

Painter Work from Home

This mod will allow you to work from home. You will earn more money as compared to sim working a job as your one assignment will give you half of your level’s daily salary. If you have not chosen a branch, you will get two basic tasks daily. You will get the tasks mentioned below:

Painting in many styles.

Painting emotional works of art.

Shooting pictures, making sculptures, initiating street sales, and discussing art.

If you choose to become Patron of the Arts branch, then you will be assigned additional social tasks like:

Sim’s meeting in surrounding towns.

Coaching other sims in the art of painting.

Delivering motivational talks.

The Sims 4 Painter Career Cheats

You must press Control + Shift + C to go to the cheating menu. After you’ve gotten to the menu, type testingcheats on or testing cheats true and press enter. After that, input any of the following codes to activate them:

Promote

You may use “careers.promote painter” to advance your sim’s painter career and get a promotion to the next level, which pays more.

Demote

If you wish your sim to go back a level, use “careers. Demote painter” If you’ve already picked a professional branch, this hack won’t let you go back.