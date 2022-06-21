You can install different Expansion Packs for Sims 4 to enhance the overall gameplay. You will find different expansion packs, game packs, stuff packs, kits, and bundles for adding different mechanics and stuff to the game. This guide will cover some of the best Sims 4 Expansion Packs so it can get easier for you to choose the pack according to your needs.

Best Sims 4 Expansion Packs and DLC

Expansion packs in Sims 4 include major new features and cost you around $39.99. You can find them at discounted prices as well during some promotions. Below you will find all the expansion packs and their features so you can choose the best expansion pack for you.

Get To Work

Get Together

City Living

Cats & Dogs

Seasons

Get Famous

Island Living

Discover University

Eco Lifestyle

Snowy Escape

Cottage Living

The Get to Work expansion pack comes with the following additions.

1 New Life State

3 New active Career

1 New Skill

Magnolia Promenade

Office Site (hidden)

Sixam (hidden)

274 New Build Mode Items

202 new CAS items

Get Together

The Get-Together expansion pack comes with the following additions.

2 New Traits

1 New Aspiration

2 New Skills

Windenburg

321 New Build Mode Items

108 new CAS items

City Living

The City Living expansion pack comes with the following additions.

3 New Branching Careers

1 New Trait

1 New Aspiration

1 New Skill

San Myshuno

269 New Build Mode Items

115 new CAS items

Cats and Dogs

The Cats and Dogs expansion pack comes with the following additions.

2 New Traits

1 New Aspiration

2 New Skills

Brindleton Bay

317 New Build Mode Items

188 new CAS items

Seasons

The Seasons expansion pack comes with the following additions.

1 New Branching Career

1 New after-school Activity

1 New Skill

1 New Hidden Skill

158 New Build Mode Items

149 New CAS Items

Get Famous

The Get Famous expansion pack comes with the following additions.

1 New Active Career

1 New After-School Activity

1 New Trait

2 New Aspirations

2 New Skills

Del Sol Valley

259 New Build Mode Items

140 new CAS items

Island Living

The Island Living expansion pack comes with the following additions.

1 New Life State

1 New Branching Career

3 New Part-Time Jobs

2 New Traits

1 New Aspiration

Sulani

164 New Build Mode Items

136 New CAS Items

University

The University expansion pack comes with the following additions.

1 New Life State

3 New Branching Careers

2 New After-School Activities

13 University Degrees

1 New Aspiration

2 New Skills

Britechester

181 New Build Mode Items

119 new CAS items

Eco Lifestyle

The Eco Lifestyle expansion pack comes with the following additions.

1 New Branching Career

1 New Freelance Career

4 New Traits

2 New Aspirations

2 New Skills

Evergreen Harbor

170 New Build Mode Items

123 new CAS items

Snowy Escape

The Snowy Escape expansion pack comes with the following additions.

1 New Branching Career

2 New Traits

2 New Aspirations

3 New Skills

New Lifestyles Feature

Komorebi

178 New Build Mode Items

134 new CAS item

Cottage Living

The Cottage Living expansion pack comes with the following additions.

2 New Traits

1 New Aspiration

1 New Skill

Henford-on-Bagley

160 New Build Mode Items

132 new CAS items

Best Sims 4 Game Packs

Game packs come between expansion packs and stuff packs and have features just as their position. You can get game packs in a price range of $ 19.99. Below you can find all the game packs and features they offer to choose the best ones.

Outdoor Retreat

Spa Day

Dine Out

Vampires

Parenthood

Jungle Adventure

StrangerVille

Realm of Magic

Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

Dream Home Decorator

My Wedding Stories

Outdoor Retreat

The Outdoor Retreat game pack comes with the following additions.

1 New Trait

1 New Aspiration

1 New Skill

Granite Falls (vacation world).

80 New Build Mode Items

74 new CAS items

Spa Day

The Spa Day game pack comes with the following additions.

1 New Trait

3 New Aspirations

1 New Skill

132 New Build Mode Items

64 New CAS Items (including new Nail Art categories)

Dine Out

The Dine Out game pack comes with the following additions.

125 New Build Mode Items

26 New CAS Items

Vampires

The Vampires game pack comes with the following additions.

1 New Life State

3 New Aspirations

2 New Skills

Forgotten Hollow

130 New Build Mode Items

72 new CAS items

Parenthood

The Parenthood game pack comes with the following additions.

1 New Aspiration

1 New Skill

87 New Build Mode Items

52 new CAS items

Jungle Adventure

The Jungle Adventure game pack comes with the following additions.

2 New Aspirations

2 New Skills

Selvadorada (vacation world)

168 New Build Mode Items

41 New CAS Items

StrangerVille

The StrangerVille game pack comes with the following additions.

1 New Branching Career

1 New Trait

1 New Aspiration

StrangerVille

101 New Build Mode Items

40 new CAS items

Realm of Magic

The Realm of Magic game pack comes with the following additions.

1 New Life State

2 New Aspirations

Glimmerbrook

Plus, The Realm Of Magic (Hidden)

74 New Build Mode Items

55 New CAS Items

Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

The Star Wars: Journey to Batuu game pack comes with the following additions.

3 New Aspirations

Batuu (vacation world)

134 New Build Mode Items

115 new CAS items

Dream Home Decorator

The Dream Home game pack comes with the following additions.

1 New Active Career

135 New Build Mode Items

59 new CAS items

My Wedding Stories

The My Wedding Stories game pack comes with the following additions.

Tartosa

80 New Build Mode Items

86 new CAS items

Best Sims 4 Stuff Packs

These are the smallest full DLC packs you can find for the game. In most of them, you will just get the objects and clothing options, but few will come with new careers and skills. Below you will find details about all these stuff packs so you can choose the best one.

Luxury Party Stuff

Perfect Patio Stuff

Cool Kitchen Stuff

Spooky Stuff

Movie Hangout Stuff

Romantic Garden Stuff

Kids Room Stuff

Backyard Stuff

Vintage Glamour Stuff

Bowling Night Stuff

Fitness Stuff

Toddler Stuff

Laundry Day Stuff

My First Pet Stuff

Moschino Stuff

Tiny Living Stuff

Nifty Knitting Stuff

Paranormal Stuff

Luxury Party Stuff

The Luxury Party stuff pack comes with the following additions.

12 New Build Mode Items

41 new CAS items

Perfect Patio Stuff

The Perfect Patio stuff pack comes with the following additions.

32 New Build Mode Items

12 new CAS items

Cool Kitchen Stuff

The Cool Kitchen stuff pack comes with the following additions.

23 New Build Mode Items

29 new CAS items

Spooky Stuff

The Seasons expansion pack comes with the following additions.

33 New Build Mode Items

37 New CAS Items

Movie Hangout Stuff

The Movie Hangout stuff pack comes with the following additions.

34 New Build Mode Items

27 new CAS items

Romantic Garden Stuff

The Romantic Garden stuff pack comes with the following additions.

32 New Build Mode Items

19 New CAS Items

Kids Room Stuff

The Kids Room stuff pack comes with the following additions.

41 New Build Mode Items

30 new CAS items

Backyard Stuff

The Backyard stuff pack comes with the following additions.

39 New Build Mode Items

24 new CAS items

Vintage Glamour Stuff

The Vintage Glamour Stuff pack comes with the following additions.

41 New Build Mode Items

27 New CAS Items

Bowling Night Stuff

The Bowling Night stuff pack comes with the following additions.

1 New Skill

35 New Build Mode Items

20 new CAS items

Fitness Stuff

The Fitness stuff pack comes with the following additions.

1 New Hidden Skill

33 New Build Mode Items

17 new CAS items

Toddler Stuff

The Toddler stuff pack comes with the following additions.

23 New Build Mode Items

29 new CAS items

Laundry Day Stuff

The Laundry Day stuff pack comes with the following additions.

48 New Build Mode Items

20 new CAS items

My First Pet Stuff

My First Pet stuff pack comes with the following additions.

35 New Build Mode Items

27 new CAS items

Moschino Stuff

The Moschinio stuff pack comes with the following additions.

1 New Freelance Career

38 New Build Mode Items

24 new CAS items

Tiny Living Stuff

The Tiny Living stuff pack comes with the following additions.

34 New Build Mode Items

32 new CAS items

Nifty Knitting Stuff

The Nifty Knitting Stuff pack comes with the following additions.

1 New Skill

23 New Build Mode Items

38 New CAS Items (+ skill-based unlockables)

Paranormal Stuff

The Paranormal Stuff pack comes with the following additions.

1 New Freelance/Active Career

1 New Skill

39 New Build Mode Items

32 new CAS items

Best Sims 4 Kits

In Sims, 4 kits are small packs containing small packets of Build Mode items and CAS. Their cost is much less than the other packs. Below you will find some of the best kits in Sims 4.

Throwback Fit Kit

Country Kitchen Kit

Bust the Dust Kit

Courtyard Oasis Kit

Industrial Loft Kit

Fashion Street Kit

Incheon Arrivals Kit

Blooming Rooms Kit

Modern Menswear Kit

Carnaval Streetwear Kit

Décor to the Max Kit

Moonlight Chic Kit

Little Campers Kit

Throwback Fit Kit

The Throwback Fit Kit is a Farmhouse, Kitchen Decor-themed kit that comes with the following additions.

23 new CAS items

Country Kitchen Kit

The Country Kitchen Kit is another farmhouse decor-themed kit with the following additions.

15 New Build Mode Items

Bust the Dust Kit

The Bust, the Dusk Kit, is a Vacuum cleaner and dust accumulation-themed kit that comes with the following additions.

2 New Aspirations

5 New Build Mode Items

Courtyard Oasis Kit

The Courtyard Oasis Kit is a Moroccan-Inspired courtyard spaces-themed kit with the following additions.

New CAS Items and Build Modes

22 New Build Mode Items

Industrial Loft Kit

The Industrial Loft Kit is a Brooklyn-Inspired converted loft living-themed kit with the following additions.

26 New Build Mode Items

Fashion Street Kit

The Fashion Street Kit is a Mumbai-Inspired fashion-themed kit with the following additions.

26 new CAS items

Incheon Arrivals Kit

The Incheon Arrivals Kit is a Seoul-Inspired fashion-themed kit with the following additions.

22 new CAS items

Blooming Rooms Kit

The Blooming Rooms Kit is an Indoor Plants-themed kit with the following additions.

24 New Build Mode Items

Modern Menswear Kit

The Modern menswear Kit is a London-Inspired men’s fashion-themed kit with the following additions.

23 new CAS items

Carnaval Streetwear Kit

The Carnaval Streetwear Kit is a Brazilian-Inspired fashion-themed kit with the following additions.

26 new CAS items

Décor to the Max Kit

The Décor to the Max Kit is a Maximalist Interior design-themed kit with the following additions.

23 New Build Mode Items

Moonlight Chic Kit

The Moonlight Chic Kit is a Paris-inspired Eveningwear-themed kit with the following additions.

33 new CAS items

Little Campers Kit

The Little Campers Kit is a Backyard Camping-themed kit with the following additions.

25 New Build Mode Items

Best Sims 4 Bundles

Bundles are the combination of the expansion pack, game pack, and stuff pack that will cost you a good amount of money. Below you will find some of the best Sims 4 pre-made bundles.

The details of individual bundles can be found above in the relevant section.