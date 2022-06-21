You can install different Expansion Packs for Sims 4 to enhance the overall gameplay. You will find different expansion packs, game packs, stuff packs, kits, and bundles for adding different mechanics and stuff to the game. This guide will cover some of the best Sims 4 Expansion Packs so it can get easier for you to choose the pack according to your needs.
Best Sims 4 Expansion Packs and DLC
Expansion packs in Sims 4 include major new features and cost you around $39.99. You can find them at discounted prices as well during some promotions. Below you will find all the expansion packs and their features so you can choose the best expansion pack for you.
- Get To Work
- Get Together
- City Living
- Cats & Dogs
- Seasons
- Get Famous
- Island Living
- Discover University
- Eco Lifestyle
- Snowy Escape
- Cottage Living
Get to Work
The Get to Work expansion pack comes with the following additions.
- 1 New Life State
- 3 New active Career
- 1 New Skill
- Magnolia Promenade
- Office Site (hidden)
- Sixam (hidden)
- 274 New Build Mode Items
- 202 new CAS items
Get Together
The Get-Together expansion pack comes with the following additions.
- 2 New Traits
- 1 New Aspiration
- 2 New Skills
- Windenburg
- 321 New Build Mode Items
- 108 new CAS items
City Living
The City Living expansion pack comes with the following additions.
- 3 New Branching Careers
- 1 New Trait
- 1 New Aspiration
- 1 New Skill
- San Myshuno
- 269 New Build Mode Items
- 115 new CAS items
Cats and Dogs
The Cats and Dogs expansion pack comes with the following additions.
- 2 New Traits
- 1 New Aspiration
- 2 New Skills
- Brindleton Bay
- 317 New Build Mode Items
- 188 new CAS items
Seasons
The Seasons expansion pack comes with the following additions.
- 1 New Branching Career
- 1 New after-school Activity
- 1 New Skill
- 1 New Hidden Skill
- 158 New Build Mode Items
- 149 New CAS Items
Get Famous
The Get Famous expansion pack comes with the following additions.
- 1 New Active Career
- 1 New After-School Activity
- 1 New Trait
- 2 New Aspirations
- 2 New Skills
- Del Sol Valley
- 259 New Build Mode Items
- 140 new CAS items
Island Living
The Island Living expansion pack comes with the following additions.
- 1 New Life State
- 1 New Branching Career
- 3 New Part-Time Jobs
- 2 New Traits
- 1 New Aspiration
- Sulani
- 164 New Build Mode Items
- 136 New CAS Items
University
The University expansion pack comes with the following additions.
- 1 New Life State
- 3 New Branching Careers
- 2 New After-School Activities
- 13 University Degrees
- 1 New Aspiration
- 2 New Skills
- Britechester
- 181 New Build Mode Items
- 119 new CAS items
Eco Lifestyle
The Eco Lifestyle expansion pack comes with the following additions.
- 1 New Branching Career
- 1 New Freelance Career
- 4 New Traits
- 2 New Aspirations
- 2 New Skills
- Evergreen Harbor
- 170 New Build Mode Items
- 123 new CAS items
Snowy Escape
The Snowy Escape expansion pack comes with the following additions.
- 1 New Branching Career
- 2 New Traits
- 2 New Aspirations
- 3 New Skills
- New Lifestyles Feature
- Komorebi
- 178 New Build Mode Items
- 134 new CAS item
Cottage Living
The Cottage Living expansion pack comes with the following additions.
- 2 New Traits
- 1 New Aspiration
- 1 New Skill
- Henford-on-Bagley
- 160 New Build Mode Items
- 132 new CAS items
Best Sims 4 Game Packs
Game packs come between expansion packs and stuff packs and have features just as their position. You can get game packs in a price range of $ 19.99. Below you can find all the game packs and features they offer to choose the best ones.
- Outdoor Retreat
- Spa Day
- Dine Out
- Vampires
- Parenthood
- Jungle Adventure
- StrangerVille
- Realm of Magic
- Star Wars: Journey to Batuu
- Dream Home Decorator
- My Wedding Stories
Outdoor Retreat
The Outdoor Retreat game pack comes with the following additions.
- 1 New Trait
- 1 New Aspiration
- 1 New Skill
- Granite Falls (vacation world).
- 80 New Build Mode Items
- 74 new CAS items
Spa Day
The Spa Day game pack comes with the following additions.
- 1 New Trait
- 3 New Aspirations
- 1 New Skill
- 132 New Build Mode Items
- 64 New CAS Items (including new Nail Art categories)
Dine Out
The Dine Out game pack comes with the following additions.
- 125 New Build Mode Items
- 26 New CAS Items
Vampires
The Vampires game pack comes with the following additions.
- 1 New Life State
- 3 New Aspirations
- 2 New Skills
- Forgotten Hollow
- 130 New Build Mode Items
- 72 new CAS items
Parenthood
The Parenthood game pack comes with the following additions.
- 1 New Aspiration
- 1 New Skill
- 87 New Build Mode Items
- 52 new CAS items
Jungle Adventure
The Jungle Adventure game pack comes with the following additions.
- 2 New Aspirations
- 2 New Skills
- Selvadorada (vacation world)
- 168 New Build Mode Items
- 41 New CAS Items
StrangerVille
The StrangerVille game pack comes with the following additions.
- 1 New Branching Career
- 1 New Trait
- 1 New Aspiration
- StrangerVille
- 101 New Build Mode Items
- 40 new CAS items
Realm of Magic
The Realm of Magic game pack comes with the following additions.
- 1 New Life State
- 2 New Aspirations
- Glimmerbrook
- Plus, The Realm Of Magic (Hidden)
- 74 New Build Mode Items
- 55 New CAS Items
Star Wars: Journey to Batuu
The Star Wars: Journey to Batuu game pack comes with the following additions.
- 3 New Aspirations
- Batuu (vacation world)
- 134 New Build Mode Items
- 115 new CAS items
Dream Home Decorator
The Dream Home game pack comes with the following additions.
- 1 New Active Career
- 135 New Build Mode Items
- 59 new CAS items
My Wedding Stories
The My Wedding Stories game pack comes with the following additions.
- Tartosa
- 80 New Build Mode Items
- 86 new CAS items
Best Sims 4 Stuff Packs
These are the smallest full DLC packs you can find for the game. In most of them, you will just get the objects and clothing options, but few will come with new careers and skills. Below you will find details about all these stuff packs so you can choose the best one.
- Luxury Party Stuff
- Perfect Patio Stuff
- Cool Kitchen Stuff
- Spooky Stuff
- Movie Hangout Stuff
- Romantic Garden Stuff
- Kids Room Stuff
- Backyard Stuff
- Vintage Glamour Stuff
- Bowling Night Stuff
- Fitness Stuff
- Toddler Stuff
- Laundry Day Stuff
- My First Pet Stuff
- Moschino Stuff
- Tiny Living Stuff
- Nifty Knitting Stuff
- Paranormal Stuff
Luxury Party Stuff
The Luxury Party stuff pack comes with the following additions.
- 12 New Build Mode Items
- 41 new CAS items
Perfect Patio Stuff
The Perfect Patio stuff pack comes with the following additions.
- 32 New Build Mode Items
- 12 new CAS items
Cool Kitchen Stuff
The Cool Kitchen stuff pack comes with the following additions.
- 23 New Build Mode Items
- 29 new CAS items
Spooky Stuff
- 33 New Build Mode Items
- 37 New CAS Items
Movie Hangout Stuff
The Movie Hangout stuff pack comes with the following additions.
- 34 New Build Mode Items
- 27 new CAS items
Romantic Garden Stuff
The Romantic Garden stuff pack comes with the following additions.
- 32 New Build Mode Items
- 19 New CAS Items
Kids Room Stuff
The Kids Room stuff pack comes with the following additions.
- 41 New Build Mode Items
- 30 new CAS items
Backyard Stuff
The Backyard stuff pack comes with the following additions.
- 39 New Build Mode Items
- 24 new CAS items
Vintage Glamour Stuff
The Vintage Glamour Stuff pack comes with the following additions.
- 41 New Build Mode Items
- 27 New CAS Items
Bowling Night Stuff
The Bowling Night stuff pack comes with the following additions.
- 1 New Skill
- 35 New Build Mode Items
- 20 new CAS items
Fitness Stuff
The Fitness stuff pack comes with the following additions.
- 1 New Hidden Skill
- 33 New Build Mode Items
- 17 new CAS items
Toddler Stuff
The Toddler stuff pack comes with the following additions.
- 23 New Build Mode Items
- 29 new CAS items
Laundry Day Stuff
The Laundry Day stuff pack comes with the following additions.
- 48 New Build Mode Items
- 20 new CAS items
My First Pet Stuff
My First Pet stuff pack comes with the following additions.
- 35 New Build Mode Items
- 27 new CAS items
Moschino Stuff
The Moschinio stuff pack comes with the following additions.
- 1 New Freelance Career
- 38 New Build Mode Items
- 24 new CAS items
Tiny Living Stuff
The Tiny Living stuff pack comes with the following additions.
- 34 New Build Mode Items
- 32 new CAS items
Nifty Knitting Stuff
The Nifty Knitting Stuff pack comes with the following additions.
- 1 New Skill
- 23 New Build Mode Items
- 38 New CAS Items (+ skill-based unlockables)
Paranormal Stuff
The Paranormal Stuff pack comes with the following additions.
- 1 New Freelance/Active Career
- 1 New Skill
- 39 New Build Mode Items
- 32 new CAS items
Best Sims 4 Kits
In Sims, 4 kits are small packs containing small packets of Build Mode items and CAS. Their cost is much less than the other packs. Below you will find some of the best kits in Sims 4.
- Throwback Fit Kit
- Country Kitchen Kit
- Bust the Dust Kit
- Courtyard Oasis Kit
- Industrial Loft Kit
- Fashion Street Kit
- Incheon Arrivals Kit
- Blooming Rooms Kit
- Modern Menswear Kit
- Carnaval Streetwear Kit
- Décor to the Max Kit
- Moonlight Chic Kit
- Little Campers Kit
Throwback Fit Kit
The Throwback Fit Kit is a Farmhouse, Kitchen Decor-themed kit that comes with the following additions.
- 23 new CAS items
Country Kitchen Kit
The Country Kitchen Kit is another farmhouse decor-themed kit with the following additions.
- 15 New Build Mode Items
Bust the Dust Kit
The Bust, the Dusk Kit, is a Vacuum cleaner and dust accumulation-themed kit that comes with the following additions.
- 2 New Aspirations
- 5 New Build Mode Items
Courtyard Oasis Kit
The Courtyard Oasis Kit is a Moroccan-Inspired courtyard spaces-themed kit with the following additions.
New CAS Items and Build Modes
- 22 New Build Mode Items
Industrial Loft Kit
The Industrial Loft Kit is a Brooklyn-Inspired converted loft living-themed kit with the following additions.
- 26 New Build Mode Items
Fashion Street Kit
The Fashion Street Kit is a Mumbai-Inspired fashion-themed kit with the following additions.
- 26 new CAS items
Incheon Arrivals Kit
The Incheon Arrivals Kit is a Seoul-Inspired fashion-themed kit with the following additions.
- 22 new CAS items
Blooming Rooms Kit
The Blooming Rooms Kit is an Indoor Plants-themed kit with the following additions.
- 24 New Build Mode Items
Modern Menswear Kit
The Modern menswear Kit is a London-Inspired men’s fashion-themed kit with the following additions.
- 23 new CAS items
Carnaval Streetwear Kit
The Carnaval Streetwear Kit is a Brazilian-Inspired fashion-themed kit with the following additions.
- 26 new CAS items
Décor to the Max Kit
The Décor to the Max Kit is a Maximalist Interior design-themed kit with the following additions.
- 23 New Build Mode Items
Moonlight Chic Kit
The Moonlight Chic Kit is a Paris-inspired Eveningwear-themed kit with the following additions.
- 33 new CAS items
Little Campers Kit
The Little Campers Kit is a Backyard Camping-themed kit with the following additions.
- 25 New Build Mode Items
Best Sims 4 Bundles
Bundles are the combination of the expansion pack, game pack, and stuff pack that will cost you a good amount of money. Below you will find some of the best Sims 4 pre-made bundles.
The details of individual bundles can be found above in the relevant section.
- Get To Work/Outdoor Retreat/Luxury Party Stuff
- Get Together/Spa Day/Movie Hangout Stuff
- City Living/Dine Out/Bowling Night Stuff