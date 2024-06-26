The Secret Room – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Secret Room is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in which you must help Oaki. This little Korok is hiding in his room inside the Great Deku Tree and wants you to collect a few items for him.

In this guide, we will help you locate Oaki’s secret room and collect the items he demands, including Giant Brightbloom Seeds and Nightshade.

Talk to Oaki in his Secret Room

To start The Secret Room side quest, you must find Oaki inside his room. However, it only becomes possible once you clean the Great Deku Tree of Blight during the Trail of the Master Sword’s main quest.

Korok Forest is a part of the Great Hyrule Forest, which is to the north of Central Hyrule. Fast travel to the Musanokir Shrine and use the Ascend ability once you are inside the Great Deku Tree to reach Oaki’s secret Room.

Talk to Oaki (0413, 2178, 0179), and the quest will be started.

Deliver Giant Brightbloom Seeds and Blue Nightshade to Oaki

Oaki will ask for two Giant Brightbloom Seeds and four Blue Nightshade. If you have the required items in your inventory, simply hand them over to complete the quest.

1. You can find Giant Brightbloom seeds in many caves, including Pico Pond Cave, Lake Intenoch Cave, Brightcap Cave, and a lot more. You can also follow our Brightbloom Seeds farming guide to collect them easily.

2. Blue Nightshades are the easiest to find as they are native to Korok Forest. You can teleport to the Sakunbomar Shrine and collect the flowers from around it. Another way is to follow glowing peapods to find Blue Nightshade on the sides of the well-trodden path.

Once you have the required items, return to Oaki’s room and hand them to him. He will ask you to stay until nightfall. Accept his offer and complete The Secret Room side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Reward

Oaki will give you a Korok Fabric as a reward. You can apply this fabric to your paraglider from the Kochi Dye shop in Hateno Village by paying 30 Rupees.