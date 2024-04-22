How To Farm Blueprints In The Division 2

The Division 2 allows you to craft new Weapons and Gear through blueprints. Completing main missions, side missions, and Settlement Projects is the easiest way to get blueprints in the game. However, these methods are only good for early-game items.

In this guide, we’ll discuss how you can acquire high-level blueprints in The Division 2, including specific farming techniques and vendor locations. We’ll also provide a list of all available blueprints in the game.

Farming Blueprints (Vendor glitch)

A good place to get blueprints is from the vendors in the Base of Operations and at the Settlements.

There is a glitch where you could just go to the BoO, buy a blueprint, fast travel to a Settlement to buy another one, travel back to the BoO to buy another blueprint, and repeat the same process till you have everything you need.

This glitch lets you reset the blueprints from the vendors. Three vendors are located at the White House, Theater Settlement, and Campus Settlement. You need to buy from all three vendors.

However, this might not work if you are below Level 30 so be sure to gain some XP first. This can be done at any vendor, including the New York City vendor.

Complete Control Points Level 3 and Level 4

When Black Tusk takes over the map, you will have to take back the Control Points but before you do, you should know that these Control Points are linked with other open-world activities like Public Executions, Territorial Control, and more.

Hovering your cursor over the Control Points will show the number indicating the control points that can be upgraded to Level 4.

You can do this by finishing these World Events. Once a Control Point reaches Level 3, you will be rewarded blueprints for finishing it.

FYI There is a bug in the game where if you deconstruct an item, you receive the Blueprint for the Manic AR

The Division 2 Blueprints list

Below, we’ve listed all available blueprints

Weapon Class Name Assault Rifles Black Market AK-M F2000 FA SA-58 Para G36 Enhanced Tactical Mk 16 Sub Machine Guns MP5 ST P90 Replica Tactical AUG A3P Tactical UMP-45 Vector SBR .45 APC Light Machine Guns Black Marker M60 E6 Black Market RPK-74 E Custom L86 A2 Infantry MG5 Military MK46 Rifles LVOA-C M16A2 M1A CQB Police Mk17 Urban MDR MMRs Custom M44 M700 Carbon SOCOM Mk20 SSR SR-1 SRS A1 Shotguns Black Market SASG-12 S Custom M870 MCS Double Barrel Shotgun SPAS-12 Tactical Super 90 SBS Pistols Diceros Police 686 Magnum Px4 Storm Type T Tactical M1911 X-45

The Division 2 Projects Blueprints list

These are all the blueprints you can get by completing specific projects in the Division 2:

Weapon Class Name Project Assault Rifles FAMAS 2010 West Side Repair Crew (Campus) Police M4 Cold Storage Construction (Theater) Sub Machine Guns Black Market T821 Deep Recovery Force (Campus) Converted SMG-9 Underground Pump (Theater) Light Machine Guns Classic M60 Infrastructure Repair Operation (Campus) Rifles SIG 716 Coast Guardians (Campus Projects) USC .45 ACP Water Keeper Liberation (Theater) MMRs Classic M44 Carbine Replica Constitution Hall Recovery (Campus) Model 700 Secure Salvage Route (Theater) Shotguns M870 Express Southside Security (Campus) Super 90 Food Independence (Theater) Pistols Military M9 Outfit Triage Team (Campus)

The Division 2 Exotic Blueprints list

Completing specific challenges and quest lines can earn you exotic blueprints. Below is the current list of exotic blueprints in The Division 2.

Chatterbox

Diamondback

Eagle Bearer

Liberty

Lullaby

Merciless

Nemesis

Pestilence

Ruthless

Sweet Dreams

SHD Calibration