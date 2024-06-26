The Blue Stone – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Blue Stone side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has you help a Zora fix the Mipha’s Court. This quest involves building a controllable boat that you can use to ferry a blue stone, which you can trade for a unique Paraglider fabric.

In this guide, we will tell you how to start this quest and build a functional boat that you can use to cross East Reservoir Lake.

Talk to Ledo in Zora’s Domain

To start The Blue Stone side quest, you must finish Sidon of Zora’s main quest first. Once the Zora’s Domain is free of all the purple sludge, make your way to the northern edge of the East Reservoir Lake.

You will find a green Zora standing there named Ledo (3596, 0338, 0211). Talking to him will start the quest and add it to your journal.

Build a Boat to retrieve the Blue Stone

Ledo will tell you of his predicament. He wants to fix Mipha’s Court and for that purpose he needs a blue stone from a cave far east of the Reservoir Lake.

Ledo can go there, but he can’t bring the stone back by swimming. He wants you to bring the sone back to him via a raft. Luckily, all the materials required to build a controllable boat are present in the vicinity.

Attach a zonai fan to one side of a plank with the help of Ultrahand ability. Now, fix a steering stick on the opposite side and place the boat in the lake. Use the steering stick to drive the boat and enter the Reservoir Lakefront Cavern northeast of your location.

Once inside the cave, pick up a blue stone and attach it to your boat. You can also find and kill a Bubbul Frog to the left of the cave to obtain a Bubbul Gem.

Return to Ledo and place the blue stone near him. This will automatically start a conversation and end the Blue Stone side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Reward

Ledo will give you Zora Fabric as a reward. You can apply this fabric to your paraglider by paying 30 Rupees at Kochi’s Dye Shop in Hateno Village.