After getting the Yunobo of Goron City quest from the elder Goron and reaching the YunoboCo HQ, you will be allowed to enter the dwelling place of Yunobo. There you will get into a fight with Yunobo in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This guide will help you clear the boss fight with Yunobo and complete the second objective of the main quest.

How to defeat Yunobo in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Before starting the fight or even entering the YunoboHQ, equip the Flamebreaker Armor. This is to save yourself from the damage from the lava and burning air around the cave walls. Yunobo has been obsessed with the Marbled Rock Roast just like other youngsters of his species, and you have to bring his senses back to normal.

Remember that Yunobo in Zelda TotK is the direct descendant of the Goron Champion, Daruk. For this reason, he also possesses shield power, aka Daruk’s Protection. Due to this ability, no attack damages him until he gets stunned.

Fortunately, you do not have to work hard, as he stuns himself by striking the cave walls. All you have to do is focus on his movement and dodge Yunobo’s rolling attacks in Tears of the Kingdom.

When the boss misses a roll attack, it is your time to strike back with ANY weapon. This will eat away a whole chunk (One-third) of his health. Similarly, repeating this dodge-and-strike technique three times will be enough to break the Blond Woman’s evil mask that corrupted Yunobo.

Our noble friend has returned to his normal self without further shaming his ancestors. This is how you defeat Yunobo in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You can now ask him to perform rolling strikes to enemies in your way. Press A to chat with Yunobo, then press the same key to prompt him for an attack.

After the fight, the not so evil now Yunobo informs Link about his next destination—our next objective for the main quest; Reaching the top of the Death Mountain.